SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently responding to a fatal motorcycle crash on E Euclid Ave and North Nelson Street.

SPD say the driver of the motorcycle died in the accident. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The intersection is currently blocked off and drivers should avoid the area.

