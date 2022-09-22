Read full article on original website
Sporting News
FIFA 23 ratings: Top women players in the game including Sam Kerr, Alexia Putellas and Wendie Renard
Women's football continues to rise in prominence with the best players in FIFA 23 revealed by EA Sports. Stars such as Australian striker Sam Kerr, Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas and Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg feature as gun players in the game. The Sporting News takes a look at the women's...
Alexia Putellas Confirmed As The Best Player On FIFA 2023 Ahead Of Kylian Mbappe And Co
No male player will be rated higher than 91 on FIFA 23 but 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or winner Putellas will be.
CBS Sports
Spanish FA feuding with women's national team over coach Jorge Vilda as 15 players ask not to be selected
Less than a year before the 2023 Women's World Cup, Spain's national team is in the middle of a public feud with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over coach Jorge Vilda. On Thursday, 15 players sent emails to the RFEF asking to not be selected for the national team. Those...
NBC Sports
2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule, results
The U.S. goes for its fourth consecutive title at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney — and eighth global gold in a row overall when including the Olympics. A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, and Breanna Stewart, the Tokyo Olympic MVP, headline a U.S. roster that, for the first time since 2000, includes neither Sue Bird (retired) nor Diana Taurasi (injured).
Ranking the top 10 rising teenagers in MLS
If the talent of these rising teenagers is any indication, the future of MLS is going to be incredibly bright indeed. Into its 26th year as a competition, Major League Soccer has continued its development as a league competing for global attention. Having at times been considered a retirement league for aging stars from European Leagues, youth development across the United States and Canada has elevated the quality of the league.
MLS・
thecomeback.com
Team USA makes major Brittney Griner announcement
When the FIBA World Cup begins in Sydney, Australia on Oct. 1, Team USA will be without one of its star players as center Brittney Griner continues to be detained in Russia after she was found guilty on drug charges and is now serving a nine-year sentence. Since Griner is still not back despite ongoing negotiations between the United States and Russia, Team USA will be honoring Griner in a unique way.
ESPN
FIFA 23 women's ratings: Alexia Putellas soars, USWNT struggle, England star, plus new names and more
EA Sports has revealed the FIFA 23 ratings for the best women's footballers included in the game as part of the push to improve the integration of women's club and national teams into the franchise. The top 25 women's players in FIFA 23 have been announced with all the familiar...
NBC Sports
Japan vs USMNT: How to watch live, team news, updates
Japan and the USMNT clash in a key friendly in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday (kick off, 8:25am ET) as both teams focus on their final preparations for the 2022 World Cup. With just two months to go until the tournament in Qatar, the USMNT have two final friendlies (this game against Japan and then Saudi Arabia next Tuesday) to get themselves in shape and that’s that for Gregg Berhalter’s side.
Standoff between top Spanish women's football players and federation
The Royal Spanish Football Federation said in a statement Thursday that it has received 15 emails from 15 players asking not to be selected and referred to the players having an issue with the national team coach Jorge Vilda and his staff.
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Watch: Best Moments of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s World Cup Tune-up Against Honduras
Lionel Messi is showing he’s ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as it’s likely his last tournament and shot to win the one trophy that has eluded him in his football career. Messi and Argentina had a tune-up match against Honduras to begin preparations, and the...
Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup
With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th. In their next-to-last World Cup warmup, the Americans failed to put a single shot on goal, getting outshot 16-4 — including 8-0 in efforts on target. “Obviously really disappointing,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “I just kind of wish that we had a little more fight about us from the start. I think we hurt ourselves in a lot of ways.”
Spain women's soccer players resign en masse in effort to oust national team coach
Fifteen of Spain's top women's soccer players resigned from the Spanish national team on Thursday, and alleged in emails that the situation around the team had "significantly" affected their "emotional state" and "health," Spain's soccer federation, the RFEF, said in a statement. The resignations come weeks after a few Spanish...
Ballard's Ella Sanchez selected to US Under-17 Youth National Soccer Team
Ella Sanchez, a member of the Racing Louisville FC Academy and a senior at Ballard High School, was one of 21 soccer players named Thursday to the U.S. Under-17 Youth National Team that will compete in this year’s FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup. "I always dreamt of just...
ESPN
USMNT international Jonathan Gomez still open to Mexico call despite U.S. U20 start
Real Sociedad dual-national Jonathan Gomez is back representing the United States after appearing for the Under-20 side in the Revelations Cup this week, but the door isn't shut just yet on Mexico, according to his father. Gomez, a 19-year-old fullback, has represented both Mexico and the U.S. at youth and...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Frustrated Arsenal star now attracting interest from other English clubs
Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu frustrated at a lack of game time and is now attracting interest from other clubs. Tomiyasu is yet to start a game for Arsenal this season, with Mikel Arteta opting to play Ben White in an unfamiliar right-back position. The Japanese international has been involved in...
