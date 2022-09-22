Read full article on original website
Matt LaFleur Has 'No Idea' If Packers Star Will Play Sunday
The Green Bay Packers have a massive road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. But the status of one key Packers player appears to be very much up in the air. That player is All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has yet to make his debut this season after getting just 27 snaps all of last season. And head coach Matt LaFleur still has no timetable on his return.
Packers place Sammy Watkins on IR
The Packers will be without receiver Sammy Watkins for at least four weeks. Green Bay announced on Saturday that the club has placed Watkins on injured reserve. Watkins is dealing with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but didn’t participate on Thursday or Friday and was ruled out for the Week Three matchup against Tampa Bay.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons questionable vs. Giants
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons was limited in practice on Saturday and is listed as questionable to play in
Bucs vs. Packers injury report: Latest updates after Wednesday's practices
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers, and once again, it’s loaded with big names on both sides of the ball. The list of Bucs who didn’t practice Wednesday is long: WRs Chris Godwin (hamstring) and...
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers (1-1) have a chance to score a big early-season win over a contender when Matt LaFleur’s team travels to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers (2-0) on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Could this be another NFC title game preview?. Here’s how the staff at...
Four new players added to Packers first injury report of Week 3
The Green Bay Packers added four players with new injuries or ailments to the first injury report of Week 3, and four of the team’s seven receivers are on the report. Receiver Randall Cobb missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, while tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin), receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were all limited with new injuries. All four players will be worth tracking as the week progresses and Sunday’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nears.
