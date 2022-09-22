ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Pedal-cart simulation demonstrates the dangers of distracted driving

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Washington State Traffic Safety Commission says 30% of vehicle crash deaths are due to distracted driving, and drivers are three-times more likely to be in a crash when talking on the phone. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation's online crash data portal, there...
Firefighters battling brush fire near Newman Lake

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - A brush fire has broken out by the Makenzie Conservation Area in Newman Lake. Right now, planes are landing in the lake to get water to fight the fire. We do not know how big the fire is. This is a breaking news story and will...
