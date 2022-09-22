ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sneakernews.com

adidas Yeezy To Release Laceless Version Of The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN

It’s highly likely that Ye’s relationship with adidas hasn’t gotten any better since his televised interview. Regardless, new releases are still continuing to surface; and as revealed on-foot by none other than Pusha T, a laceless version of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will be hitting the shelves relatively soon.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive

A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
dotesports.com

Can you play the Modern Warfare 2 beta without pre-ordering?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally in the wild and gamers on specific platforms have been enjoying it for several days. The beta for MW2 includes a taste of the wide variety of modes, operators, weapons, and more that will be fully playable when the game releases on Oct. 28. But for the first weekend, it was only available on PlayStation, and the first few days were only for those who pre-ordered.
ComicBook

OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft

Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
dotesports.com

How to unlock the Cronen Mini Red Dot in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

The system for unlocking weapons and attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is cumbersome and very confusing to most. MW2’s system of unlocking weapons and attachments is called platforms. Several weapons reside in each platform, and unlocking every attachment requires using every gun, as does unlocking each gun within the platform.
dotesports.com

Best controller settings for Apex Legends

PC gamers have traditionally dominated competitive battle royale titles. Over the years, many of the biggest titles have moved over to consoles or been created with consoles as the intended platform. Such is the case with Apex Legends, originally released for all platforms simultaneously, and in the last few years, has seen more and more console players bring their controllers to PC play.
dotesports.com

10x, 100x, and 333x Battles in Splatfest explained

Splatfest has come to Splatoon 3 for the first time since the game’s launch and will bring slight variations onto mechanics from previous Splatoon games. Splatfest is a fan favorite game mode that now pits three teams against each other, battling for supremacy. Teams Gear, Grub, and Fun will all fight for clout points to decide the ultimate winner of the event.
dotesports.com

Fracture has a new look on VALORANT PBE servers

Fracture is receiving major changes in the coming future, according to a video released from the current VALORANT PBE patch. It has been over a year since Fracture hit VALORANT servers for the first time. The map had players battling it out in never-before-seen situations, with attackers able to attack sites from two different angles at once. With the addition of unlimited rotation and flank opportunities, this has made it one of VALORANT’s most inventive maps yet. Since being released on Sept. 8 2021, Riot Games has left the map untouched. Meanwhile the most recently added map Pearl has already received tweaks that are currently live on all servers.
BGR.com

Apple Watch Ultra has a new Action button: Here’s what it can do

You’ve just received your Apple Watch Ultra, which you bought, not knowing whether you’ll keep or return it. After all, the rugged wearable is significantly larger and thicker than the Apple Watch Series 8. But you’ll want to test it thoroughly before deciding whether to use it rather than return it. You’ll also want to learn how to use the new Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra.
dotesports.com

When does the Splatfest event end?￼

Earlier this month, Nintendo revealed the dates for the first official Splatfest event for Splatoon 3. The main difference from the previous editions is the implementation of the three-team system: players can choose between Team Gear, Team Grab, and Team Fun based on what they would take with them to a deserted island.
dotesports.com

Fan favorite Halo 3 map is heading to Halo Infinite with massive visual rework

One of the most beloved multiplayer maps from Halo 3 is heading to Halo Infinite sometime in the future, following a massive visual overhaul from the team at 343 Studios. As revealed during the HCS Orlando Major, fittingly on the 15th anniversary of Halo 3‘s release, The Pit will officially return, sporting a modern and futuristic new look. No longer set in an abandoned warehouse, the Halo Infinite version of The Pit will feature an open skyline to the cosmos, as well as a more vibrant look with several neon panels.
dotesports.com

Differences between Splatfest Battle Open and Pro in Splatoon 3

If you log in to Splatoon 3 during a Splatfest, you might find yourself overloaded with a bunch of new modes and information that the game poorly describes to you at first glance—even telling you nothing most of the time. One of these includes the introduction of a new...
ComicBook

New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced

Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
GAMINGbible

A New Nintendo Console May Be On The Way

Ever since the release of the Nintendo Switch back in 2017, people haven’t stopped going on about the possibility of a new, high-powered version of it releasing. The Switch is a lovely little thing, of course, with its portability offering something that no other console on the market can, but it’s undeniable that in comparison to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it doesn’t have quite as much firepower.
dotesports.com

Here are the Modern Warfare 2 beta weapon level caps for every gun

The Modern Warfare 2 beta has entered its second week of testing, allowing Xbox and PC players to try their hand at the next installment in the Call of Duty series. Since this is just the beta, only a small selection of weapons is available. In total, the beta showcases five assault rifles, two battle rifles, three submachine guns, one shotgun, three light machine guns, two marksman rifles, one sniper, two handguns, and two launchers. But several of these weapons are locked in the beta’s create-a-class menu—though some can be unlocked by following a couple of unusual steps.
