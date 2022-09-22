Read full article on original website
2 El Paso Mayors Were On The MoSho Today
Two El Paso mayors, one former and one current visited the Buzz Adams Morning Show. First, former mayor John Cook was on to talk about his TruthMatters P.A.C. which supports District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. There were a few key takeaways from our chat with the former mayor. -Cook told us...
El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
Board member at former district calls for probe into bonds during SISD Dr. Carman’s past tenure
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A school board member where current Socorro ISD Superintendent Nate Carman once worked is calling for a criminal investigation into how bond money was handled during his tenure. San Benito, Texas, ISD Board Vice President Janie Lopez said she supports a criminal investigation into Dr. Carman’s tenure after an audit was […]
CPB halts smuggling attempts in Las Cruces and Deming
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Border patrol say they had multiple migrant smuggling attempts and rescued migrants this week. Agents assigned to a Border Patrol Las Cruces check point say this past Tuesday encountered 13 smuggled migrants locked inside a UHAUL box truck without access to ventilation. Fortunately, all migrants were uninjured and […]
Pugs reunited with migrant owners at end of 3,000-mile trek from Venezuela
"You never know what the Border Patrol is going to encounter at the border. We’re trying to be humane, not only with the people, but also with the animals we encounter.” El Paso Border Patrol Sector Chief Agent Gloria I. Chavez
The City of El Paso hosts job and education fair
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City and Workforce Solutions Borderplex are hosting a job and education fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 to 2p.m. The fair will be held at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Event Pavilion. The fair will offer many employment and networking opportunities with the city and other […]
New RGV Border Patrol chief plans to build coalitions
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Success is about lessons learned, and in the case of Gloria I. Chavez, 2019 was a defining moment. That is when the newly appointed U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief agent was assigned to manage a migrant surge the likeness of it not seen in years. Press reports […]
Injured El Paso marine back in United States, showing progress in his recovery
EL PASO, Texas -- Alex Ortiz, the El Paso marine who was injured while fighting in Ukraine, is back in the United States and is showing progress in his health, his mother tells ABC-7. Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries while in Ukraine and received medical treatment in a German hospital. His family had been trying to get him back in the U.S. and had to charter a special medical flight home.
Majority of Texas voters polled support busing of migrants
Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, says he will continue busing migrants to "sanctuary cities" around the nation, and he appears to have the support of Texas voters and border agents.
Could the Red Flag Law have prevented a tragedy in Las Cruces?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the murder of Las Cruces restaurant owner Kimberly Yacone allegedly killed by her husband Robert Yacone, questions arise whether there was any way to prevent it with New Mexico’s Red Flag Law. Robert Yacone is being charged with first degree murder of […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 23, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Details on Abraham Romero’s funeral
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community members and loved ones will be saying their final goodbyes to Abraham Romero this Friday, Sep. 23. Abraham Romero was only 17-years-old when he lost his life after battling a three week medically-induced coma. Abraham was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. A public viewing will […]
Murder shakes up Las Cruces as domestic violence cases grow
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Was the tragedy preventable if there were previous reports of domestic violence? Dona Ana County Sheriff speaks on domestic violence cases in the county and systemic issues. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart explained that domestic violence cases in the county are a great issue and while they don’t make […]
El Paso Water arranges service line warranty for broken or leaking pipes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Paso Water is telling customers about a service line warranty program to help customers dealing with leaks or broken pipes. The water utility said it’s many homeowners don’t realize that if water and sewer lines break on their property – also known as service lines – it’s their responsibility to […]
Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event
Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
Body remains discovered at Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sep. 21, a body was found inside of the Rio Grande approximately located on the north east of Juarez. Juarez police received an emergency call today regarding the remains of a body within the Rio Grande. The victim was identified to be a male with casual clothing. According to […]
County of El Paso to lease building for migrant processing facility
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The County of El Paso will lease a building in East El Paso, near the airport for a migrant processing facility. County Commissioners approved the items related to the processing facility during Monday’s Commissioners Court Meeting. The building will cost over $11,000 a month to lease and that lease would […]
12 Travelers Memorial honors former Mexican President Juarez with statue
Former Mexican President Benito Juarez, whose city across the border from El Paso, Texas, bears his name since 1888, is one of the iconic characters honored by the 12 Travelers Memorial of the Southwest with a bronze statue.
New Mexico State Police call discovery of two bodies likely case of murder-suicide
EL PASO, Texas -- New Mexico State Police have confirmed the identities of two people who were found dead inside a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday. Police say one of the people was 20-year-old Emilia Rueda, and the other was 19-year-old, Carlos Esparza. Police say it is likely a case...
In the air again: Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico resets
Thirty-two veterans of the Korean and Vietnam conflicts are taking to the sky Sept. 29 after a two-year Covid hiatus as part of Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico’s (HFSNM) next journey to Washington, D.C. Among them are people from across the southern part of the state including Las Cruces, Truth or Consequences, Alamogordo, Mimbres, Silver City, El Paso and Socorro, Texas, according to Honor Flight team leader and videographer Elaine Prickett.
