Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Meet another internet sensation, the black couple who gave birth to a white baby
"One of the weirdest cases is come up of the black couple who gave birth to a white baby." The couple was black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. The newborn baby did not look like Ben, Angela Ihegboro (Father), or their other two children.
Woman Confused Why Husband Keeps Spelling Their Son’s Name Wrong Months After Birth
A woman is confused why her husband has been misspelling their son's name for five months. On Reddit, the frustrated new mom took explained that not only has her husband been misspelling it, but so have his friends. "My son’s name is Isaac. He is 5 months old. I’ve been...
I warned my sister she’d picked a ‘dog’s name’ for her baby & he will get bullied – she accused me of being a ‘bad aunt’
PARENTS have embarrassed their children since time immemorial, especially when it comes to names. One aunt is committed to prevent her nephew from being bullied over his name. Reddit user ChanceLow5494 posted her conundrum for other users to weigh in. "I (f20) live with my parents whilst I go to...
Meet a woman who gave birth to a giant size baby as big as a toddler
All the women would agree that giving birth is one of the most painful experiences in women's lives, and it may happen to anybody. The miracle of life is joyful, unless when it isn't, so imagine having to give birth to a toddler-sized infant.
Straight couple refuses to let gay couple sleep together because they could have a 'bad influence' on children
Although 32 countries have legalized same-gender marriages, 7 in 10 LGBTQ Americans still face discrimination. Nearly 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the country in 2022 alone.
Mom-to-Be Slammed for Choosing 'Intentionally' Hurtful Baby Name
"You 'can' legally do this obviously," one commenter conceded. "But just because you can doesn't mean you should."
"I just bought it for the twins and me" Man excludes fiancé, mother of his twin babies, from family trip
Family vacations are an opportunity for new and old members to bond. Most importantly, everyone in the family can create memories and develop a bond over the vacation. However, some families might exclude certain people from vacations, which could seem cruel if the person has been a part of the family.
Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Meddling in-laws have been around as long as there have been weddings. According to my mother, my paternal grandfather didn't know how to mind his own business, and that caused her a tremendous amount of trouble, especially in the early days of her marriage.
19-Year-Old Refuses to Look After Brother While Parents Are Away
Are siblings responsible for looking after the other kids in their family?. Access to childcare has become more and more of a pressing issue. This has especially been the case since the pandemic took place, resulting in many parents finding themselves in tight situations.
A weird case in medical history is a woman having periods during her pregnancy.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A strange and shocking case in medical history, where a woman was unaware of her pregnancy even on the day of delivery.
'We got married after being mixed up as babies'
Some couples believe meeting "the one" is written in the stars. But Lanarkshire couple Jim and Margaret Mitchell have more reason than most to believe in fate. An accident after birth brought them together for the first time, before a chance meeting nearly two decades later reunited them for life.
I love a unique name for my baby boy but some say it sounds like a terrorist
A WOMAN and her husband picked out a name they liked for their baby boy only to be told it was a definite no-go and that it reminded people of a terrorist cell. The mum-to-be explained that she’d picked out a classic first name for her little one, but her husband had his heart set on an unusual middle name.
Meghan and Harry ‘called staffer and screamed at her every 10 mins while she was at dinner’ after duchess was ‘let down’
MEGHAN and Harry allegedly called up a staffer and screamed at her every 10-minutes - just because the Duchess "felt let down". The aide was at dinner when Meghan, 41, is said to have got on the phone and unloaded a vitriolic attack. And the alleged abuse did not stop...
"We need a break" Parents blame daughter for not taking kid brother along with her on date
Is one responsible for their kid sibling when they are on a date?. Dating helps two people understand each other and evaluate their sustainability as a couple. Usually, dates involve only the people who’re in the romantic relationship. But sometimes, due to urgent circumstances, they may have to include another person along with them.
Teenager Refuses to “Babysit” Stepsister with Down Syndrome
Being a teenager is notoriously tough. Hormonal changes, social pressures, and academic demands can make even the most well-adjusted teenager feel overwhelmed. But for those who also have to care for a sister or brother with special needs, the teenage years can be even more challenging. In addition to the usual pressures of adolescence, these teens also have to contend with the demands of their parents and the needs of their siblings.
Woman Baffled After Sister-in-Law Accuses Her of Trying to ‘Upstage’ Her by Getting Pregnant
A pregnant woman's sister-in-law — who is also pregnant — became irate and accused her of trying to upstage her after she announced her pregnancy to their family. The woman took to Reddit to share her story. "My husband and I got pregnant last year in June, but...
Parents refuse to let lesbian daughter touch her wife during family trip
Discrimination in one’s own family due to gender is an issue the people of the LGBTQ+ community face. In addition to discrimination, they face parental rejection, which can negatively affect their identity and health.
Scandinavian babies nap outside, even in the cold. Maybe they're on to something.
Even in below freezing temperatures, babies still nap outside. America has some interesting unspoken rules surrounding caring for children, making cultural differences difficult to navigate. What might be normal in one person's country or culture may be considered dangerous in America. With that in mind, it may be surprising to learn that in Scandinavian countries parents often put their babies outside to nap. Even when they're away from the house, babies get bundled up and set outside oftentimes without their parent or caregiver.
A wheelchair user filmed herself dragging her body to the bathroom on a plane after the cabin crew refused to help
The cabin crew from AlbaStar Air reportedly told the woman that disabled people should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
