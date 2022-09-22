ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

philomathnews.com

Firefighters extinguish tractor fire at Greenberry Road property

Philomath firefighters extinguished a tractor that caught on fire Thursday night at a rural property on Greenberry Road. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, fire information officer who served as incident commander on the operation, said local firefighters received the call for help at 8 p.m. with a response from both the main station in Philomath and the district’s Inavale substation on Llewellyn Road.
PHILOMATH, OR
KVAL

Corvallis Fire Station closing for renovation

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Fire Department announced that Fire Station 3 will close later this month for a major renovation. The station will be closed for approximately 11 months. The renovation project is the first in a series of planned City facility improvements designed to address longstanding building...
CORVALLIS, OR
hh-today.com

Crossing on Queen to be fixed next week

The Queen Avenue railroad crossing, long the bane of Albany motorists because of its extreme bumpiness, is finally going to get fixed starting next week. To allow the work to go ahead, the crossing will be closed starting Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 2. The crossing has four tracks....
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Albany, OR
Government
Albany, OR
Lifestyle
City
Junction City, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Albany, OR
Local
Oregon Government
kptv.com

On the Go with Joe at Bauman Farms Harvest Festival

GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular fall event is back in full swing, and Joe V. was in Gervais Friday morning for Bauman Farms Harvest Festival. Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, has transformed into an activity center with mazes, obstacle courses, rides, farm animals, delicious fall food, and an apple cannon!
GERVAIS, OR
hh-today.com

Tower clocks: How about a permanent fix?

Compared to homelessness, say, or world hunger, the clock tower at Albany Station showing four different times, all wrong, isn’t much of a problem. But you’d think it would be easier to fix. I mentioned a few days ago that the clocks were on the blink — again....
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Flynn Creek Circus comes to Corvallis

Flynn Creek Circus is coming to Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Lane in Corvallis, to put on a show unlike any other. The 2022 season show, titled “Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things,” will depict real memories submitted by the audience, using wild acrobatics, dangerous stunts and even comedy. Live original music by Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas will accompany the visuals on stage.
CORVALLIS, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla road delays to increase

Culvert project along Highway 213 next to Tractor Supply Co. will have lanes closed for a few weeksHighway 213 in Molalla next to the Tractor Supply Co. is under a "full closure" for the next couple of weeks. The developer of the project, Hix-Snedeker, needed to close the highway to remove the existing culvert on Highway 213 and install a longer culvert to accommodate the new left-turn lane for southbound traffic. Those traveling the highway can expect lane closures with automated flaggers directing traffic for as the contractor finishes up the work. These improvements, constructing a new left-turn lane for southbound traffic on Highway 213 to increase safety along with a new sidewalk next to the business on Highway 213, were required as part of the development deal. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
kezi.com

GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home

ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
ALBANY, OR
Woodburn Independent

Hwy. 551 closed north of Hubbard

Public Safety crews are responding to a serious crash that has closed Hwy. 551Oregon Department of Transportation reports late Friday afternoon that a serious crash has closed Hwy. 551 between Hwy. 99E and Ehlen Road. The closure may last several hours. Please use another route and drive with caution. {loadposition sub-article-01}
HUBBARD, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Business leaders hear stories of life along Foster Lake

Bobbing along on a pontoon boat on Foster Lake on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 1, local business people weren’t really watching the water. Instead, their heads were turned toward Glenda Hopkins, a longtime volunteer with the East Linn Museum, who was telling stories about the lake and people who used to live under its waters – before the South Santiam River was dammed in the late 1960s.
LEBANON, OR
beachconnection.net

Hatfield Marine Science Center Features Live Oregon Coast Shark Event

(Newport, Oregon) – October's Science On Tap event in Newport will give you a closer glimpse into the world of sharks on the Oregon coast. It's a night of sharks, actually: which sometimes go by brooding nicknames like Denizens of the Deep, the Man in the Gray Suit, the Landlord, the Taxman or Leviathan. (Above: blue shark photo courtesy Hatfield Marine Science Center)
NEWPORT, OR
matadornetwork.com

This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall

Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR

