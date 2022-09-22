ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule, results

The U.S. goes for its fourth consecutive title at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney — and eighth global gold in a row overall when including the Olympics. A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, and Breanna Stewart, the Tokyo Olympic MVP, headline a U.S. roster that, for the first time since 2000, includes neither Sue Bird (retired) nor Diana Taurasi (injured).
FanSided

Ranking the top 10 rising teenagers in MLS

If the talent of these rising teenagers is any indication, the future of MLS is going to be incredibly bright indeed. Into its 26th year as a competition, Major League Soccer has continued its development as a league competing for global attention. Having at times been considered a retirement league for aging stars from European Leagues, youth development across the United States and Canada has elevated the quality of the league.
thecomeback.com

Team USA makes major Brittney Griner announcement

When the FIBA World Cup begins in Sydney, Australia on Oct. 1, Team USA will be without one of its star players as center Brittney Griner continues to be detained in Russia after she was found guilty on drug charges and is now serving a nine-year sentence. Since Griner is still not back despite ongoing negotiations between the United States and Russia, Team USA will be honoring Griner in a unique way.
NBC Sports

Japan vs USMNT: How to watch live, team news, updates

Japan and the USMNT clash in a key friendly in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday (kick off, 8:25am ET) as both teams focus on their final preparations for the 2022 World Cup. With just two months to go until the tournament in Qatar, the USMNT have two final friendlies (this game against Japan and then Saudi Arabia next Tuesday) to get themselves in shape and that’s that for Gregg Berhalter’s side.
The Associated Press

Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup

With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th. In their next-to-last World Cup warmup, the Americans failed to put a single shot on goal, getting outshot 16-4 — including 8-0 in efforts on target. “Obviously really disappointing,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “I just kind of wish that we had a little more fight about us from the start. I think we hurt ourselves in a lot of ways.”
Yardbarker

Frustrated Arsenal star now attracting interest from other English clubs

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu frustrated at a lack of game time and is now attracting interest from other clubs. Tomiyasu is yet to start a game for Arsenal this season, with Mikel Arteta opting to play Ben White in an unfamiliar right-back position. The Japanese international has been involved in...
