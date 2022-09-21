Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Miami HeatAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
The history of the first black millionaire in FloridaAlissa RoseMiami, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post
Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Ohio State's All-Black Jerseys: “And By The Way These Black Unis Are Sick!”
LeBron James' allegiance to Ohio State is well known at this point. James is a massive Buckeyes fan who has stated in the past that if he had decided to go to college instead of directly entering the NBA from high school, then he would have headed over to OSU.
Yardbarker
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
James Harden Flexes His Peak Gym Body In Viral Photo With Allen Iverson Mural
After several seasons of drama and chaos, James Harden has really ignited his doubters and haters. Now, with so much to prove, Harden will have to work harder than ever before if he wants to call this season a success for his legacy. While some Sixers fans continue to worry...
NBA・
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes clears the air over sideline altercation with Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy
Emotions were high on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to build on their undefeated start to the season in their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a tight game through and through, and at one point, Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes got involved in a bit of a spat with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sidelines.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Fires Back After Ben Simmons Called Him Out: "The Reason Why People Don't Know What's Going On Is Because You Ain't Talking."
Ben Simmons stirred the pot this week after starring in a revealing interview with former teammate JJ Redick. The Brooklyn Nets star is getting ready to face a new season with a different team and took his chance to talk about all the stuff that happened in the past year and how he's feeling ahead of the 2022-23 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered
Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. Entertainment Tonight...
Yardbarker
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel, a 'football savant,' used Allen Iverson for offensive inspiration
The impressive production of the Dolphins' passing offense through two games has shone a spotlight on Miami head coach Mike McDaniel and his unorthodox coaching methods. Former NFL receiver Andrew Hawkins, whom McDaniel coached during the 2014 season in Cleveland, recalled on "The Rich Eisen Show" that McDaniel would turn to none other than basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for inspiration.
Yardbarker
Adrian Wojnarowski Confirms That Ime Udoka's Career Is Not Over: "This Is Not Going To Be A Death Knell For Him..."
In the aftermath of a major scandal, Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing the possibility of his coaching career being over for good. With so much weight surrounding the crisis in Boston, it seems only a matter of time before his suspension turns into a full-blown exit. And while some...
Yardbarker
Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral After Picking Up Huge Bar Tab: "Man That Pen Work Good This Summer"
Karl-Anthony Towns has had a pretty good offseason for the most part. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a 4-year, $224 million extension very early on in the free agency period and they now have him under contract for 6 seasons. Some more good news for Towns would follow just a few days later in the form of the team trading for Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster move.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
Yardbarker
JJ Redick On How Kawhi Leonard Prevented The Philadelphia 76ers From Winning The 2019 NBA Title: "He Went On Full Michael Jordan Mode"
The 2019 NBA playoffs were one of the most exciting in recent years. Many teams had serious championship aspirations going into the postseason, but it was the Toronto Raptors who prevailed above everybody, beating the Golden State Warriors in the Finals to win the first championship in Raptors history. It...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
Yardbarker
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Hilariously Troll Dwyane Wade After Cavaliers Announce Contract Extension For Dean Wade: "The Best DWade In Cleveland's History."
Some players' names are synonymous with the franchises that they give a majority of their careers. Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks, Tim Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs, and Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers, are all excellent examples of superstars who stayed and won with the teams that drafted them. However, things don't always work out magically, sometimes legends have to leave the teams where they've spent their careers in their later years.
Yardbarker
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
Yardbarker
Trae Young Jokingly Responds To Reporter Who Asks The Hawks Star If He's Gained Some Weight: "Great Second Question."
Trae Young doesn’t necessarily come into the hardwood with the big guns and musculature that some of the players in the NBA do, but safe to say, he’s working towards with while keeping his speed and agility intact, while getting a bit bigger. The Atlanta Hawks star couldn’t...
Yardbarker
Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video
One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
Comments / 0