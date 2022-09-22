Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Twins' Jorge Polanco: May not return this year
Polanco is still feeling issues with his left knee and may not return this season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Polanco hasn't played in nearly a month due to left knee inflammation. Given that the Twins have endured a late-season collapse and are out of the playoff picture, there's now little reason to rush Polanco back if he's anything short of 100 percent.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Goes yard twice
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss against the Rays. After Teoscar Hernandez led off the second inning with a homer, Merrifield came up two batters later and crushed a solo shot of his own to tie the game at 3-3. The second baseman then crushed a two-run homer in the ninth, though the game had already gotten away from the Blue Jays by that point. Merrifield hasn't gotten a whole lot of playing time recently, though he is 5-for-14 (.357) in his last 16 plate appearances with two homers, five RBI, and four runs scored while also drawing two walks in that span.
MLB・
D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner gets rare win over Dodgers
Madison Bumgarner turned back the clock Wednesday, giving up one run on one hit over six innings as the Arizona
Webb pulled early after no-hit bid ends, Giants top Rox 6-1
DENVER (AP) — Logan Webb didn’t allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning and was then immediately pulled by manager Gabe Kapler after 66 pitches in the San Francisco Giants’ 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Alex Young, Cole Waites and Scott Alexander held the Rockies to two hits before Elehuris Montero ninth-inning homer off Thomas Szapucki in the Giants’ third straight win. Kapler said they’re monitoring Webb’s workload as he’s thrown a career-high 187 1/3 innings in 31 starts. The plan was to throw a maximum of five innings, but Webb’s dominance with his sinker and slider forced Kapler into a tough spot. “I was joking with my Dad before the game, like, ‘What if you’re through five with 50 pitches and you have a no-hitter?’” Webb said. “I’m like, ‘First of all, it’s Coors Field. I’m going to give up a hit.’”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Shifts to 60-day IL
Senzel (toe) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday. The 27-year-old was ruled out for the season with a broken toe earlier this week, so it's not a surprise to see him moved to the 60-day IL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Senzel had a .231/.296/.306 slash line with five home runs, 25 RBI, 45 runs and eight stolen bases in 110 games this season, and he isn't guaranteed to open 2023 in a starting role.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Goes yard Friday
Crawford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks. Crawford's homer was his ninth of the year and his first since Sept. 6. The shortstop has started to sit versus left-handed pitchers with some regularity, as his sharp defense hasn't been enough to overcome his poor hitting. The 35-year-old is slashing .227/.307/.348 with 48 RBI, 45 runs scored and a stolen base in 109 contests overall.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Loses closer job
Kimbrel was removed from the Dodgers' closer role Friday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports. The decision comes after Kimbrel allowed at least one run in three of his last four games. That followed a stretch in which he allowed just one hit across nine scoreless appearances, but his 6:3 K:BB in those outings was far from convincing. The veteran now owns a 4.14 ERA on the season and has struck out a modest 27.2 percent of opposing batters, well below his career mark of 40.0 percent. A committee approach to the ninth inning appears to be the plan for now in Los Angeles, with Chris Martin, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol among the leading candidates.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jose Altuve: Two knocks in return
Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double Friday against the Orioles. Altuve returned to the lineup after a one-game absence caused by an elbow issue. He showed no ill effects and extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he's collected 10 hits across 17 at-bats with six runs scored. Altuve has had an excellent season, maintaining a .297/.384/.515 line across 571 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Grabs three hits, swipes bag
Arozarena went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored, one walk and one steal in Thursday's 10-5 victory over Toronto. Arozarena drove home Manuel Margot with a double to deep right in the first inning before stealing third and coming around to score himself on a wild pitch from Jose Berrios. The left fielder knocked in Margot again with a single in the second inning and went on to reach base four times in the game. Arozarena has recorded three multi-hit games in his last five contests, with three RBI and three runs scored over that span.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Contract selected Wednesday
Torrens' contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Torrens was cast off the Mariners' 40-man roster in mid-August and slashed .279/.324/.508 with three home runs, five doubles, 15 RBI and seven runs over 16 games in the minors following his demotion. He'll provide additional catching depth for the Mariners since Cal Raleigh (thumb) is day-to-day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Donovan's grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres 5-4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brendan Donovan hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Still on bench Thursday
Chavis isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Chavis has gone 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over the last four games, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Zack Collins is starting at first base and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Deemed unlikely to return in '22
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Wednesday he doesn't expect Laureano (hamstring) to return before the end of the regular season, the Associated Press reports. Laureano's injured list stint just began Sunday, which would leave him just enough time to get a handful of games in before the conclusion of the campaign if it were to only last the minimal amount of time. However, Kotsay threw cold water on that notion Wednesday, remarking "I'm kind of sure it's going to be a season-ending (injury)," with respect to Laureano's hamstring strain. The A's skipper did confirm the 28-year-old would begin a rehab program in coming days with the goal of being able to have a fairly normal offseason.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Minor: Considering retirement
Minor (shoulder) may retire this winter, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Minor will be 35 years old next season, and while players can certainly play well beyond that age, it would certainly make some sense if he calls it quits. For one, he hasn't recorded an ERA south of 5.00 since 2019. More importantly, however, pitching in the majors since 2010 has taken a toll on his arm. Shoulder issues cost him two months to start this season and sent him back to the injured list Friday. It may not be worth pushing through the pain next season, in which case the 2009 seventh-overall pick would end his career with an 83-90 record and a 4.25 ERA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jake Cousins: Sent down Friday
Cousins was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Cousins was called up by the Brewers on Monday and struck out five in 3.1 scoreless innings over three appearances following his promotion. However, he'll head back to the minors after Eric Lauer (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's start against Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Homers, swipes bag
Rutschman went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-0 win over Houston. Rutschman was all over Friday's box score, including his solo home run in the fourth inning to open the game's scoring. He later stole his fourth bag of the year in the sixth before doubling in a run and scoring in the seventh. Rutschman improved his season slash line to .258/.365/.454 with 45 extra-base hits and 64 runs scored through 102 games. Since the All-Star break, he's hitting .287 with an impressive 41:41 BB:K.
CBS Sports
Rays' Harold Ramirez: Gets breather Thursday
Ramirez isn't starting Thursday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Ramirez started the last five games and went 4-for-20 with two doubles and five strikeouts. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat eighth Thursday.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Minor: Out with shoulder injury
Minor was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Sept. 20, with left shoulder soreness. Minor was scheduled to start Friday against Milwaukee but will instead make his way to the injured list. The 34-year-old will be eligible to be activated for the final game of the regular season Oct. 5, but he's more likely to be shut down as the Reds take a look at their younger arms down the stretch. Minor has a 6.06 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 76:40 K:BB across 98 innings this year and has a $13 million mutual option for next year, which Cincinnati is likely to decline.
Comments / 0