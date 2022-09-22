Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Blasting is scheduled in the Blacktail subdivision of Juneau on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Blasting will occur at the Blacktail subdivision in Bonnie Brae, at the top of Bonnie Doon Drive between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The City and Borough of Juneau is asking residents to...

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO