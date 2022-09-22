Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Kolten Wong has 3 homers, 5 RBIs as Brewers beat Reds
Kolten Wong hit a career-high three home runs and had five RBIs as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers opened a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds with a 5-1 victory on Thursday. Wong recorded his sixth career multi-homer game to lead the Brewers (80-70), who moved two games behind Philadelphia (81-67)...
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes on bench for Rays versus Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Taylor Walls will replace Paredes in the lineup to play second base and bat ninth while Jonathan Aranda shifts over to the hot corner. Aranda...
NBC Sports
Giants players watch Pujols' 700th homer on Arizona scoreboard
On a Friday night in Los Angeles, it was the oldest player on the field who made the most noise, and that caught the attention of Giants players a few hundred miles away. Albert Pujols, 42, made MLB history by hitting his 699th and 700th career homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing
A range of emotions for the Dodgers manager.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Andrew McCutchen knocks in three as Brewers down Reds
Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs and Luis Perdomo allowed just one hit in 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Friday night. The Brewers (81-70) have won three straight and remain 2 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies (83-67)...
Yardbarker
Rookie RHP Hayden Wesneski shines as Cubs top Pirates
Michael Hermosillo's RBI single in the seventh inning provided the deciding run and rookie Hayden Wesneski pitched an immaculate inning Thursday as the visiting Chicago Cubs downed the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2. Christopher Morel added a two-run double for the Cubs (65-85), who won for the seventh time in 10 games.
numberfire.com
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell grabbing seat Thursday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds. Tyrone Taylor will start in center field over Mitchell while Andrew McCutchen enters the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter. Christian Yelich will be in left field.
Yardbarker
Rays Name 1B Kyle Manzardo Minor League Player of the Year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays have announced the winners of their 2022 Minor League awards. Here is the complete list of winners:. 1B KYLE MANZARDO, Bowling Green/Montgomery: Batting .327/.426/.617 (106-for-324) with 26 doubled, 22 home runs, 81 RBI and 59 walks through 93 games, including 10 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI in 30 games since his Aug. 9 promotion to Doubla-A Montgomery. He leads Rays minor leaguers in average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage. and OPS (1.043), is tied for third in homers, ranks fourth in RBI, fifth in extra-base hits (49) and sixth in walks. With a minimum of 200 at-bats, he led the South Atlantic League in average (.329), slugging percentage (.636) and OPS (1.072) and ranked secnd in the league in on-base percentage (.436).
Comments / 0