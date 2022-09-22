Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder batting fifth in Oakland's Friday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. Pinder will man left field after Tony Kemp was shifted to second base and Jordan Diaz was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt, our models project Pinder to score 4.8 FanDuel points at...
Yardbarker
Marlins' Braxton Garrett quiets Nationals' bats
Braxton Garrett, newly promoted from Triple-A, pitched six innings of one-run ball, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 5-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night. Garrett (3-6), pitching for the first time in the majors since Sept. 12, allowed five hits and no walks. He struck out six for his fifth quality start in 15 tries this year.
Yardbarker
Kolten Wong has 3 homers, 5 RBIs as Brewers beat Reds
Kolten Wong hit a career-high three home runs and had five RBIs as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers opened a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds with a 5-1 victory on Thursday. Wong recorded his sixth career multi-homer game to lead the Brewers (80-70), who moved two games behind Philadelphia (81-67)...
