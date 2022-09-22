ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

KTLA.com

Video: Man stabs car in Norco road-rage incident

A road rage incident on the 15 Freeway turned violent on Norco surface streets after a driver got out of his car with what appeared to be a knife. The confrontation happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to a man named Carlos, who witnessed the event with his girlfriend.
NORCO, CA
newsantaana.com

Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Will you still...
SANTA ANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Westminster man charged with interfering with a flight crew

An Orange County man was charged in a federal criminal complaint that alleges he punched a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles – an assault that a fellow passenger recorded on video. Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster,...
WESTMINSTER, CA
sandytoesandpopsicles.com

Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House

Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is on the hunt for several catalytic converter thieves

On August 2, 2022, at approximately 4:52AM, two vehicles parked in the 5300 block of West Ballast Avenue. Several males in hooded sweaters exited both vehicles and all assisted in removing a catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle. One of the vehicles appears to have a white and grey...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in multi-car Irvine crash

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Irvine on Saturday. The crash involved two cars and a semi-truck that was found overturned and engulfed in flames, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The deadly collision occurred along the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Jamboree […]
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot

IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
IRVINE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fifteen gang members are arrested by San Bernardino Police Department

Fifteen gang members were arrested during a recent crackdown by police in San Bernardino. Due to an increase in violent crimes involving a local criminal street gang, the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted directed enforcement on the gang in recent days, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sept. 24.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Local law enforcement introduces alternatives to street takeovers in Irwindale

In an effort to curb the growing problem of street takeovers plaguing the Southland, local law enforcement agencies and city officials have joined forces to try and provide safer options for those who feel the need for speed while behind the wheel. The crackdown continued Thursday in Irwindale, where those city leaders held a press conference where they detailed the latest in their attempts to keep the streets safe, announcing a program at the Irwindale Speedway, which would allow drivers to burn rubber in a safe and controlled environment. For just $20, drivers could hit the track and legally flex their vehicle's...
IRWINDALE, CA

