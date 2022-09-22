Read full article on original website
Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them
For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
Subjugated sci-fi fans bow down to the movies where our new alien overlords won
For the most part, sci-fi cinema revolving around intergalactic invaders or out-of-this-world interlopers tend to end with a thrilling fightback that sees the human race vanquish its enemies from beyond the stars, restoring our place at the top of the food chain in the process. That isn’t always the case,...
A crappy Dennis Miller vampire movie inspired the best film podcast of 2022
A widely forgotten entry from 1996, the Dennis Miller-starring vampire movie Bordello of Blood was a box-office bomb, one whose disastrous production is remembered with a shudder by many of the principals involved, not least the film's director and producer Gilbert Adler. In the years since he made the movie, Adler would go on to better, and certainly bigger things, producing 2006's Superman Returns and 2008's Tom Cruise-starring Valkyrie, while his directorial debut about vampires who pretend to be sex workers dimmed in both his memory and that of the collective culture.
Nope scene is even scarier without any CGI
Jordan Peele’s latest critically-acclaimed film, Nope, took aim at the Hollywood industry and our fascination with spectacles. While the main plot of the thriller movie involved an attempt to capture a shot of ‘Jean Jacket’ — a supernatural, man-eating creature initially thought to be a UFO — an important subplot that predates the events of Nope is the incident on Gordy’s Home: a fictional comedy series starring a monkey who went on a violent rampage and mauled several castmates.
Barbarian Gets All-New Trailer Embracing the Comedy of the Horror Adventure
The worlds of comedy and horror have collided in a variety of ways over the years, with the latest example being Barbarian, one of the more crowd-pleasing genre efforts of the 2022. While initial trailers have leaned into the premise of an Airbnb that gets double booked, an all-new trailer hints at how Justin Long's character fits into the narrative, while also highlighting how many filmmakers involved in the project have brought much more comedic projects to life. You can check out the new trailer below and see Barbarian in theaters now. A streaming release date has yet to be confirmed.
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
Halloween Ends - Official 'The Final Reckoning' Featurette
Join star Jamie Lee Curtis for a discussion on her character and Michael Myers in this featurette for the upcoming movie Halloween Ends. This is Laurie Strode’s last stand. Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.
Hulu Drops Bloody ‘Hellraiser’ Trailer with Fresh Victims and New Pinhead
Hellraiser is setting the mood for Hulu‘s Halloween celebration, and this year they’re going full-on fright. The streamer dropped the full-length trailer for their reboot of Clive Barker‘s 1987 hit, the original Hellraiser, and if the nearly two-minute preview is any indication, this one’s sure to give us a good scare.
Was ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Helped by Offscreen Scandals? Of Course! They Made the Movie Sound Like a Tabloid Soap Opera
We live in an age when all kinds of behavior that was once not thought of as scandalous is now scandalous. Yet the mentality of “calling people out” can extend to less serious and sometimes even trivial things. That’s been the drama of “Don’t Worry Darling” — and by drama, I don’t mean the story of a Stepford housewife, played by Florence Pugh, who wakes up to discover that the candy-colored ’50s dreamworld she’s been living in is a carefully constructed nightmare. That drama, as I wrote in my review, is just okay; it starts enticingly and then loses steam. But...
A spooky but utterly superfluous horror remake haunts streaming
The world of horror is built upon several decades of trends which show what works, and what absolutely does not work. Movie studios, though, don’t mind continuing trends that repeatedly fall flat. One of the constants in Hollywood is seeing an excellent foreign-language film, and believing you can somehow...
Movie Review: The Dustwalker
For some reason, it appears that earth is kind of a galactic target for some of the worst things that can happen when it comes to aliens, either crash landing or visiting this world for one reason or another. When an alien craft crash lands in Australia, a deadly parasite is released somehow, and the problems begin. One would think that if someone finds an oddity in an area they happen to know something about that they might stop and alert the local authorities before moving forward; then, there wouldn’t be much of a movie. Acts of stupidity often create more storylines than intelligent ones do, which is why The Dustwalker has at least a chance to move forward. To give credit to this movie, it did start as something that could have been a lot of fun and even creepy as hell since it does have the necessary elements required to tell an engaging story. An isolated location, an alien encounter, and simple people who didn’t know what they were dealing with should have been enough to turn this movie into something that might have been remembered and even talked about among many movie fans. But as it goes with a lot of unknown movies, there were a few slips.
