bitcoinist.com
Colorado Is The First Ever U.S State That Will Accept Tax Payments In Crypto
The American state of Colorado will now accept cryptocurrency for tax payments, and residents of the city who wish to use this facility can finally start to do so. Governor Jared Polis recently announced this development. The provision to pay for taxes through digital tokens has now been made available...
Crypto company accidentally pays $10.5 million to a woman instead of $100 refund
Imagine receiving $10.5 million while expecting a $100 refund to be transferred to your bank account and no one, except you, recognizes it until seven months have passed. That's recently what happened in Melbourne, Australia when a cryptocurrency company bestowed a fortune to a woman, initially reported by 7NEWS. Back in May 2021, Crypto.com, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, transferred the amount to Thevamanogari Manivel. Upon receiving the money, Manivel and her sister Thilagavathy Gangadory started spending it like greased lightning.
cryptoslate.com
Korean tax authorities seize $185M worth of crypto from tax evaders since 2021
South Korean authorities have seized approximately $185 million worth of digital assets from tax delinquents since 2021, Yonhap news agency reported on Sept. 22. In the second half of 2020, tax authorities implemented a system of seizing the virtual assets of tax delinquents to pressure them to pay taxes. The authorities seized the delinquents’ accounts or assets based on information received from the cryptocurrency exchanges.
bloomberglaw.com
JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool
Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Granted Operating License in European Union’s Fifth-Largest Economy
Crypto exchange Coinbase will begin offering its services in the Netherlands after winning approval to operate in the country, which has the fifth largest economy in the European Union. Coinbase says they are now the first major global crypto exchange to successfully register with the Dutch Central Bank, the central...
cryptoslate.com
US Treasury Department requiring US citizens to get a license for withdrawing assets from Tornado Cash
The U.S. Department of the Treasury wants people who had pending transactions before the Tornado Cash sanctions went into place to apply for a license to process the withdrawal of their assets. In an FAQ response on Sept. 13, the Treasury said the policy applies to transactions initiated before the...
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto
In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
Defense One
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon slammed crypto as dangerous - and called bitcoin a Ponzi scheme
Jamie Dimon slammed bitcoin and some other crypto as "decentralized Ponzi schemes." The JPMorgan CEO said they enable theft, money laundering, and other crimes. However, Dimon touted blockchain and said he would welcome a properly regulated stablecoin. Jamie Dimon has doubled down on his disdain for bitcoin and some other...
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
US Treasury: Tornado Cash Deposits Prior To August 8 Sanction Withdrawable With OFAC License
The U.S. Treasury Department provided conditions for domestic users who wish to withdraw from sanctioned crypto mixer Tornado Cash. U.S. Citizens with deposits in the Ethereum-based service may apply for a license with the Office of Foreign Assets Control. The license requires users to share otherwise private information regarding their...
ambcrypto.com
Crypto is a ‘decentralized Ponzi scheme’- This CEO has bitter stance
Jamie Dimon, the man at the helm of United States’ largest bank J.P Morgan Chase, made some rather controversial statements at 21 September’s congressional hearing called “Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America’s Largest Consumer Facing Banks.”. The United States House Committee on Financial Services heard the...
cryptoglobe.com
How to Withdraw Money from Crypto.com to a Bank Account
You might have invested in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other cryptocurrencies and even made some money off those investments. Now, the question is: how do you convert your crypto into fiat and withdraw it from Crypto.com?. This is a common question, especially since most people have never used a crypto exchange...
coinjournal.net
Crypto to hit literally billions of users by 2027, says Pantera Capital’s CEO
The cryptocurrency market has millions of users at the moment, but Pantera Capital’s CEO believes that the number will massively grow by 2027. Pantera CEO Dan Morehead told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that he believes the cryptocurrency market would hit billions of users over the next few years.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
