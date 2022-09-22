‘Just Keeping the Lights On’: Low Morale, High Staff Vacancy Rate Hobble Department of Transportation

The Department of Citywide Administrative services on Thursday quietly dropped a doorstop of a “request for expressions of interest” from would-be entrepreneurs who can make New Amsterdam a heck of a lot more like original Amsterdam by setting up bike repair and rental facilities, cargo-bike rentals, secure bike parking and even traffic safety “gardens” on the agency’s portfolio of city lots — in short to “support New York City’s cycling ecosystem,” the agency said.

