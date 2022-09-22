Read full article on original website
Related
ktoo.org
No arrests and few details from police after Juneau woman found dead along popular trail
A Juneau woman was found dead on a popular Mendenhall Valley trail on Wednesday. Police are investigating Faith Rogers’ death as a homicide. “She was a very gentle, kind person,” said Rogers’ friend Mary Neary. The two met more than 20 years ago and became close. Neary...
alaskasnewssource.com
Intruder enters Juneau high school Friday
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) -A Juneau man was escorted out of a Juneau high school on Friday, according to a Juneau Police Department online report. Around 1:30 p.m. the Juneau Police Department was notified that a man was banging on windows and trying to get inside Thunder Mountain High School. Staff...
kinyradio.com
JPD: One in custody after man is reported trying to break into TMHS
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau police took a male into custody after he allegedly tried to break into Thunder Mountain High School on Friday. The initial call came into dispatch at approximately 1:30 p.m. Juneau Police Department was on-scene at the school after a report of an intoxicated male trying...
kinyradio.com
Juneau police identify homicide victim on Brotherhood Bridge Trail
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, at about 3:55 p.m., Juneau Police Department received a report of a deceased female found on the Brotherhood Bridge Trail. The female was located approximately 200 yards from the trailhead parking lot near Glacier Highway. JPD responded to the scene and confirmed the woman was deceased.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kinyradio.com
CBJ asking residents to be aware during Bonnie Doon Drive blasting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Blasting is scheduled in the Blacktail subdivision of Juneau on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Blasting will occur at the Blacktail subdivision in Bonnie Brae, at the top of Bonnie Doon Drive between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The City and Borough of Juneau is asking residents to...
kinyradio.com
Alaska National Weather Service wraps up summer report, gives upcoming forecast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska National Weather Service detailed a summer weather report and said what Juneau can expect this first week of fall. Nathan Compton, a meteorologist with the Alaska National Weather Service, said what Juneau can expect starting Sunday. "We're looking at an atmospheric event coming in Sunday...
kinyradio.com
Totem pole, screens by Wayne Price to be unveiled Oct. 1 at Twin Lakes
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A healing totem and Native screens are set to be revealed at Twin Lakes next week. AWARE, Tlingit & Haida, the Wooshkeetaan and L’eeneidi A’aakw Kwa’an are inviting the public to the unveiling of a healing totem pole and screens by Tlingit master carver, Wayne Price.
kinyradio.com
UAF drone pilots head to western Alaska for emergency response
Katie Daniels, a resident of Bethel, flies a drone during a training exercise in Nome in August. (Photo by Mike DeLue via UAF.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A University of Alaska Fairbanks drone team headed to Western Alaska Wednesday to support the U.S. Coast Guard’s emergency response following Typhoon Merbok.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kinyradio.com
Indian taco medical fundraiser for T&H Vice President Delbert Kadake
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tomorrow, Tlingit & Haida is hosting a medical fundraiser in support of T&H's Vice President Delbert Kadake, and his family. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Indian taco fundraiser will take place in the Andrew Hope Building on 320 W. Willoughby Ave. It...
kinyradio.com
NOAA holds entangled whale training sessions in Alaska
Park Ranger Bethany Robichaud throws a grapple in a practice session at Glacier Bay National Park in June 2022. (Photo Credit: Glacier National Park and Preserve.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - NOAA recently hosted multiple trainings and workshops in Metlakatla, Auke Bay, Gustavus, and Cordova, on how best to respond to entangled whales in Alaska waters.
kinyradio.com
Plane out of fuel makes emergency landing on Richardson highway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fairbanks-based State Troopers responded to a report Monday of a plane needing to make an emergency landing after the craft had issues with its fuel. On Monday night at 6:54, troopers in Fairbanks received a report from the U.S Army Air Traffic Control unit located at Fort Wainwright, of a plane having an inflight emergency.
ktoo.org
Proposition 4: Juneau voters will decide whether to repeal mandatory disclosure of real estate prices
This question asks voters to repeal measures the Juneau Assembly adopted in 2020 and this past February that mandate sharing real estate sales prices with the city assessor’s office. The assessor’s job is to determine the fair market value of every parcel of property in Juneau, every year. These...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktoo.org
Atmospheric river could bring flooding to the northern panhandle early next week
Southeast Alaska is in for another drenching from an atmospheric river, starting Sunday and continuing into next week. A warm, wet weather front is headed northeast from Hawaii, bringing heavy rain to the southern panhandle first. “Then that’s going to kind of lift north a little bit, but then we’ve...
kinyradio.com
Trio of scholars to reveal analysis, play synthesis of Tlingit singing
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute will sponsor a lecture by three scholars on their analysis of Tlingit songs that were documented by the Spanish at Yakutat in the late 18th century. The panel will play a synthesis of the music for lecture attendees to hear. “It’s as if...
kinyradio.com
Simply Three closes out Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Simply Three closed Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival Saturday evening. The doors opened at 6:30 p.m at JDHS. JAMM kids opened for Simply Three, playing string instruments as well. It was Simply Three's first time in Juneau. The band joined Dano on Capital Chat Friday to...
kinyradio.com
Wasilla man dies in head-on crash on Glenn Highway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Troopers have identified the man who was declared deceased on the scene Tuesday after a crash that afternoon. State Troopers were notified of a vehicle collision near mile 53 of the Glenn Highway North of Palmer at 5:06 pm Tuesday. Troopers and first responders immediately responded to the scene.
Comments / 1