Fall 2022: 5 Must-See Horror Movies Hitting Theaters in Time for Halloween
Get in the spooky season mood with some soon-to-be horror classics coming to theaters this fall, just in time for Halloween.
'Greater delights await' in chilling trailer of Hulu's reboot of horror classic 'Hellraiser'
After more than a decade of starts and stalls, the first look at Hulu's remake of the classic horror "Hellraiser" film franchise is here, revealing scenes of both pain and pleasure. The trailer begins much like the opening of the original film, with the reveal of a mystical puzzle box...
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
Dread Central's New Podcast 'Jeepers Creepers Unseen' Unearths the Franchise's Controversial Past
Much like the Creeper itself, the Jeepers Creepers franchise won't stay dormant for long. With the upcoming reboot Jeepers Creepers: Reborn hitting theaters this week, Dread Central is rolling out their brand-new limited series podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, which will explore the controversy that's rooted in the franchise's history. With a fanbase divided on the separation of a creator and their art vs. accountability and what that looks like, Dread Central's Josh Korngut hosts the new podcast that aims to dig up that lurid past and put it all out on the table.
Where can I stream ‘Blade Runner’ online?
Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner could be the greatest definition of a cult classic. It has the necessary poor box office and the obligatory years of widespread praise as it heavily influenced cinematic science-fiction that followed. It’s also famous for not being able to settle on a definitive version for many years. In a twist that mirrors the movie’s themes of reality and life, Blade Runner itself exists in multiple versions.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 22
Reacher hasn't been this high on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list since Amazon began making this information public back in July. The crime drama starring Alan Ritchson is No. 2, right behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which enters its twentieth day on top. Reacher moves up because The Boys slid all the way to No. 6, the first time it's slid out of the top 5. With no major new Prime Video shows or movies this weekend, I don't expect the top 10 to change much until next weekend, when the music-based crime drama series Jungle and the horror-comedy film My Best Friend's Exorcism have a chance to shake things up.
'The Devil's Hour' Trailer: Peter Capaldi Claims He's a Time Traveler in New Thriller
Doctor Who's Twelfth Doctor, Peter Capaldi, is presumably set to play another time-master role in Prime Video's upcoming drama-thriller series, The Devil's Hour, where the actor's murder-obsessed character, Gideon, claims to be both a time traveler and a fortune-teller. Scheduled to premiere on October 28, the forthcoming series plays on the concept of the so-called "Devil's Hour," or when someone awakens at the hour between 03:00 am and 04:00 am and experiences unexplainably odd occurrences.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Goodnight Mommy’ on Prime Video, in Which Naomi Watts Headlines a Remake of an Austrian Freakout Flick
Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy casts Naomi Watts as Mommy, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti as her twin sons, and us as the manipulated masses who wonder if this movie is making us insane. It’s an English-language remake of a 2014 Austrian creepout of the same name, a fact likely to elicit groans from the arthouse contingency that praised the original for being effectively scary. Speaking as someone who missed the original, I hereby review the remake with a clean slate, and declare it equal parts terrifying and maddening. Here’s why. GOODNIGHT MOMMY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: An old cell...
Hellraiser: Full Official Trailer Released by Hulu
Hulu has released the official trailer for Hellraiser, a revival of the beloved horror franchise. The film, which was developed relatively quietly and stars Jamie Clayton as a new take on Pinhead, will follow on the heels of the hugely popular Prey, which revived the long-flagging Predator franchise. They're also employing the recent trend of using the same title as the original, rather than adding a number or a subtitle, even if it isn't a straightforward reboot. Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but has so far lent his support to the choice to bring in a new actor, and a woman, to succeed him in the role for the new film.
