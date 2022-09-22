Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Monday’s Headlines Look Forward to Cleaner Trains
Amtrak pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045. (Washington Post) The Environmental Protection Agency has created a new office of climate justice to rectify the effects of pollution and climate change on low-income and minority communities. (New York Times) Chatter is starting up again about a potential Pete Buttigieg...
Opinion: Amtrak Must Restore Adirondack Service Now!
Amtrak, like much of the transportation industry, cut its service during the pandemic because of the collapse in ridership, but restoring it has been difficult owing to labor shortages exacerbated by layoffs, retirements and Covid outbreaks among staff. As the city, state, and nation emerge from the pandemic, however, Amtrak must step up its game and restore popular routes that remain suspended.
Study: Downtown Congestion is Still Down — And It Could Help Explain Roadway Dangers
Downtown rush hour has still not roared back to pre-pandemic levels even as car travel surges in the suburbs, a new study finds — and it may help explain why traffic deaths have stayed so stubbornly high in U.S. communities. According to the transportation analytics firm Streetlight, the number...
Tuesday’s Headlines CARE a Lot
The CARES Act, CARES II and the American Rescue Plan Act pumped $70 billion into U.S. transit agencies struggling because farebox revenue declined by half during the pandemic. But the money wasn’t distributed evenly, with smaller agencies getting a bigger share, and now it’s starting to running out. (Eno Center for Transportation)
Port Bucyrus Airport officials hope planning ahead will pay off for city
Officials at the Port Bucyrus-Crawford County Airport are hoping that planning ahead will help the airport continue to grow — and save the city some money. Spending now to develop a plan for a new administration building is expected to put that project in line for additional Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding over...
Some good news about CTA for a change: Ridership has reached a new pandemic-era record
The CTA has been under a lot of heat lately, and rightly so. While service gaps caused by COVID-19 related staffing shortages are somewhat understandable, customers are fed up with unpredictable waits for buses and trains, and Transit Tracker arrival times that often have no basis in reality. That frustration was evident in the I’m Late protest in front of the transit agency’s headquarters on September 14, which drew about 60 demonstrators. Adding insult to injury, later that day CTA president Dorval Carter Jr. failed to show up for a City Council hearing on poor service, which further annoyed advocates and alderpersons.
Chicago Critical Mass celebrates its 25th (or is it 50th?) anniversary this Friday
Last Thursday there was an inspiring bike protest drawing hundreds of people to the Loop, as Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s Jamapalooza convergence demonstrated for a citywide network of bike-priority streets. If you haven’t already done so, do yourself a favor and check out the mind-blowing drone footage of participants holding a “die-in” on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The purpose of the highway shutdown was to draw attention to recent traffic fatalities, including the killing of bike rider Gerardo Marciales on February 28 as he biked across the eight-lane road with a walk signal.
