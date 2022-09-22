ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

Click10.com

Miami-Dade mayor on hurricane threat: ‘We must prepare for the worst’

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian threatened to strengthen into a menacing hurricane, Miami-Dade County officials asked residents to start preparing this weekend. The U.S. Coast Guard urged owners of large boats to move these to inland marinas and owners of trailer-able boats to store these in a place that is not prone to flooding.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

Florida is in the storm cone. What it means for you and what you should be doing

Depression Nine is churning in the Caribbean Sea and it likely won’t be long until we see a tropical storm form. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast calls for the system to turn into a tropical storm some time Friday, and then strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. The hurricane center expects the storm could make landfall somewhere in Florida next week around Wednesday, potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

2 people OK after boat capsizes near Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A vessel capsized on local waters, tossing two boaters into the water. Miami-Dade Police was among the departments that responded to the incident two miles east of Matheson Hammock Park & Marina, in Coral Gables, Friday afternoon. Aviation units captured the scene after a man...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track

Most of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called ...
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

KEY LARGO MAN CHARGED IN MAY FATAL BOATING ACCIDENT IN KEY WEST, FLORIDA

A Key Largo man is facing charges in a May boating accident in Key West that left one woman dead. On Sept. 16, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation arrested 36-year-old Robert Joseph Perreault on a warrant for boating charges that resulted in the death of Jewel South, 32, of Aurora, Colorado. On May 10, Perrault’s sailboat was traveling in rough weather conditions when all of a sudden the engine failed. According to FWC, Perreault neither attempted to fix the engine nor did he call for help.
KEY WEST, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Miami Man arrested in boat burglary case

A 22-year-old Miami-Dade County man was arrested Monday for burglarizing Upper Keys boats from a personal watercraft. Frank Alexander Pena was charged with burglary and larceny. A resident on Rushton Lane in Tavernier reported two fishing rods and reels worth $900 were stolen from his docked boat on Sept. 1.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Plans unveiled for $1 billion redevelopment of Southland Mall in Miami-Dade County

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Electra America, American Landmark and BH Group, have unveiled preliminary plans for redevelopment of the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay, about 20 miles south of downtown Miami. Southplace City Centre, an 80-acre,...
CUTLER BAY, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

JoJo’s Restaurant site in the Florida Keys to be converted into single-family residences

The site of JoJo’s Restaurant in the Florida Keys has been sold to a developer with plans to construct a neighborhood of single-family residences. The 3.7-acre lot in Marathon was sold for $3.18 million to a joint venture between Ironwood Venture Group and Constellation Group. Tobin Real Estate Senior Vice President Louie Granteed represented the seller in the transaction.
MARATHON, FL
survivornet.com

Miami Woman, 56, Recalls Extreme ‘Bloating’ Before Stage 3 Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Went From a Bit Chubby to Looking Like I Was 6 or 7 Months Pregnant’

56-year-old Lilimay Stokes-Prospere, a mental health professional from Miami-Dade County, survived what is often referred to as the cancer that whispers: ovarian cancer. The wife and mother paid attention to her body, and knew something was off when her stomach was so bloated that she looked pregnant. She also suffered from fatigue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

