In an effort to curb the growing problem of street takeovers plaguing the Southland, local law enforcement agencies and city officials have joined forces to try and provide safer options for those who feel the need for speed while behind the wheel. The crackdown continued Thursday in Irwindale, where those city leaders held a press conference where they detailed the latest in their attempts to keep the streets safe, announcing a program at the Irwindale Speedway, which would allow drivers to burn rubber in a safe and controlled environment. For just $20, drivers could hit the track and legally flex their vehicle's...

IRWINDALE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO