Firefighters Quickly Attack Shadow Hills Brush Fire

Shadow Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A fire that erupted in light to medium brush a little after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, was estimated at 5 acres and quickly spread uphill with approximately 8 mph winds in the northeastern San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Shadow Hills.

Keith Johnson / KNN

The status of the fire was updated to 107 acres around 5:30 p.m by Captain II, Public Information Officer (PIO) Erik Scott with the Los Angeles City Fire Department at LAFD Fire Station 77 in Sun Valley. Scott said the good news was that the fire is burning away from homes.

The other good news, according to Scott, is that the fire is burning in the La Tuna fire footprint – that fire burned in 2017. Scott said what that means is that “we’re not dealing with vegetation that’s tall, thick, green and fresh – it was burnt about five years ago, so that means it’s going to be a slower fire spread, so we don’t want people to be unnecessarily worried.”

Scott said the fire is currently 40% contained on that 107 acres. Ground crews are working on a perimeter in the rugged, remote, steep terrain. It takes a 3/4 mile hike just to get to the burn perimeter. Crews will remain throughout the night and through Thursday.

Scott said the good news was also that forward progress was stopped quickly. The fire was hit fast and hard with other agencies helping LAFD which included Los Angeles County Fire Department, Glendale, Burbank and Angeles National Forest.

The cause of the fire remains under active investigation. There were no homes threatened, no evacuations and no reported injuries.

Keith Johnson, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network