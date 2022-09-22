ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

'It's getting out of hand': Sacramento man says unhoused person assaulted him with a belt in convenience store scuffle

By Melanie Wingo
KCRA.com
 4 days ago
Michael Meeks
3d ago

a lot of homeless people out there aren't down on their luck individuals but are actually criminals with warrants just trying to remain off the grid

Guest
3d ago

85% of the homeless are drug addicts we need mandatory drug treatment, jail or a bus ticket back to your home state. THIS will open up housing for those that are honestly down on there luck to provide housing and other services to them. There is absolutely NO reason to to continue to allow this to go on!

Dewey Luke
4d ago

Watch what happens when a perp gets shot by him for self defense next time, who do you think the liberal DA’s will prosecute and who will be out the next day?

