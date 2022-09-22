ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Firefighters Quickly Attack Shadow Hills Brush Fire

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Shadow Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A fire that erupted in light to medium brush a little after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, was estimated at 5 acres and quickly spread uphill with approximately 8 mph winds in the northeastern San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Shadow Hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ujBH_0i5SLEcK00
Keith Johnson / KNN

The status of the fire was updated to 107 acres around 5:30 p.m by Captain II, Public Information Officer (PIO) Erik Scott with the Los Angeles City Fire Department at LAFD Fire Station 77 in Sun Valley. Scott said the good news was that the fire is burning away from homes.

The other good news, according to Scott, is that the fire is burning in the La Tuna fire footprint – that fire burned in 2017. Scott said what that means is that “we’re not dealing with vegetation that’s tall, thick, green and fresh – it was burnt about five years ago, so that means it’s going to be a slower fire spread, so we don’t want people to be unnecessarily worried.”

Scott said the fire is currently 40% contained on that 107 acres. Ground crews are working on a perimeter in the rugged, remote, steep terrain. It takes a 3/4 mile hike just to get to the burn perimeter. Crews will remain throughout the night and through Thursday.

Scott said the good news was also that forward progress was stopped quickly. The fire was hit fast and hard with other agencies helping LAFD which included Los Angeles County Fire Department, Glendale, Burbank and Angeles National Forest.

The cause of the fire remains under active investigation. There were no homes threatened, no evacuations and no reported injuries.

Keith Johnson, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision left one person deceased on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:17 a.m. in the Bloomington area of San Bernardino County. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Burbank, CA
City
Sun Valley, CA
City
Glendale, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Shadow Hills, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Scott
Key News Network

Video: Bear Dumpster Diving in Claremont

Claremont, Los Angeles County, CA: A hungry bear made its way into a dumpster for dinner or a late night snack in the city of Claremont Thursday, Sept. 22, prompting an observer to call 911 around 10:00 p.m. Claremont Police Department received the call from a senior citizen home on...
CLAREMONT, CA
Key News Network

2 Injured in 2-Vehicle Sun Valley Traffic Collision

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood Division and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Tuna#Angeles National Forest#Lafd Fire Station 77
Key News Network

The Antelope Valley Fair “What a Ride!” Has Begun, Join the Fun

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: For the first time since the pandemic began, the Antelope Valley Fair has returned to fairgoers’ delight. People were enjoying rides, food, and the freedom of being outdoors mask-free when Key News Network was there around 5:00 p.m. Saturday and interviewed Marlon Arzu who had a presence at the fair with merchandise from his store “Urbanomics.”
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Key News Network

La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy