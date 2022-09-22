For some reason, it appears that earth is kind of a galactic target for some of the worst things that can happen when it comes to aliens, either crash landing or visiting this world for one reason or another. When an alien craft crash lands in Australia, a deadly parasite is released somehow, and the problems begin. One would think that if someone finds an oddity in an area they happen to know something about that they might stop and alert the local authorities before moving forward; then, there wouldn’t be much of a movie. Acts of stupidity often create more storylines than intelligent ones do, which is why The Dustwalker has at least a chance to move forward. To give credit to this movie, it did start as something that could have been a lot of fun and even creepy as hell since it does have the necessary elements required to tell an engaging story. An isolated location, an alien encounter, and simple people who didn’t know what they were dealing with should have been enough to turn this movie into something that might have been remembered and even talked about among many movie fans. But as it goes with a lot of unknown movies, there were a few slips.

