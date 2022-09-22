ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Cardinals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (88-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Phoenix, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Giants players watch Pujols' 700th homer on Arizona scoreboard

On a Friday night in Los Angeles, it was the oldest player on the field who made the most noise, and that caught the attention of Giants players a few hundred miles away. Albert Pujols, 42, made MLB history by hitting his 699th and 700th career homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Duke Snider, Don Sutton, Fernando Valenzuela, Home Run Record & Jaime Jarrín

Sept. 22 is a notable date in Los Angeles Dodgers franchise history for multiple reasons, and also for the 1957 Brooklyn team because of Duke Snider. On the final day of the regular season that year, Snider slugged two home runs in a 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies. That gave Snider a fifth consecutive season with at least 40 homers, which tied Ralph Kiner’s National League record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Five Diamondbacks players they can build around after step forward in 2022

The Arizona Diamondbacks will not make the playoffs this season after being eliminated from contention on Thursday night. They won't finish with a winning record, either. Factor in the combination of a recent five-game losing streak and a remaining schedule that includes more contests against playoff contenders, including the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers, and they may not notch a moral victory by posting a winning second half. Yet for all the focus on what the Diamondbacks won't do or don't have, this season has instilled their fan base with a little something that has been absent in recent years: optimism about tomorrow.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin May
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Chris Martin
The Associated Press

Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night. Randal Grichuk homered and Yonathan Daza added a two-run triple for the last-place Rockies, who started six rookies, including an all-rookie infield. “We’re fiery and we’re energetic and we just want to come up here and produce,” Trejo said. Colorado improved to 7-1 against the Padres at Coors Field and has won 14 of the past 15 meetings in Denver over the past two seasons.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Dodgers make $6.5 million decision on key reliever

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had their fair share of injuries in the bullpen. On Friday, the Dodgers made a decision on one of their key relievers who succumbed to injury at the beginning of the 2022 season. The club agreed to a one-year contract worth $6.5 million with Daniel Hudson, per J.P. Hoornstra on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy