'It's getting out of hand': Sacramento man says unhoused person assaulted him with a belt in convenience store scuffle

SACRAMENTO -- A man who was shot in the area of 28th and J streets in Sacramento just before 1 a.m. Sunday died on the scene.Officers responded to the midtown area regarding multiple reports of a shooting. They arrive to find the victim near the intersection suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a police department news release.Police say the incident started as a fight between two men in Barwest and then spilled out into the street. One person got a gun from a vehicle and shot and killed one of the men involved in the fight. Witnesses at...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO