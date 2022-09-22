ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Independent

Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US

Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
Tampa Bay Times

Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Fiona and new Atlantic disturbance

Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Fiona to move west over the next couple of days, passing over the Leeward Islands, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona was about 265 miles east of Leeward Islands Friday morning, moving west at about 15 mph, according to a Friday morning update from the hurricane center. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.
The Independent

Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season

The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
The Independent

Hurricane Fiona: Canada prepares for ‘strongest-ever’ storm

Hurricane Fiona is hurtling towards Atlantic Canada amid warnings that it could be the strongest-ever to hit the region.The Category 4 hurricane will weaken before it reaches Nova Scotia but could still be a “historic storm”, officials say. A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be “Canada’s version of (Hurricane) Sandy.”Meteorologists have predicted hurricane-force winds, wave swells of around 40 feet (12 metres), widespread coastal flooding and more than seven inches (20 centimetres) of rain in some areas.Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Other...
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Fiona Will Make a Direct Impact in Eastern Canada

The hurricane was moving at Category 4 strength, and while it would not strike the East Coast, it may affect the Outer Banks and Bermuda on its approach to Canada. As Fiona loomed hundreds of miles away as a major hurricane Wednesday, Bermuda's tropical storm watches were elevated to tropical storm warnings, and a hurricane watch was established.
The Independent

Hurricane Fiona to hit Canada

After battering Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Hurricane Fiona is headed straight to Canada’s Atlantic coast.Parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec and Prince Edward Island are under hurricane watch, while other areas are bracing for tropical storms.Fiona is now a category four hurricane, and though likely to weaken somewhat before hitting Canada, the storm could bring serious damage and severe weather from strong winds and heavy rainfall.The Canadian Hurricane Centre has warned that Fiona could be a “landmark weather event in eastern Canada”.Hurricane-force winds are forecast as the storm makes landfall in Nova Scotia between Friday...
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Earl Becomes Second Atlantic Hurricane This Season

Tropical Storm Earl has intensified into a hurricane on Tuesday evening, September 6, becoming the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season. In recent days, Hurricane Earl has been hovering in an area between the Caribbean Sea and the North Atlantic Ocean, where a former tropical storm named Danielle also reached a hurricane status and becomes the season's first hurricane.
The Independent

Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind

Strong rains and winds lashed the Atlantic Canada region as Fiona closed in early Saturday as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone, and Canadian forecasters warned it could be one of the most severe storms in the country's history.Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but meteorologists cautioned that it still could have hurricane-strength winds and would bring drenching rains and huge waves.More than 207,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were affected by outages by around midnight, officials said.The fast-moving Fiona was forecast to make landfall in Nova Scotia before dawn Saturday, with its power down from...
rigzone.com

Multiple Weather Disturbances in Atlantic Right Now

At the time of writing, there are five weather disturbances being tracked in the Atlantic by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Hurricane Center (NHC). The strongest of those is Hurricane Fiona, which is said to have maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. Fiona...
