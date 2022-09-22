ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
baylorlariat.com

Baylor soccer stumbles into Big 12 play with 2-0 loss to OU

Baylor soccer fans packed Betty Lou Mays Field on Friday to watch the squad face the University of Oklahoma for the first game of Big 12 play. The physicality of the Sooners got the best of the Bears, and head coach Michelle Lenard’s team suffered a goalless 2-0 loss.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Clean slate: Baylor soccer faces OU in Big 12 home opener

Baylor soccer begins its Big 12 play at 7 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field against the University of Oklahoma. Head coach Michelle Lenard’s squad has faced a challenging non-conference schedule up to this point, and the team views this conference play as an opportunity for a fresh start.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor women’s golf looks to refine new talent, gain experience

Baylor women’s golf lost some star talent since over the offseason, but the refreshed roster may have what it takes to succeed as they head to Norman, Okla., for the Sooner Fall Classic Saturday. “We have a lot of new faces in the lineup. I think that’s kind of...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor cross country’s Ryan, Ellie Hodge go the distance for love

“We were Baylor teammates first, and now we’re teammates for the rest of our lives,” graduate student runner Ellie Hodge said. “It’s pretty cool.”. After transferring to Baylor in August 2021 for cross country, Ellie would soon realize bigger things were in store for her. Fast forward to present day: She and her teammate, graduate student runner Ryan Hodge, are now happily married.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
City
Rockwall, TX
Local
Texas Sports
baylorlariat.com

BU Parent Engagement ‘helps build a better Baylor experience’

In August, Baylor was ranked No. 2 for most trusted universities by Morning Consult. The university has gained support from students’ parents on all aspects, and Baylor Parent Engagement has played a role in that. According to its website, Baylor Parent Engagement ensures parents are actively involved in their...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Shaking hands, taking names: Students have success at Career Day

Students garbed in their best professional attire flocked to the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation to meet and make connections with around 150 potential employers for Career Day. As the Career Center’s largest on-campus event each semester, Career Day created an environment that allowed students to learn...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Interfraternity Council raises awareness for National Hazing Prevention Week

Baylor’s Interfraternity Council (IFC) hosted various events and profit-shares to bring awareness to the dangers of hazing during National Hazing Prevention Week’s 15th anniversary. HazingPrevention.Org led events during the week of Sept. 19 and provided an opportunity for universities nationwide to highlight the harms of hazing while helping...
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Chapman
baylorlariat.com

New restaurant puts soul on La Salle

Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Women in Science and Engineering supports, mentors female BU professionals

Baylor’s Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) organization began another year on campus supporting female faculty and mentoring graduate students. Dr. Rizalia Klausmeyer, WISE chair, said she started the organization in 2013 after she felt lonely at Baylor during department transition periods. She said she felt isolated from most of her colleagues located in the Baylor Sciences Building.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

What to Do in Waco: Sept. 23 – 25

Home for the Holidays Gift Market | Sept. 23: 4 – 8 p.m., Sept. 24: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sept. 25: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. | $10 on Friday and $6 on Saturday and Sunday | Over 100 merchants will be in attendance for this three-day holiday gift shopping extravaganza.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Mission Waco provides variety of volunteer programs for students, adults

Mission Waco is a foundation based on Christian teachings to help combat poverty and support the underserved in Waco. Since 1991, the foundation has expanded to have multiple outlets for volunteering. Mission Waco volunteer director Bailie Rouse said she has worked with Baylor groups such as American Medical Women’s Association,...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice University#Bristol
baylorlariat.com

Mosaic Waco pieces community together through worship

There is laughter from down the hall while climbing the many steps of the Meyer Center on Washington Avenue. The sound guides through the twists and turns to where Mosaic Waco, a multicultural church with “a heart for social justice,” meets for small group worship several times a week.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Waco Police say driver in fatal crash admitted to drinking before accident

By Ana Ruiz Brictson | News Editor, Matt Kyle | Assistant News Editor, Danika Young | Broadcast Reporter. The driver who was arrested for intoxication manslaughter early on Sept. 17 admitted to a Waco police officer he had been drinking, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Lariat. That...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy