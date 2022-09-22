Read full article on original website
Related
baylorlariat.com
Baylor soccer stumbles into Big 12 play with 2-0 loss to OU
Baylor soccer fans packed Betty Lou Mays Field on Friday to watch the squad face the University of Oklahoma for the first game of Big 12 play. The physicality of the Sooners got the best of the Bears, and head coach Michelle Lenard’s team suffered a goalless 2-0 loss.
baylorlariat.com
Clean slate: Baylor soccer faces OU in Big 12 home opener
Baylor soccer begins its Big 12 play at 7 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field against the University of Oklahoma. Head coach Michelle Lenard’s squad has faced a challenging non-conference schedule up to this point, and the team views this conference play as an opportunity for a fresh start.
247Sports
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M football: Aggies RB Devon Achane says 'people don't know' what QB Max Johnson can do
Texas A&M and Arkansas clash in a top-25 showdown Saturday night in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Aggies offense — even amidst a quarterback change from Haynes King to LSU transfer Max Johnson — is still seeking answers with No. 23 Texas A&M scoring just 34 points total through two games against FBS competition, but running back Devon Achane has been a bright spot of sorts. Achane scored both touchdowns for the Aggies in the Week 2 loss to Appalachian State — one on special teams — and also had a score in a Week 3 win against Miami.
baylorlariat.com
BU Parent Engagement ‘helps build a better Baylor experience’
In August, Baylor was ranked No. 2 for most trusted universities by Morning Consult. The university has gained support from students’ parents on all aspects, and Baylor Parent Engagement has played a role in that. According to its website, Baylor Parent Engagement ensures parents are actively involved in their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baylorlariat.com
Baylor cross country’s Ryan, Ellie Hodge go the distance for love
“We were Baylor teammates first, and now we’re teammates for the rest of our lives,” graduate student runner Ellie Hodge said. “It’s pretty cool.”. After transferring to Baylor in August 2021 for cross country, Ellie would soon realize bigger things were in store for her. Fast forward to present day: She and her teammate, graduate student runner Ryan Hodge, are now happily married.
baylorlariat.com
Lariat TV News: Fatal accident update, how you can vote in Waco and athletics headed to Iowa
We’re updating you on the wreck that took the life of a Baylor student Saturday. We’ll also be showing you how to cast your ballot in Waco, and spending some time at the Mayborn Museum. In sports, Baylor football and volleyball prepare to take on Iowa State on...
baylorlariat.com
Shaking hands, taking names: Students have success at Career Day
Students garbed in their best professional attire flocked to the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation to meet and make connections with around 150 potential employers for Career Day. As the Career Center’s largest on-campus event each semester, Career Day created an environment that allowed students to learn...
baylorlariat.com
New restaurant puts soul on La Salle
Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
baylorlariat.com
Baylor goes global with mission trips
Go Global, a program in the Department of Missions and Public Life, offers over 40 different mission trip opportunities in more than 20 locations. The one- to two-week experiences offer students the opportunity to assist communities in locations ranging from Texas to the other side of the globe. Sarah Nelson,...
baylorlariat.com
What to Do in Waco: Sept. 23 – 25
Home for the Holidays Gift Market | Sept. 23: 4 – 8 p.m., Sept. 24: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sept. 25: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. | $10 on Friday and $6 on Saturday and Sunday | Over 100 merchants will be in attendance for this three-day holiday gift shopping extravaganza.
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
Texas town installs American flag nearly 200 feet in the air to show its patriotism
A North Texas town recently installed a 50 x 80-foot flagpole to fly the American flag as high as possible. Mayor Kevin Fowler of Rockwall, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas and Fort Worth metro areas, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, to talk about the idea and how the symbol of patriotism arrived in town.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
baylorlariat.com
Women in Science and Engineering supports, mentors female BU professionals
Baylor’s Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) organization began another year on campus supporting female faculty and mentoring graduate students. Dr. Rizalia Klausmeyer, WISE chair, said she started the organization in 2013 after she felt lonely at Baylor during department transition periods. She said she felt isolated from most of her colleagues located in the Baylor Sciences Building.
WacoTrib.com
The Castle makes its mark: A look inside before ‘Fixer Upper’ debut
"Are you ready to see your fixer-upper?" How many times have "Fixer Upper" fans heard Joanna Gaines say those words before the big reveal on their popular home renovation show?. And here I was, standing outside the Cottonland Castle, i.e., Chip and Jo Gaines’ most famous Magnolia acquisition (outside of...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus
Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
WacoTrib.com
Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church
The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Rent in China Spring, Texas
This is a tiny house for rent on a private farm in China Spring, Texas which is located about 12 miles northwest of Waco. The home is listed over at the Tiny House Marketplace on Facebook for $1,150 per month, small dogs are allowed with a deposit. It has an outdoor area, kitchen, bathroom, and a large bedroom that doubles as a living area. What do you think?
United States Department of Veterans AffairsIs Opening In Killeen Texas
Here in Killeen, Texas we definitely want to make sure that our soldiers are well taken care of. Fort Hood is the largest base and down to the street from most cities in Central Texas, we take a lot of pride in knowing that the majority of Central Texas consists of the military.
wacoan.com
Top Things to do in Waco this Weekend
Spooky season is on our doorstep. Whether that means sending off September with Oktoberfest celebrations, getting crafty to welcome Halloween festivities or exploring the night sky, we’re here to provide you with the perfect way to get into the spirit this weekend!. Remember to tag us @wacoan and use...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Waco City Council approves redevelopment of old Floyd Casey Stadium land
WACO, Texas — A new site development the size of the old Floyd Casey Stadium is coming to Waco. At Tuesday night's meeting, the City Council officially approved the redevelopment of 72 acres of land. "I'm excited about this because of the housing potential that is there," Alice Rodriguez,...
Comments / 0