TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran

View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Fires Back After Ben Simmons Called Him Out: "The Reason Why People Don't Know What's Going On Is Because You Ain't Talking."

Ben Simmons stirred the pot this week after starring in a revealing interview with former teammate JJ Redick. The Brooklyn Nets star is getting ready to face a new season with a different team and took his chance to talk about all the stuff that happened in the past year and how he's feeling ahead of the 2022-23 season.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered

Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. Entertainment Tonight...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel, a 'football savant,' used Allen Iverson for offensive inspiration

The impressive production of the Dolphins' passing offense through two games has shone a spotlight on Miami head coach Mike McDaniel and his unorthodox coaching methods. Former NFL receiver Andrew Hawkins, whom McDaniel coached during the 2014 season in Cleveland, recalled on "The Rich Eisen Show" that McDaniel would turn to none other than basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for inspiration.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral After Picking Up Huge Bar Tab: "Man That Pen Work Good This Summer"

Karl-Anthony Towns has had a pretty good offseason for the most part. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a 4-year, $224 million extension very early on in the free agency period and they now have him under contract for 6 seasons. Some more good news for Towns would follow just a few days later in the form of the team trading for Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster move.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Hilariously Troll Dwyane Wade After Cavaliers Announce Contract Extension For Dean Wade: "The Best DWade In Cleveland's History."

Some players' names are synonymous with the franchises that they give a majority of their careers. Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks, Tim Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs, and Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers, are all excellent examples of superstars who stayed and won with the teams that drafted them. However, things don't always work out magically, sometimes legends have to leave the teams where they've spent their careers in their later years.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video

One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
LUBBOCK, TX

