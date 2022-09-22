ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB

How Padres' rotation might look into October

This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Padres picked the right time to enjoy some of the most dominant starting pitching they’ve gotten in years. Their four straight scoreless starts over the past week marked the first time San Diego had gotten four consecutive outings without a run from its starting pitchers since 1984.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Garcia's monster homer turns heads as A's look to the future

OAKLAND -- Having already set a franchise record with 12 first basemen used this season, it’s clear the A’s have yet to find a long-term solution at the position. That’s what makes this final stretch of games so critical for rookie Dermis Garcia. Over the past month,...
OAKLAND, CA
MLB

Seager, Semien team up to spark series win

ARLINGTON -- Corey Seager is no stranger to success, especially at the Rangers’ home of Globe Life Field. After all, he won a World Series and a World Series MVP right here in this building. So in a tie game going into the eighth inning, the top of the...
MLB
MLB

Despite injuries, Gray seeing more consistent results

ARLINGTON -- Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley believes that, in an ideal world, Jon Gray has what it takes to help lead a rotation. He has the execution, the plus secondary pitches and even the mound presence that teams crave in a front-line starter. “He has top-of-the-rotation stuff,” Beasley said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

In Giants debut, Miller delivers clutch relief outing

PHOENIX -- Nearly a full year had passed since Shelby Miller had taken a big league mound. It had been even longer (1,541 days, to be exact) since the right-hander had stepped on this particular hill -- the one at Chase Field, the site of some of his toughest moments in the Majors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

'Very proud': Beltré in front row to witness Pujols' feat

LOS ANGELES -- When Adrián Beltré saw the Cardinals were going to be in Los Angeles to play the Dodgers, he called Albert Pujols and told him he would be in attendance at Dodger Stadium all three nights. Beltré told Pujols he was expecting to watch history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Donovan's slam, Nootbaar's HR end Cards' frustrating stretch

SAN DIEGO -- The Cardinals muscled their way out of a frustrating offensive stretch, slugging two home runs Thursday afternoon in a 5-4 victory over the Padres at Petco Park. Lars Nootbaar snapped a streak of three straight scoreless losses by connecting on a leadoff home run off Joe Musgrove in the fifth inning. That also ended the Cardinals’ streak of 47 innings without scoring an earned run.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Leadoff walks come back to bite Lorenzen

ARLINGTON -- Even though Michael Lorenzen took the no-decision in the Angels’ 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field, his five-inning outing was enough to leave a sour taste in his mouth. Heading into the rubber match, one of the things Lorenzen knew about...
MLB
MLB

Royals find Singer 'just keeps getting better'

KANSAS CITY -- With two outs in the seventh inning, a runner on third and his pitch count eclipsing 100, Royals starter Brady Singer knew Adam Frazier would be the last hitter he faced on Friday night, regardless of the result. So Singer did what he’s done best all season...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Tigers keep playing spoiler, adding to strong finish

CHICAGO -- The White Sox left Comerica Park last Sunday having given themselves one last gasp in the American League Central race by taking two of three from the Tigers. But as Jonathan Schoop fielded José Abreu’s ground ball and threw to first to finish off the Tigers’ 5-3 win Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, they could well have tossed away Chicago’s hope with it.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Guardians rally, shrink magic number to 3

ARLINGTON -- The Guardians are closing in on the American League Central title. With a come-from-behind 6-3 win over the Rangers on Friday at Globe Life Field -- paired with a White Sox loss to the Tigers -- Cleveland trimmed its magic number to three. And it was all thanks...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

Gallen dominant with career-high 13 strikeouts

LOS ANGELES -- The D-backs know that in order to get to where they want to go -- a National League West division championship -- they’ve got to find a way to beat the Dodgers, the team that currently holds that title. In Zac Gallen, they’ve got a guy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Announcer simply nails HR prediction: ‘It’s going to happen’

SAN DIEGO -- The box score will show Lars Nootbaar ended the Cardinals’ 47-inning streak without an earned run by hitting a leadoff home run in the fifth inning of a 5-4 victory Thursday afternoon at Petco Park. The superstitious will credit that homer to Cardinals TV announcer Dan McLaughlin.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

'Dream come true': No. 26 prospect Siani gets the call

CINCINNATI – Players at Triple-A Louisville were given a later arrival time to be at the ballpark on Wednesday, so outfielder Michael Siani and teammates took their time to have lunch and hang out at one player’s apartment. Little did Siani know that his leisurely day was about to take a sudden turn.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Berríos' rocky outing shrinks Blue Jays' WC lead

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Blue Jays aren’t going to make this simple, are they?. Just as Toronto was starting to open up a gap in the American League Wild Card race, and just as José Berríos looked to be turning a corner at the best possible time, each took a step back Thursday night at Tropicana Field with a 10-5 loss to the Rays.
MLB

