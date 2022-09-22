ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

95.5 KLAQ

2 El Paso Mayors Were On The MoSho Today

Two El Paso mayors, one former and one current visited the Buzz Adams Morning Show. First, former mayor John Cook was on to talk about his TruthMatters P.A.C. which supports District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. There were a few key takeaways from our chat with the former mayor. -Cook told us...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

CPB halts smuggling attempts in Las Cruces and Deming

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Border patrol say they had multiple migrant smuggling attempts and rescued migrants this week. Agents assigned to a Border Patrol Las Cruces check point say this past Tuesday encountered 13 smuggled migrants locked inside a UHAUL box truck without access to ventilation. Fortunately, all migrants were uninjured and […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso County, CO
KTSM

The City of El Paso hosts job and education fair

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City and Workforce Solutions Borderplex are hosting a job and education fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 to 2p.m. The fair will be held at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Event Pavilion. The fair will offer many employment and networking opportunities with the city and other […]
EL PASO, TX
Border Report

New RGV Border Patrol chief plans to build coalitions

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Success is about lessons learned, and in the case of Gloria I.  Chavez, 2019 was a defining moment. That is when the newly appointed U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief agent was assigned to manage a migrant surge the likeness of it not seen in years. Press reports […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Injured El Paso marine back in United States, showing progress in his recovery

EL PASO, Texas -- Alex Ortiz, the El Paso marine who was injured while fighting in Ukraine, is back in the United States and is showing progress in his health, his mother tells ABC-7. Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries while in Ukraine and received medical treatment in a German hospital. His family had been trying to get him back in the U.S. and had to charter a special medical flight home.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Could the Red Flag Law have prevented a tragedy in Las Cruces?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the murder of Las Cruces restaurant owner Kimberly Yacone allegedly killed by her husband Robert Yacone, questions arise whether there was any way to prevent it with New Mexico’s Red Flag Law. Robert Yacone is being charged with first degree murder of […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 23, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Details on Abraham Romero’s funeral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community members and loved ones will be saying their final goodbyes to Abraham Romero this Friday, Sep. 23. Abraham Romero was only 17-years-old when he lost his life after battling a three week medically-induced coma. Abraham was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. A public viewing will […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Murder shakes up Las Cruces as domestic violence cases grow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Was the tragedy preventable if there were previous reports of domestic violence? Dona Ana County Sheriff speaks on domestic violence cases in the county and systemic issues. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart explained that domestic violence cases in the county are a great issue and while they don’t make […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso Water arranges service line warranty for broken or leaking pipes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Paso Water is telling customers about a service line warranty program to help customers dealing with leaks or broken pipes. The water utility said it’s many homeowners don’t realize that if water and sewer lines break on their property – also known as service lines – it’s their responsibility to […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event

Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body remains discovered at Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sep. 21, a body was found inside of the Rio Grande approximately located on the north east of Juarez. Juarez police received an emergency call today regarding the remains of a body within the Rio Grande. The victim was identified to be a male with casual clothing. According to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

County of El Paso to lease building for migrant processing facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The County of El Paso will lease a building in East El Paso, near the airport for a migrant processing facility. County Commissioners approved the items related to the processing facility during Monday’s Commissioners Court Meeting. The building will cost over $11,000 a month to lease and that lease would […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

In the air again: Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico resets

Thirty-two veterans of the Korean and Vietnam conflicts are taking to the sky Sept. 29 after a two-year Covid hiatus as part of Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico’s (HFSNM) next journey to Washington, D.C. Among them are people from across the southern part of the state including Las Cruces, Truth or Consequences, Alamogordo, Mimbres, Silver City, El Paso and Socorro, Texas, according to Honor Flight team leader and videographer Elaine Prickett.
LAS CRUCES, NM
