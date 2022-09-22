Read full article on original website
County Introduces New Website, Plan to Mitigate Flooding Risks
In an effort to address the impacts of floods on county residents and business, the county has unveiled a new portion of their website that is dedicated to educating and informing the public about flooding issues throughout the county. “The website provides information about the frequently flooded roads, steps residents...
MCPS, Literacy Council Offering Free ESL Classes for Parents
For MCPS parents that do not speak English as a first language, the school system and Literacy Council of Montgomery County (LCMC) are offering free “English as a Second Language classes” with options for individuals at all different speaking levels. Classes will be offered both virtually and in-person,...
Man Facing Federal Charges In Fentanyl Overdose Death of Bethesda Teen
A man faces federal charges for distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a Bethesda teen. A criminal complaint has been filed against Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, or “Mick”, 24, of Silver Spring, per a release this week from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. In April, he was...
Wheaton Arts Parade and Festival Returns Sunday
The sixth annual Wheaton Arts Parade and Festival will be held Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free to attend and will allow residents to immerse themselves in local art – both at the festival and the parade. The “Parade the Triangle” portion...
Camelot Arrives in Gaithersburg
The Landless Theatre Company will continue presenting Camelot, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, at the Gaithersburg Arts Barn today until Sept. 25. The first string of performances took place last week from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18. Performances on Sept. 23 and...
Students Improve in Literacy; But Fall in Math at Secondary School Level
The percentage of students who met literacy achievement goals set by Montgomery County Public Schools increased since the previous school year but the results in math, especially at the secondary level, decreased. According to information released at the Thursday board of education meeting, there was a 13% increase by second...
Another Game, Another Shutout for Quince Orchard
Quince Orchard stayed undefeated and handed Damascus its first loss this season in a 28-0 home victory. Quince Orchard’s front seven contained the Hornets’ usually potent rushing attack. Senior linebacker Matthieu Longa recorded several tackles, and the defensive line held its ground throughout the game. The Cougars’ secondary...
