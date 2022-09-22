ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doncaster Sheffield airport to close permanently, despite Liz Truss vowing to protect it

One of the UK’s youngest airports, Doncaster Sheffield, is to close permanently by the end of the year – despite a promise by Liz Truss to “protect this airport and this infrastructure”.The owner, Peel Group, said: “No tangible proposals have been received regarding the ownership of the airport or which address the fundamental lack of financial viability.”The local authority says the closure could cost more than 800 jobs.Since it opened in 2005, the South Yorkshire airport has failed to make a profit.In June 2022, the budget airline Wizz Air abruptly closed its base at Doncaster Sheffield airport (DSA). Since warning about...
Post Office braces for rush to change old banknotes before deadline this week

The Post Office is preparing for a rush of customers changing old banknotes to new ones before they can no longer be used in shops or to pay businesses.Friday is the last day that the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 banknotes can be used in stores, with only polymer notes being accepted from then onwards.According to the Bank, there is more than £11bn worth of paper £20 and £50 notes still in circulation.“That’s more than 250m individual £20 banknotes, and more than 110m paper £50 banknotes,” the Bank said.To date, approximately £1.2bn worth of paper £20 and £50...
Labour pledges thousands more doctors, nurses and midwives by restoring 45p tax rate

Labour is promising thousands more doctors, nurses and midwives by reversing the Tories’ abolition of the 45p tax rate for top earners.Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said the billions saved would deliver ‘one of the biggest expansions of the NHS workforce in history” – instead of handing rewards to the UK’s richest people.She also pledged to introduce a much higher minimum wage in line with “the real cost of living” on “day one” of Labour winning power.
