NBC Los Angeles
Kia and Hyundai Face Class-Action Lawsuit in Orange County Over TikTok Car Theft Challenge
Car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai are the targets of a class action lawsuit in Orange County, over defects in cars were exposed in a viral TikTok challenge, leading to a spike in car thefts. The TikTok video showed viewers how to hotwire a Kia using a USB cord and a...
KTLA.com
Video: Man stabs car in Norco road-rage incident
A road rage incident on the 15 Freeway turned violent on Norco surface streets after a driver got out of his car with what appeared to be a knife. The confrontation happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to a man named Carlos, who witnessed the event with his girlfriend.
newsantaana.com
Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Will you still...
oc-breeze.com
Westminster man charged with interfering with a flight crew
An Orange County man was charged in a federal criminal complaint that alleges he punched a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles – an assault that a fellow passenger recorded on video. Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster,...
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle into Restaurant, Arrested at Scene
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected drunk driver in a Dodge Challenger plowed into an unoccupied restaurant early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:18 a.m. in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department officers along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with a...
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House
Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is on the hunt for several catalytic converter thieves
On August 2, 2022, at approximately 4:52AM, two vehicles parked in the 5300 block of West Ballast Avenue. Several males in hooded sweaters exited both vehicles and all assisted in removing a catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle. One of the vehicles appears to have a white and grey...
Car-to-Car Shooting Closes Torrance Street
A car-to-car shooting this afternoon caused Torrance police to shut down Crenshaw Boulevard as officers searched for evidence and made sure there were no injuries.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in multi-car Irvine crash
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Irvine on Saturday. The crash involved two cars and a semi-truck that was found overturned and engulfed in flames, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The deadly collision occurred along the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Jamboree […]
I bought a $140,000 mobile home in an LA neighborhood where houses can cost millions. Here are 5 pros and 1 con.
I live in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, where the median home costs over $1 million. Living mobile was a more affordable option with mostly upsides.
foxla.com
Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot
IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
Smashed door at Lola’s on Retro Row is the latest break-in amid a rise in commercial burglaries
Nothing was taken from the restaurant, and police ultimately classified the crime as vandalism, but business owners say they've been frustrated by the rise in break-ins across Long Beach. The post Smashed door at Lola’s on Retro Row is the latest break-in amid a rise in commercial burglaries appeared first on Long Beach Post.
airlive.net
INCIDENT Los Angeles Fire Department pulled an unconscious worker from a FedEx’s aircraft fuel tank
A man had to be rescued after falling unconscious while working on a FedEx fuel tank at LAX. The Los Angeles Fire Department was called out to the FedEx Express Hub, 5927 W. Imperial Highway, at about 12:40 a.m. to help a 30-year-old man who had been pulled unconscious from inside an aircraft fuel tank while he was performing maintenance.
Fontana Herald News
Six suspects, including Fontana resident, arrested for allegedly stealing $23,510 worth of Freon
Six suspects, including a Fontana resident, were arrested for allegedly stealing 50 cylinders of Freon valued at $23,510, according to the Rialto Police Department. Between June 26 and July 2, five AutoZone employees and one former AutoZone employee were involved in the alleged theft, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Sept. 23.
Fontana Herald News
Fifteen gang members are arrested by San Bernardino Police Department
Fifteen gang members were arrested during a recent crackdown by police in San Bernardino. Due to an increase in violent crimes involving a local criminal street gang, the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted directed enforcement on the gang in recent days, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sept. 24.
Watch: Passenger punches flight attendant in back of head on LA-bound flight
Four other passengers then got up and helped restrain the attacker using zip ties on both his hands and feet.
Local law enforcement introduces alternatives to street takeovers in Irwindale
In an effort to curb the growing problem of street takeovers plaguing the Southland, local law enforcement agencies and city officials have joined forces to try and provide safer options for those who feel the need for speed while behind the wheel. The crackdown continued Thursday in Irwindale, where those city leaders held a press conference where they detailed the latest in their attempts to keep the streets safe, announcing a program at the Irwindale Speedway, which would allow drivers to burn rubber in a safe and controlled environment. For just $20, drivers could hit the track and legally flex their vehicle's...
KTLA.com
Video: LASD chopper hoists car crash victims to safety after 200-foot fall
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau used a helicopter to hoist two people from a car that fell 200 feet over the side of Angeles Crest Highway. Video taken from the perspective of those aboard the chopper shows one victim being hoisted up to the...
Semi Truck Crashes Uphill After 60 Freeway Traffic Collision
Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi truck crashed uphill after a traffic collision on the 60 Freeway Friday morning, Sept. 23, around 3:20 a.m. in the city of Diamond Bar. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers responded to a traffic collision involving a semi that crashed into the...
Santa Clarita Radio
Officials Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Teenager Thought To Be With Missing Girlfriend
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and thought to be with his girlfriend who has also been reported missing out of Lancaster. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas from Saugus has been reported as an at-risk...
