Bryan College Station Eagle
Allen Academy 64, Houston St. Francis Episcopal 0
Rusty Ly-McMurray scored five touchdowns, including three on interception returns to help fuel Allen Academy’s 64-0 shutout of Houston St. Francis Episcopal in TAPPS 6-man District II-5 play Friday at Baker Field. Aidan Field gave the Rams (4-1, 1-0) an 8-0 lead with a 34-yard touchdown run and Ly-McMurray’s...
Rudder football team drops district opener at Lamar Consolidated
ROSENBERG — Rudder football coach Eric Ezar said he didn’t want to dwell on the officiating in the Rangers’ 42-35 overtime loss to Lamar Consolidated on Saturday night at Guy Traylor Memorial Stadium. He did say he thought a no call in the end zone on fourth...
Thomas, Taylor lead A&M Consolidated football team over Georgetown in district opener
GEORGETOWN — They may be Tigers, but they ran like wild dogs Friday night. A&M Consolidated running backs Keshun Thomas and Trey Taylor consistently ran over Georgetown’s defense in a 48-34 win to open District 11-5A Division I play at Birkelbach Field. Thomas and Taylor combined for 283...
New Navasota High School program prepares for takeoff
Navasota High School students on the engineering path will have the opportunity to do something not many can say: build a full-scale FAA-certified airplane. Through a new partnership with Tango Flight, a nonprofit educational company, the students will learn how to use new machines and tools to put together kits that in two years will come together to create a two-seater plane.
