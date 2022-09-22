Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Addicted To Quack
Ducks Football Game Thread: Pac-12 Slate Opens in the Palouse
#18 Oregon Ducks (2-1) @ Washington State Cougars (3-0) Coming off a home victory over BYU last weekend, the Ducks carry some momentum into the Palouse to face Washington State in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Undefeated, the Cougars can claim some momentum of their own, particularly following what some consider an upset win over Wisconsin last weekend at Camp Randall Stadium.
Addicted To Quack
Ducks Soccer Wins Conference Opener Over Huskies, 2 - 0
The Oregon soccer team opened Pac-12 Conference play with a strong 2 - 0 home victory over the Washington Huskies on Friday night. Ajanae Respass scored early and Kess Elmore scored late for the homestanding Ducks, while goalkeeper Leah Freeman recorded her 17th career shutout for Oregon, tying the school record.
Addicted To Quack
Oregon Men’s Golf: Husky Invitational Recap
The Oregon Ducks wrapped up the Husky Invitational earlier this week, and in the process have carried their successful spring season in the fall. This year’s Husky Invite took place at the Olympic course at Gold Mountain in Bremerton, WA. With Owen Avrit, Greyson Leach, Nate Stember, Eric Doyle,...
msuexponent.com
Bobcat’s Portland upset.
Bobcat Football’s undefeated start came crashing down on Saturday as the Oregon State Beaversclobbered the cats in Portland. Saturday’s game began as a back-and forth offensive shootout, with the Beavers taking an early 7-0 lead and the Bobcats evening the score on their first drive of the game. The Beavers scored on their next drive to restore their seven point lead and never looked back. An interception on the Cats’ next drive would result in advantageous field position and another score from the Beavers. A 98-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff by MSU’s Marqui Johnson helped keep the Cats in the game, but OSU’s offense simply refused to be stopped.
Subscriber football pick ’em: Results for the Class 5A matchups
Week 4 of Class 5A football in Oregon comes with a couple of big matchups, with Bend vs. Canby a potential playoff preview and Summit vs. Wilsonville on Saturday a possible spoiler for the state championship game. Before kickoff, The Oregonian/OregonLive polled subscribers to see who they think is going...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
matadornetwork.com
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
beachconnection.net
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
beachconnection.net
Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing
(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
How a blacksmith came to name Coburg, Oregon
COBURG, Ore. — Seated about 10 miles north of Eugene, the town of Coburg with just over a thousand people is known for its antiquities and small town charm. Before it was known as Coburg, it went by a gem of a name. "Originally, the town of Coburg was...
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
philomathnews.com
Lawsuit by 13 counties against state over logging practices ends at Oregon Supreme Court
The Oregon Supreme Court has ended a six-year legal battle between the state and 13 western Oregon counties over logging practices by declining to hear the case. In 2016, the counties, along with 150 tax districts within them, brought a class action lawsuit against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging, and logging revenues, on about 700,000 acres of forestlands.
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
Thesiuslaw News
Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play
Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Newport, OR (Photos, Reviews, Maps)
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Newport, OR, you don’t have to look any further. The following are the top spots in town, and they’ll definitely satisfy your cravings. From pizza to seafood, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Dig in!
WWEEK
The State Highway Department Withheld Information About the Billion-Dollar Rose Quarter Project
A long-running disagreement over public information concerning a proposed $1 billion highway project is set for trial in Marion County Circuit Court next week. At issue is a seemingly straightforward question: What does the public think of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s plan to widen Interstate 5 at the Rose Quarter?
kezi.com
GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home
ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Business leaders hear stories of life along Foster Lake
Bobbing along on a pontoon boat on Foster Lake on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 1, local business people weren’t really watching the water. Instead, their heads were turned toward Glenda Hopkins, a longtime volunteer with the East Linn Museum, who was telling stories about the lake and people who used to live under its waters – before the South Santiam River was dammed in the late 1960s.
klcc.org
Citing deep extent of contamination , DEQ delays soil removal from homes near J.H. Baxter plant
There are more delays in the planned removal of soil from residences near the closed J.H. Baxter plant in Eugene. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says five homes were scheduled to have soil contaminated with high levels of dioxins removed and replaced by year’s end. But with some yards showing contamination as deep as 12 inches, more sampling is needed to help determine the amount.
