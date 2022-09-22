ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays have announced the winners of their 2022 Minor League awards. Here is the complete list of winners:. 1B KYLE MANZARDO, Bowling Green/Montgomery: Batting .327/.426/.617 (106-for-324) with 26 doubled, 22 home runs, 81 RBI and 59 walks through 93 games, including 10 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI in 30 games since his Aug. 9 promotion to Doubla-A Montgomery. He leads Rays minor leaguers in average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage. and OPS (1.043), is tied for third in homers, ranks fourth in RBI, fifth in extra-base hits (49) and sixth in walks. With a minimum of 200 at-bats, he led the South Atlantic League in average (.329), slugging percentage (.636) and OPS (1.072) and ranked secnd in the league in on-base percentage (.436).

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO