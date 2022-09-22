The Arizona Diamondbacks will not make the playoffs this season after being eliminated from contention on Thursday night. They won't finish with a winning record, either. Factor in the combination of a recent five-game losing streak and a remaining schedule that includes more contests against playoff contenders, including the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers, and they may not notch a moral victory by posting a winning second half. Yet for all the focus on what the Diamondbacks won't do or don't have, this season has instilled their fan base with a little something that has been absent in recent years: optimism about tomorrow.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO