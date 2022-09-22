ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Matt LaFleur Has 'No Idea' If Packers Star Will Play Sunday

The Green Bay Packers have a massive road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. But the status of one key Packers player appears to be very much up in the air. That player is All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has yet to make his debut this season after getting just 27 snaps all of last season. And head coach Matt LaFleur still has no timetable on his return.
Packers place Sammy Watkins on IR

The Packers will be without receiver Sammy Watkins for at least four weeks. Green Bay announced on Saturday that the club has placed Watkins on injured reserve. Watkins is dealing with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but didn’t participate on Thursday or Friday and was ruled out for the Week Three matchup against Tampa Bay.
Four new players added to Packers first injury report of Week 3

The Green Bay Packers added four players with new injuries or ailments to the first injury report of Week 3, and four of the team’s seven receivers are on the report. Receiver Randall Cobb missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, while tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin), receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were all limited with new injuries. All four players will be worth tracking as the week progresses and Sunday’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nears.
