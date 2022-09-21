ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Derogatory term for Native women removed from state creek, lake names

To the northwest, Jarred-Michael Erickson can easily see Condon Mountain in the distance from his reservation’s government center in Eastern Washington. The chair of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Erickson will sometimes hike up the mountain. Travelers frequently use the dirt hunting roads that wind around the base. Nespelem and Okanogan tribal members historically fished in the nearby creeks, streams and rivers.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

SW Washington Repair Shop Fined $10K for Violating Clean Air Act

The manager of a Ridgefield repair shop was fined $10,000 and sentenced to serve 30 days of community service for altering diesel trucks and violating Washington's Clean Air Act. Nicholas L. Akerill, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Clark County District Court to a motor vehicle emission control systems violation, court...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
whatcom-news.com

WSDOT study focuses on Mt Baker Highway through Deming, public forum scheduled for Oct. 1st

DEMING, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), citing a lack of “options for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using mobility devices to travel,” have begun a study to “document transportation needs along the SR 542 [Mount Baker Highway] corridor in Deming as well as possible strategies to enhance accessibility and safety for all modes of travel.”
DEMING, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puget Sound#Habitat Restoration#Erosion#Infrastructure#The Kennedy Creek Estuary#Acow#Sequim Audubon Washington#Salmon Enhancement Group#Dnr#Proj
Chronicle

Healthcare Facilities Mask Mandate to Stay in Place in Washington

OLYMPIA — While most emergency orders issued by Gov. Jay Inslee in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic will end Oct. 31, the order requiring masks in healthcare facilities, and in jails and prisons in some situations, will not. Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah said in a briefing Thursday that conditions still don't support ending that mandate.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
KUOW

How long will smoky skies linger above Puget Sound?

The smell of the air around the Puget Sound today is ... not pleasant. Some KUOW employees described it as "like a smoked ham" or "similar to a car backfiring." So, how long will we be living with this burnt ham, car backfiring, badly-made bonfire smoke? And what is breathing it in doing to our bodies?
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

5 Gorgeous Mountain Trails Even the Littlest Hikers Can Handle

Challenge your tiny trekkers on the trail this fall with larch, waterfall, and lake hikes that are just a few miles. Fall is in the air! Hues of yellows, oranges and reds will soon blanket the beautiful Pacific Northwest landscape, transforming our beloved greenery into a kaleidoscope of color. Autumn is truly one of the best times of the year to get out and hit the trails. In fact, we think these five spectacular fall foliage hikes will have you saying, “oh” and “ah” every step of the way, so get your camera ready. From hikes boasting views of towering mountains to pristine, crystal-clear lakes—these hikes are worth the trek.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Dear Gov. Inslee, Please Give Us These Days Off From Work

I took two months off from work this year for Paid Family Leave. It was nice and I would do it all over again. I got to bond not only with my new baby but with her older sister as well. Many days were spent at the swimming pool. When my oldest started school I was able to drop her off and pick her up. As I said, it was nice.
WASHINGTON STATE
secretseattle.co

Washington Road Rage Ranked Among The Worst In The Country

Hey Seattleites, raise your hand if you’ve been a victim of Washington road rage 🤚. If you’ve driven around Seattle you may be familiar with the overall stereotype of Seattle-area drivers being, let’s say, overly-yielding (some may even call it “passive-aggressive”). That doesn’t seem to be the case all across Washington state, however. According to a new study, WA state drivers can be the most aggressive in the country. Read on for all the details about Washington road rage.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy