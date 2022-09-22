ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionutz Kazaku

How To Remember Everything You Read

Focus on these effective tips. Why you don’t remember anything after you finished a book?. Reading the book by itself is not enough. Our goal is to remember and use the acquired information for the future, not memorize it. In this case, we should use practical and scientific approaches in order to make the knowledge stick.
You're Nervous About Public Speaking

Every presenter and public speaker has moments of stress or nervousness. When nervous, we aim to reduce our fear, instead of improving our speaking effectiveness. Lower stress feels better, but it's not the same thing as performing better. Research can help you focus on what matters more. Studies from around...
Syed Balkhi

How to Turn Your Idea Into a Business

Ideas are the foundation of any successful business. It all starts with an idea, a vision of something better, a solution to a problem. From there, it takes hard work and dedication to turn that idea into a reality. But it all starts with that initial spark of creativity. That's why it's so important to nurture your ideas and give them the attention they deserve.
Mindful Parenting With Mel

Do you find that when your kids complain about something or share something that didn’t go well your first instinct is to help them find a solution or at least a positive perspective? I’ve had a lot of those moments myself lately, so I’ve been able to see how my responses affect whether I’m able to stay connected to my kids or if they end up more frustrated and then distance themselves. I find that when I start suggesting possible solutions or a positive perspective, my kids end up more frustrated — but when I meet my kids where they are first, our conversations go much better and I’m able to stay connected to them.
