Read full article on original website
Related
I’m mom to 2 CEOs & a doctor – the exact parenting style I used & the ‘toxic’ method I avoided
WHEN it comes to parenting, there are countless techniques that experts advise implementing. The mother of three highly successful women has shared her first-hand tips, and what styles to steer clear of. The mother of two successful CEOs and a doctor has shared the parenting style she used, and the...
How To Remember Everything You Read
Focus on these effective tips. Why you don’t remember anything after you finished a book?. Reading the book by itself is not enough. Our goal is to remember and use the acquired information for the future, not memorize it. In this case, we should use practical and scientific approaches in order to make the knowledge stick.
Business Insider
I 'quiet quit' my job years ago and it freed me to make thousands on my side hustles
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. For years, I was always the...
psychologytoday.com
You're Nervous About Public Speaking
Every presenter and public speaker has moments of stress or nervousness. When nervous, we aim to reduce our fear, instead of improving our speaking effectiveness. Lower stress feels better, but it's not the same thing as performing better. Research can help you focus on what matters more. Studies from around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Let’s Talk About Quiet Quitting
Despite the misconception that we’re lazy or entitled, we work a lot. ITheU.S. could be considered the most overworked nation in the world. But with little to show for it....
How to Turn Your Idea Into a Business
Ideas are the foundation of any successful business. It all starts with an idea, a vision of something better, a solution to a problem. From there, it takes hard work and dedication to turn that idea into a reality. But it all starts with that initial spark of creativity. That's why it's so important to nurture your ideas and give them the attention they deserve.
macaronikid.com
Mindful Parenting With Mel
Do you find that when your kids complain about something or share something that didn’t go well your first instinct is to help them find a solution or at least a positive perspective? I’ve had a lot of those moments myself lately, so I’ve been able to see how my responses affect whether I’m able to stay connected to my kids or if they end up more frustrated and then distance themselves. I find that when I start suggesting possible solutions or a positive perspective, my kids end up more frustrated — but when I meet my kids where they are first, our conversations go much better and I’m able to stay connected to them.
KIDS・
Today's Wordle 461 answer and hint: Friday, September 23
Wordle today: The solution and a hint for Friday's puzzle.
Comments / 0