A Key Largo man is facing charges in a May boating accident in Key West that left one woman dead. On Sept. 16, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation arrested 36-year-old Robert Joseph Perreault on a warrant for boating charges that resulted in the death of Jewel South, 32, of Aurora, Colorado. On May 10, Perrault’s sailboat was traveling in rough weather conditions when all of a sudden the engine failed. According to FWC, Perreault neither attempted to fix the engine nor did he call for help.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO