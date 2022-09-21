Read full article on original website
New York Rangers lineup for first preseason match against Islanders features Kaapo Kakko on top line
The New York Rangers lineup for their first preseason game against the New York Islanders on Monday night will look different than the initial setup for the start of training camp. Head coach Gerard Gallant noted that the players in Group 1 for Sunday’s first practice session will most likely...
Avalanche hit with brutal Gabriel Landeskog injury blow ahead of 2022 NHL season
The Colorado Avalanche will begin their defense of Lord Stanley’s Cup on October 12 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The champions will begin their title defense without one of their best players, however. Avalanche head coach Jan Bednar confirmed to the media recently that Gabriel Landeskog will miss the start...
‘It’s up to me’: Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson gets brutally honest on push for NHL job
The Detroit Red Wings have kicked off their training camp proceedings in preparation for the 2022-23 season. And one of the most intriguing names fighting for a roster spot is last year’s sixth overall pick, Simon Edvinsson. Edvinsson, fresh off a performance at the World Juniors, is turning his...
With division clinched, Guardians turn attention to Rays
The Cleveland Guardians are riding high at the right time of the regular season — down the stretch and toward
Former Brooklyn Nets 1st-Round Pick Signs With New Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was the 23rd overall pick out of Arizona in the 2015 NBA Draft, and played the four seasons of his career for the Brooklyn Nets. With the Nets, he averaged 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest over...
Lions HC Dan Campbell regrets decision to kick FG late in loss to Vikings
The Detroit Lions saw a 10-point fourth-quarter lead against the Minnesota Vikings evaporate, leading to a heartbreaking 28-24 Week 3 loss. Leading 24-21 with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter, the Lions faced a fourth and four from the Minnesota 36-yard-line. With the Vikings down to only...
