NBC Miami
South Florida Has a Renowned 100-Year-Old Castle That's Still a Mystery to Many
There's a historic landmark in Homestead that remains a mystery as visitors attempt to figure out how one man carved over 1,100 tons of coral rock into a castle that still stands today. Nestled between the Florida Keys and Miami is the astounding Coral Castle, a monument that is referred...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade, Broward move out of cone as TS Ian continues strengthening
MIAMI – Tropical Storm Ian, poised to strengthen into a menacing hurricane for Florida, took a slight turn on Saturday morning that was enough to reduce the threat to Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Ian turned from west-northwest to west-southwest, and although the clear shift westward has yet to...
WSVN-TV
‘It’s crazy’: South Florida shoppers swarm supermarkets, wholesale stores amid storm preps
MIAMI (WSVN) - Many South Floridians are not waiting until Tropical Depression 9 strengthens into a stronger system to make a grocery run. 7News cameras on Friday evening captured customers as they wheeled carts filled with groceries out of the Publix on Southwest Seventh Street in Miami. While it’s still...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor on hurricane threat: ‘We must prepare for the worst’
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian threatened to strengthen into a menacing hurricane, Miami-Dade County officials asked residents to start preparing this weekend. The U.S. Coast Guard urged owners of large boats to move these to inland marinas and owners of trailer-able boats to store these in a place that is not prone to flooding.
flkeysnews.com
Florida is in the storm cone. What it means for you and what you should be doing
Depression Nine is churning in the Caribbean Sea and it likely won’t be long until we see a tropical storm form. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast calls for the system to turn into a tropical storm some time Friday, and then strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. The hurricane center expects the storm could make landfall somewhere in Florida next week around Wednesday, potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.
WSVN-TV
2 people OK after boat capsizes near Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A vessel capsized on local waters, tossing two boaters into the water. Miami-Dade Police was among the departments that responded to the incident two miles east of Matheson Hammock Park & Marina, in Coral Gables, Friday afternoon. Aviation units captured the scene after a man...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Most of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called ...
Click10.com
Abandoned car in Maine may be clue in case of Miami-Dade boy who vanished in August
MIAMI – An abandoned vehicle that turned up in Maine may provide a clue to the whereabouts of 6-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales, who is the subject of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement Amber Alert. The FDLE reported Jorge, who is on the autism spectrum, vanished on...
keysweekly.com
KEY LARGO MAN CHARGED IN MAY FATAL BOATING ACCIDENT IN KEY WEST, FLORIDA
A Key Largo man is facing charges in a May boating accident in Key West that left one woman dead. On Sept. 16, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation arrested 36-year-old Robert Joseph Perreault on a warrant for boating charges that resulted in the death of Jewel South, 32, of Aurora, Colorado. On May 10, Perrault’s sailboat was traveling in rough weather conditions when all of a sudden the engine failed. According to FWC, Perreault neither attempted to fix the engine nor did he call for help.
Click10.com
Monroe County officials declare local state of emergency, urge hurricane prep
KEY LARGO, Fla. – Monroe County officials followed Gov. Ron DeSantis’s declaration of a state of emergency on Friday with their own declaration. Tropical Storm Ian is strengthening in the Caribbean and meteorologists warned it could hit Florida as a hurricane next week. Shannon Weiner, the director of...
2 Florida Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
southdadenewsleader.com
Miami Man arrested in boat burglary case
A 22-year-old Miami-Dade County man was arrested Monday for burglarizing Upper Keys boats from a personal watercraft. Frank Alexander Pena was charged with burglary and larceny. A resident on Rushton Lane in Tavernier reported two fishing rods and reels worth $900 were stolen from his docked boat on Sept. 1.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Plans unveiled for $1 billion redevelopment of Southland Mall in Miami-Dade County
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Electra America, American Landmark and BH Group, have unveiled preliminary plans for redevelopment of the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay, about 20 miles south of downtown Miami. Southplace City Centre, an 80-acre,...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
JoJo’s Restaurant site in the Florida Keys to be converted into single-family residences
The site of JoJo’s Restaurant in the Florida Keys has been sold to a developer with plans to construct a neighborhood of single-family residences. The 3.7-acre lot in Marathon was sold for $3.18 million to a joint venture between Ironwood Venture Group and Constellation Group. Tobin Real Estate Senior Vice President Louie Granteed represented the seller in the transaction.
WSVN-TV
Police investigating possible abduction of nanny, 2 children in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating the scene of what they described as a possible abduction of a nanny and two children in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, they received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said the possible abduction of a nanny and two children...
survivornet.com
Miami Woman, 56, Recalls Extreme ‘Bloating’ Before Stage 3 Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Went From a Bit Chubby to Looking Like I Was 6 or 7 Months Pregnant’
56-year-old Lilimay Stokes-Prospere, a mental health professional from Miami-Dade County, survived what is often referred to as the cancer that whispers: ovarian cancer. The wife and mother paid attention to her body, and knew something was off when her stomach was so bloated that she looked pregnant. She also suffered from fatigue.
