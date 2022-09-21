ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedPage Today

Type 1 Diabetes Outcomes Particularly Bad for Girls

Girls may face a higher rate of type 1 diabetes-related complications and poor outcomes versus boys, according to a systematic review. Across 86 observational studies focused on sex differences in pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes, all studies that compared HbA1c at the time of diagnosis found female patients had higher HbA1c levels than males, reported Silvia de Vries, MSc, an MD/PhD candidate at Amsterdam University Medical Center in the Netherlands.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IFLScience

Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease

People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Older Adults Diabetes#Diabetes Care#Type 2 Diabetes#Linus Diabetes#Senior Health#General Health#French
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for adult ADHD?

Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The effectiveness of dry needling in patients with chronic low back pain: a prospective, randomized, single-blinded study

Dry needling (DN) is a standard procedure for treating musculoskeletal disorders. However, there are no clear recommendations for using DN in low back pain (LBP). Therefore, this study aimed to assess the effectiveness of the novel DN program for reducing pain intensity and improving functional efficiency in patients with chronic LBP. A group of 40 patients with chronic LBP due to the L5-S1 discopathy were eligible and randomized into experimental (n"‰="‰20) and control (n"‰="‰20) groups. The DN program was performed for the experimental group according to the Five Regulatory Systems (FRS) concept. The control group received sham therapy using placebo needles. DN sessions were performed twice a week for 4 weeks. A single needling application lasted 60Â min. Both groups received standard treatment and physical exercise of LBP for 1 month. Subjective pain was measured by a visual analog scale (VAS), functional efficiency was assessed with the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI), and the lower spine range of motion was measured with the Schober test. There were significant differences in pain reduction (VAS) in both groups (p"‰<"‰0.001). The strongest analgesic effect in the DN group yielded 6.45 points immediately after the therapy, 6.2 points after 1 month, and 6 points after 3 months. The DN group scored higher VAS reduction than the control group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the functional state (ODI) in the experimental group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There was a significant ODI decrease by 18.1 points, after 1 month by 18.9 points, and after 3 months by 17.6 points. No significant differences were found in the control group (p"‰>"‰0.05). Intergroup differences were observed in the functional efficiency in ODI in all measurement time-points (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the range of motion (Schober test) in the DN group (main effect: p"‰<"‰0.001). For all measurements, differences (p"‰<"‰0.001) were observed in favor of DN compared to the control. In conclusion, DN program according to the FRS concept stands for the novel treatment method supplemented by an exercise program, effectively reducing pain and improving functional efficiency in LBP patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ADDitude

What is Avoidant Personality Disorder? Symptoms, Causes & Treatments

Avoidant Personality Disorder (AVPD) causes feelings of inadequacy, fear of rejection, and sensitivity to potential negative feedback. People with AVPD may avoid potentially embarrassing social situations, as they view themselves as socially incompetent. AVPD is one of 10 personality disorders listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders...
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

Why Lewy Body Dementia Is Hard To Diagnose

Dementia encompasses a group of diseases marked by symptoms of cognitive impairment, often accompanied by mood and behavioral issues (per Dementia Society). Some of the most common hallmarks of dementia are memory loss, hallucinations, and agitation. Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are the best medications for schizophrenia?

How a person feels, thinks, and behaves. It can cause serious disturbances to someone’s social, work, and home life. However, with proper treatment, an individual can live a fulfilling, independent life, attend school or work with no issues, and maintain relationships with others. Several medications may help with treating...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Coping With Type 2 Diabetes

Receiving a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes can be difficult. You may worry about how your life will change. However, adapting to life with type 2 diabetes and learning to cope with the challenges that might arise can help improve your quality of life. Different strategies work for different people....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

Generic Heart Pill Shows Early Promise for Alcohol Use Disorder

A generic drug used for decades to treat heart failure and high blood pressure shows early potential as a treatment for alcohol use disorder, a new study suggests. The pill, spironolactone, costs pennies a day and is most often prescribed as a diuretic to reduce fluid retention in patients with heart failure. The drug works by blocking proteins known as mineralocorticoid receptors, which are located throughout the body and play a role in maintaining a healthy balance of fluids and electrolytes. Some previous lab experiments also suggest that these proteins may play a role in alcohol use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Adults with ADHD may be twice as likely to develop cardiovascular diseases

A large population-based study in Sweden recently showed that individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) were at a two-fold higher risk of all types of cardiovascular diseases than those without ADHD. Among adults with ADHD, men, younger people, and those with comorbid psychiatric conditions exhibited increased cardiovascular risk. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newsweek

Deep Brain Stimulation Effective in Treating OCD: Study

Deep brain stimulation could be the best way to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), according to research from Baylor College of Medicine, Texas. The study suggests that it can halve the symptoms of the debilitating mental health condition, characterized by intrusive and persistent obsessive thoughts along with repeated behavior patterns. It is thought to affect up to 3 percent of people.
MENTAL HEALTH
healio.com

Patients with AS receiving TNF inhibitors have lower rates of Alzheimer’s disease

Although ankylosing spondylitis correlates with higher rates of Alzheimer’s disease, patients who receive TNF inhibitors are less likely to develop the neurologic disorder, according to data published in Pharmacological Research. “There is very little knowledge regarding the neurological morbidity in AS patients, although the latter has been reported to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Older adults prescribed opioids at elevated risk for CV events, especially HF

Individuals aged 65 years or older who were prescribed opioids had increased risk for various CVD events, most prominently HF, researchers reported in ESC Heart Failure. Further, among women, opioid users had significantly higher risks for HF, stroke and mortality compared with women who did not use opioids, according to the study.
