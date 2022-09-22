“We were Baylor teammates first, and now we’re teammates for the rest of our lives,” graduate student runner Ellie Hodge said. “It’s pretty cool.”. After transferring to Baylor in August 2021 for cross country, Ellie would soon realize bigger things were in store for her. Fast forward to present day: She and her teammate, graduate student runner Ryan Hodge, are now happily married.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO