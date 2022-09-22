Read full article on original website
Related
baylorlariat.com
Baylor soccer stumbles into Big 12 play with 2-0 loss to OU
Baylor soccer fans packed Betty Lou Mays Field on Friday to watch the squad face the University of Oklahoma for the first game of Big 12 play. The physicality of the Sooners got the best of the Bears, and head coach Michelle Lenard’s team suffered a goalless 2-0 loss.
baylorlariat.com
Clean slate: Baylor soccer faces OU in Big 12 home opener
Baylor soccer begins its Big 12 play at 7 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field against the University of Oklahoma. Head coach Michelle Lenard’s squad has faced a challenging non-conference schedule up to this point, and the team views this conference play as an opportunity for a fresh start.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor women’s golf looks to refine new talent, gain experience
Baylor women’s golf lost some star talent since over the offseason, but the refreshed roster may have what it takes to succeed as they head to Norman, Okla., for the Sooner Fall Classic Saturday. “We have a lot of new faces in the lineup. I think that’s kind of...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor cross country’s Ryan, Ellie Hodge go the distance for love
“We were Baylor teammates first, and now we’re teammates for the rest of our lives,” graduate student runner Ellie Hodge said. “It’s pretty cool.”. After transferring to Baylor in August 2021 for cross country, Ellie would soon realize bigger things were in store for her. Fast forward to present day: She and her teammate, graduate student runner Ryan Hodge, are now happily married.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baylorlariat.com
BU Parent Engagement ‘helps build a better Baylor experience’
In August, Baylor was ranked No. 2 for most trusted universities by Morning Consult. The university has gained support from students’ parents on all aspects, and Baylor Parent Engagement has played a role in that. According to its website, Baylor Parent Engagement ensures parents are actively involved in their...
baylorlariat.com
Shaking hands, taking names: Students have success at Career Day
Students garbed in their best professional attire flocked to the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation to meet and make connections with around 150 potential employers for Career Day. As the Career Center’s largest on-campus event each semester, Career Day created an environment that allowed students to learn...
baylorlariat.com
Lariat TV News: Fatal accident update, how you can vote in Waco and athletics headed to Iowa
We’re updating you on the wreck that took the life of a Baylor student Saturday. We’ll also be showing you how to cast your ballot in Waco, and spending some time at the Mayborn Museum. In sports, Baylor football and volleyball prepare to take on Iowa State on...
baylorlariat.com
Interfraternity Council raises awareness for National Hazing Prevention Week
Baylor’s Interfraternity Council (IFC) hosted various events and profit-shares to bring awareness to the dangers of hazing during National Hazing Prevention Week’s 15th anniversary. HazingPrevention.Org led events during the week of Sept. 19 and provided an opportunity for universities nationwide to highlight the harms of hazing while helping...
RELATED PEOPLE
baylorlariat.com
New restaurant puts soul on La Salle
Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
baylorlariat.com
Women in Science and Engineering supports, mentors female BU professionals
Baylor’s Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) organization began another year on campus supporting female faculty and mentoring graduate students. Dr. Rizalia Klausmeyer, WISE chair, said she started the organization in 2013 after she felt lonely at Baylor during department transition periods. She said she felt isolated from most of her colleagues located in the Baylor Sciences Building.
baylorlariat.com
What to Do in Waco: Sept. 23 – 25
Home for the Holidays Gift Market | Sept. 23: 4 – 8 p.m., Sept. 24: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sept. 25: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. | $10 on Friday and $6 on Saturday and Sunday | Over 100 merchants will be in attendance for this three-day holiday gift shopping extravaganza.
baylorlariat.com
Mission Waco provides variety of volunteer programs for students, adults
Mission Waco is a foundation based on Christian teachings to help combat poverty and support the underserved in Waco. Since 1991, the foundation has expanded to have multiple outlets for volunteering. Mission Waco volunteer director Bailie Rouse said she has worked with Baylor groups such as American Medical Women’s Association,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
baylorlariat.com
Mosaic Waco pieces community together through worship
There is laughter from down the hall while climbing the many steps of the Meyer Center on Washington Avenue. The sound guides through the twists and turns to where Mosaic Waco, a multicultural church with “a heart for social justice,” meets for small group worship several times a week.
baylorlariat.com
Waco Police say driver in fatal crash admitted to drinking before accident
By Ana Ruiz Brictson | News Editor, Matt Kyle | Assistant News Editor, Danika Young | Broadcast Reporter. The driver who was arrested for intoxication manslaughter early on Sept. 17 admitted to a Waco police officer he had been drinking, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Lariat. That...
Beto O’Rourke’s Wife Has A Public Instagram All About The Couple’s Family Life In West Texas
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's wife has an Instagram account that shows a glimpse at her life living in West Texas with her family. Amy, who shares three children with the politician, lives in El Paso, TX and a look through her social media will show you her life filled with "family fun".
Comments / 0