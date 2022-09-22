‘Just Keeping the Lights On’: Low Morale, High Staff Vacancy Rate Hobble Department of Transportation

Read full article on original website
America’s Railroads Are in Trouble–With or Without a Strike
A potential strike by railroad workers has been averted, but customers and executives say that the industry needs an overhaul
Good News! Catalpa Avenue in Andersonville will be Chicago’s next permanently car-free street
In early August, alders Andre Vasquez (40th) and Harry Osterman (48th) hosted an outdoor community meeting on a proposal to partially or completely pedestrianize the block of Catalpa Avenue (5500 N.) between Ashland Avenue (1600 W.) and Clark Street (1530 W.), creating a new community gathering space. Of the 150...
EXCLU: City to Entrepreneurs: Help Us Build a Truly Bike-Friendly City
The Department of Citywide Administrative services on Thursday quietly dropped a doorstop of a “request for expressions of interest” from would-be entrepreneurs who can make New Amsterdam a heck of a lot more like original Amsterdam by setting up bike repair and rental facilities, cargo-bike rentals, secure bike parking and even traffic safety “gardens” on the agency’s portfolio of city lots — in short to “support New York City’s cycling ecosystem,” the agency said.
Thursday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing Deniers Edition
Mayor Adams picked a weird time to suddenly pretend that he doesn’t support congestion pricing. That was the big story out of yesterday’s Crain’s “power breakfast” — Hizzoner’s odd answer when asked what kind of exemptions he’d like to see to congestion pricing. Here’s what he said:
Friday’s Headlines: Bombshell over DOT Edition
Yesterday’s news was dominated (if we say so ourselves) by our own investigative reporter Jesse Coburn’s deep dive into whether the Department of Transportation is (excuse the pun) firing on all cylinders. Coburn’s story — which relied on the never-before-seen DOT organizational chart, plus interviews with a dozen...
MTA Encouraged by Apparent Increase in Subway Use by White Collar Workers, Tourists
Public transit — it’s not just for essential workers anymore. MTA officials said on Wednesday that the recent surge in subway ridership was concentrated in neighborhoods with lots of tourists and white collar workers — a change from earlier this year and during the pandemic, when ridership was centered on neighborhoods populated by essential workers who never abandoned the subway.
Save the Date: Streetsie Awards Reception with Supervisor Holly Mitchell on October 12
Streetsblog is happy to honor the leadership of L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell – and to announce the date and time for our reception honoring Supervisor Mitchell where we will present her with the Streetsie Award for 2022 Elected Official of the Year. The in-person reception will be Wednesday...
Metro Announces Crenshaw/LAX Line Will Open October 7
This morning, Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins announced that Metro will open its new K Line light rail – known as the Crenshaw/LAX Line – on Friday October 7. The grand opening festivities will take place at Leimert Park, with a noon ribbon-cutting. Rides will be free, system-wide, that weekend from Friday through Sunday.
Two Bus Rapid Transit concepts announced from SGV’s Transit Feasibility Study
Phase 1 of the San Gabriel Valley Transit Feasibility Study is complete. Community workshops were held Tuesday to present concept routes for Bus Rapid Transit – and other “transit priority corridors” where BRT lanes will not be developed. These zero emission bus routes would have traffic signal...
