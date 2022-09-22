Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Cardinals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (88-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dustin May Struggles, Dodgers Shut Down By Madison Bumgarner In Loss To Diamondbacks
Dustin May endured more struggles with command and the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve Madison Bumgarner in a 6-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have dropped two games in a row but can still take the series if they bounce back with a win in the finale on Thursday night.
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Goes Yard Again for Number 700 at Dodger Stadium
Welp. The internet ink wasn’t dry on the last article but here we are again. The legendary Albert Pujols has connected on home run number 700 in his illustrious career. And fittingly, he did it at Dodger Stadium. Albert wasted no time on Friday night, hitting two home runs...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
NBC Sports
Giants players watch Pujols' 700th homer on Arizona scoreboard
On a Friday night in Los Angeles, it was the oldest player on the field who made the most noise, and that caught the attention of Giants players a few hundred miles away. Albert Pujols, 42, made MLB history by hitting his 699th and 700th career homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Duke Snider, Don Sutton, Fernando Valenzuela, Home Run Record & Jaime Jarrín
Sept. 22 is a notable date in Los Angeles Dodgers franchise history for multiple reasons, and also for the 1957 Brooklyn team because of Duke Snider. On the final day of the regular season that year, Snider slugged two home runs in a 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies. That gave Snider a fifth consecutive season with at least 40 homers, which tied Ralph Kiner’s National League record.
CBS Sports
Five Diamondbacks players they can build around after step forward in 2022
The Arizona Diamondbacks will not make the playoffs this season after being eliminated from contention on Thursday night. They won't finish with a winning record, either. Factor in the combination of a recent five-game losing streak and a remaining schedule that includes more contests against playoff contenders, including the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers, and they may not notch a moral victory by posting a winning second half. Yet for all the focus on what the Diamondbacks won't do or don't have, this season has instilled their fan base with a little something that has been absent in recent years: optimism about tomorrow.
Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night. Randal Grichuk homered and Yonathan Daza added a two-run triple for the last-place Rockies, who started six rookies, including an all-rookie infield. “We’re fiery and we’re energetic and we just want to come up here and produce,” Trejo said. Colorado improved to 7-1 against the Padres at Coors Field and has won 14 of the past 15 meetings in Denver over the past two seasons.
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
Yardbarker
Dodgers make $6.5 million decision on key reliever
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had their fair share of injuries in the bullpen. On Friday, the Dodgers made a decision on one of their key relievers who succumbed to injury at the beginning of the 2022 season. The club agreed to a one-year contract worth $6.5 million with Daniel Hudson, per J.P. Hoornstra on Twitter.
Yardbarker
Recap: Dodgers Beat Diamondbacks On Mookie Betts’ Walk-Off Single
The Los Angeles Dodgers were on the verge of another loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, but put together a rally in the ninth inning that was capped off by Mookie Betts’ pinch-hit single giving them a 3-2 walk-off win. Well before that, a defensive miscue between...
