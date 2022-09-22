Braxton Garrett, newly promoted from Triple-A, pitched six innings of one-run ball, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 5-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night. Garrett (3-6), pitching for the first time in the majors since Sept. 12, allowed five hits and no walks. He struck out six for his fifth quality start in 15 tries this year.

MIAMI, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO