Gatesville, TX

KBTX.com

Bryan drops district opener to Temple 53-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings fell to 3-2 following a 53-19 loss at home against the Temple Wildcats. The Vikings were without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden who will miss the next couple weeks with a hand injury. “We let it get away from us. Our effort was phenomenal......
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Annual Bacon, Blues and Brews festival begins this weekend in Belton

BELTON, Texas — Fire up those griddles, because it is time once again for Belton's annual Bacon, Blues and Brews festival. The City of Belton is partnering with H-E-B for the annual festival, which will take place this weekend on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The festival will take place right in the heart of downtown Belton near the Historic Bell County Courthouse.
BELTON, TX
Gatesville Messenger

GISD athletics features strong participation, performance

Participation in athletics at Gatesville Independent School District is strong, with a total of 771 students participating - an increase of 90 students from the previous year. That was among the good news shared during the Sept. 19 school board meeting by Rickey Phillips, Gatesville ISD athletic director. "It's been...
GATESVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown

Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti's Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble by...
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Jonesboro senior to perform at the 81st Pearl Harbor Memorial

Emma-Cookie Rodriguez, a senior at Jonesboro High School, has made school history and will perform at the 81st Pearl Harbor Memorial on Dec. 7. Voted UCA All American Cheerleader, Rodriguez will represent Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheerleading, dance, band, camps and competitions and a division of varsity brands.
JONESBORO, TX
fox44news.com

Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews returns Sept. 23 & 24

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – If you’re looking for food, fun and live music this weekend, then Belton is the place to be!. Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews is a two-day festival near the Historic Bell County Courthouse. The event features live entertainment, adult beverages, and local food trucks competing for a cash prize!
BELTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
BELTON, TX
KXAN

UTOPiAfest Lights Up Burnet, Texas

UTOPiAfest Thirteen, the experience-based festival in the Texas Hill Country, is taking place October 14-15 at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas. Founder Travis Sutherland talks about what to expect from this year’s festival, the festival’s current wind down and what’s next for the UTOPiA crew. UTOPiAfest...
BURNET, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Mound News | Bayou hunt leads to local alligator-themed cookout

Kyle and Summer McClellan, along with Hugo and Pedro Quintero enjoyed a few days on the bayou in Sabine Pass hunting alligators. On their return, Frank and Susie Hopson hosted an alligator-themed cookout. Those attending the party were Clay, Carolyn, Lillian and Max McClellan, Tanner, Kelcy and Theo Pierce, and Kelsey Sage.
MOUND, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Cody Milam August 25, 1992 – September 16, 2022

Cody Milam, age 30, of Purmela, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Boots and Saddle Cowboy Church, 8727 West, US-84, Gatesville, with Rev. Max Gunn officiating. Cody Clayton Doc Milam was born on Aug. 25, 1992,...
PURMELA, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 24-25

(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 24-25. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Waco Wild West 100 Bike Tour: Waco Wild West Bike Tour. 5K & Inflatable Obstacle Course: 5K Inflatable & Obstacle Course. Home for the...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Pet of the Week: September 23, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you are interested in adopting the University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, September 23, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

10 Killeen ISD schools named Purple Star campuses

KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen ISD schools have been recognized as Purple Star campuses, says the district. The TEA designates Purple Star school districts and open-enrollment charter school campuses as those that show their support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military connected students and their families. The ten...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
TEMPLE, TX
baylorlariat.com

New restaurant puts soul on La Salle

Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
WACO, TX

