Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
CNN

Protests erupt in Russia's Dagestan region as minorities say they are being targeted by Putin's mobilization orders

(CNN) — Heated protests have broken out in some ethnic minority regions in Russia against Vladimir Putin's mobilization orders, with activist groups and Ukrainian officials saying these minorities are being disproportionately targeted for conscription in the war. Several videos posted to social media, which CNN geo-located to the predominantly...
AFP

Russia school shooting leaves 13 dead, including children

The death toll has risen to 13 people, including seven children, after a man opened fire Monday at his former school in central Russia, authorities said. Authorities previously announced a death toll of nine people but did not specify if that included the suspected shooter.
The Associated Press

Ukrainians scared by Russia's preordained referendums

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After seven months of war, many Ukrainians fear even more suffering and political repression as referendums orchestrated by the Kremlin portend Russia’s imminent annexation of four occupied regions. Many residents fled the regions before the so-called referendums got underway, scared about being forced to vote or potentially being conscripted into the Russian army. Others described hiding behind closed doors, hoping to avoid having to answer to armed soldiers going door-to-door to collect votes. Petro Kobernik, who left the Russian-held southern city of Kherson just before the preordained voting began Friday, said the prospect of living under Russian law and the escalating war made him and others extremely jittery about the future. “The situation is changing rapidly, and people fear that they will be hurt either by the Russian military, or Ukrainian guerrillas and the advancing Ukrainian troops,” Kobernik, 31, said in a telephone interview.
The Independent

‘Flying’ ferry to offer zero emissions travel in Northern Ireland

A new “flying” ferry which runs entirely on electricity is set to open between Belfast and Bangor and will launch in 2024.The ferry produces zero carbon emissions and will begin operation by Condor Ferries on a pilot scheme from Belfast to Bangor, Co Down, in 2024.The 150-seat ferry will use hydrofoils to glide across the surface of the water and produce minimal wake.According to the firm which has created it, Artemis Technologies, it will “change the way cities around the world utilise and decarbonise their waterways,” The Irish Times reported.The first ferry - named Zero - will initially create 125...
