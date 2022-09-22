Culvert project along Highway 213 next to Tractor Supply Co. will have lanes closed for a few weeksHighway 213 in Molalla next to the Tractor Supply Co. is under a "full closure" for the next couple of weeks. The developer of the project, Hix-Snedeker, needed to close the highway to remove the existing culvert on Highway 213 and install a longer culvert to accommodate the new left-turn lane for southbound traffic. Those traveling the highway can expect lane closures with automated flaggers directing traffic for as the contractor finishes up the work. These improvements, constructing a new left-turn lane for southbound traffic on Highway 213 to increase safety along with a new sidewalk next to the business on Highway 213, were required as part of the development deal. {loadposition sub-article-01}

MOLALLA, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO