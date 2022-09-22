ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor at Iowa State odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Baylor Bears (2-1) will travel to Jack Trice Stadium to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (3-0). Kickoff is set for noon ET Saturday (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Baylor vs. Iowa State odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

Despite a tough road loss to BYU in its 2nd game, the Bears have stayed ranked. It is coming off a 42-7 win over Texas State after opening the season with a 69-10 win over Albany.

Baylor is led by 6-foot redshirt sophomore QB Blake Shapen. It has a plethora of running backs helping lead the backfield with 3 players totaling at least 100 rushing yards through 3 games.

As for Iowa State, its premier win is over rival Iowa. That was a grind-it-out win for the Cyclones as they came out on top 10-7. It beat Ohio 43-10 and Southeast Missouri State 42-10.

Iowa State’s backfield is led by RB Jirehl Brock who has 280 yards and a 5.6 yards per carry average. QB Hunter Dekkers took over as the starter this season and has 8 TDs and 3 INTs.

Baylor is No. 17 in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Baylor at Iowa State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 12:43 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Baylor +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Iowa State -140 (bet $140 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Baylor +2.5 (-108) | Iowa State -2.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Baylor at Iowa State picks and predictions

Prediction

Baylor 24, Iowa State 20

SPRINKLE BAYLOR +120.

The Bears lost to BYU, but it was a game they had a shot in and arguably should’ve won. On top of that, it was a late game in an environment which could’ve had elevation impacts on Baylor.

While there shouldn’t be any excuses, the reasons for that loss won’t be present here and that helps create value on the money line. Aside from that loss, Baylor has outscored opponents by 94 points in 2 games.

Iowa State has had similar success again non-Power 5 sides, but it put up just 10 points on Iowa. It had under 200 passing yards, and while it did find success on the ground, Brock has just a 3.7 yards per carry average on 27 attempts. It didn’t showcase much success against the Hawkeyes.

Both teams are 2-1 ATS this season.

BET BAYLOR +2.5 (-108).

Baylor was 5-1 ATS last season an underdog while Iowa State was 5-6 ATS as a favorite. While things have changed since a season ago, many of those key players for both sides remain.

The Cyclones do not have a player that’s as dynamic of BYU QB Jaren Hall. There’s no reason the Bears’ defense shouldn’t have far more success in this battle as they’ve kept opponents under 30 points in each of their 3 games.

LEAN UNDER 45.5 (-108).

Considering Iowa State’s lacking offense against a Power 5 side and Baylor not throwing for more than 200 yards through the air against BYU, it seems likely both sides will power their attack using more running plays. That should drain the clock.

WR Xavier Hutchinson is the only player for either side to have over 35 receiving yards against a Power 5 opponent in the Cyclones’ match against the Hawkeyes.

The aerial attacks aren’t the effective part of both teams’ offenses. This will be a run-heavy game and that should aid the under here.

Both teams are 1-2 O/U so far this season.

