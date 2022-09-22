Read full article on original website
Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Loses closer job
Kimbrel was removed from the Dodgers' closer role Friday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports. The decision comes after Kimbrel allowed at least one run in three of his last four games. That followed a stretch in which he allowed just one hit across nine scoreless appearances, but his 6:3 K:BB in those outings was far from convincing. The veteran now owns a 4.14 ERA on the season and has struck out a modest 27.2 percent of opposing batters, well below his career mark of 40.0 percent. A committee approach to the ninth inning appears to be the plan for now in Los Angeles, with Chris Martin, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol among the leading candidates.
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Batting eighth in MLB debut
Tovar will start at shortstop and bat eighth Friday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old was added to Colorado's active roster Thursday and will make his big-league debut a day later. Tovar posted a .921 OPS with 14 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 71 games between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, and he should see regular playing time down the stretch as the Rockies take a look at their top prospect.
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Mashes grand slam
Escobar went 1-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run in a 9-2 win against the Athletics on Friday. Escobar connected on a two-out grand slam in the fifth inning off Oakland starter Cole Irvin and later tacked on New York's final run in the seventh. The long ball is the seventh of September for the 33-year-old who continues to rake with a .329/.388/.671 slash line, 15 runs and 17 RBI in 21 games this month.
White Sox's Mark Payton: Recalled, starting Saturday
Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Saturday against the Tigers. Payton had a brief stint with the major-league club in early September and drew a walk and scored a run during his lone game. He'll rejoin the White Sox since Luis Robert (wrist) is out for the season. Payton is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against Detroit.
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Remains infielder for now
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Rojas will remain an infielder through the end of the season, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reprots. Rojas has had recent defensive issues and was held out Friday's starting lineup for the third straight game -- two against a lefty and one against a righty. The recent lineup decisions appear to be more about the defensive issues than a lefty-on-lefty matter, but Rojas has not started the last four against lefties. Lovullo said he'll continue to use him as an infielder, but there will be discussions in the offseason about what may be the best fit for Rojas, who has experience in the outfield and at multiple infield positions. Next season's outfield appears well stocked, so he would be unlikely to get 500 plate appearances if limited to outfield. Pending any offseason acquisitions, Rojas could move back to being a super utility player, but that would also cap his opportunities.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Goes yard twice
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss against the Rays. After Teoscar Hernandez led off the second inning with a homer, Merrifield came up two batters later and crushed a solo shot of his own to tie the game at 3-3. The second baseman then crushed a two-run homer in the ninth, though the game had already gotten away from the Blue Jays by that point. Merrifield hasn't gotten a whole lot of playing time recently, though he is 5-for-14 (.357) in his last 16 plate appearances with two homers, five RBI, and four runs scored while also drawing two walks in that span.
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: No decision against Jays
Springs allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out six across five innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Springs held Toronto scoreless through four innings, but he allowed a pair of doubles and singles in the fifth inning to account for all of the runs against him. He managed 11 swinging strikes on only 83 total pitches and now has at least six strikeouts in five of his last seven starts. Springs has an impressive 2.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 136:30 K:BB across 126.1 frames on the campaign.
Brewers' Jake Cousins: Sent down Friday
Cousins was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Cousins was called up by the Brewers on Monday and struck out five in 3.1 scoreless innings over three appearances following his promotion. However, he'll head back to the minors after Eric Lauer (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's start against Cincinnati.
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Crushes 12th homer
Yepez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run during Friday's 11-0 win against the Dodgers. Yepez doubled in the third inning, scored after reaching on an error in the fifth and took Los Angeles reliever Caleb Ferguson deep in the seventh. The 24-year-old rookie has made three straight starts since being recalled from Triple-A earlier this week and he's slashing .255/.297/.468 with 12 home runs, 26 runs and 28 RBI in 66 games.
Twins' Jorge Polanco: May not return this year
Polanco is still feeling issues with his left knee and may not return this season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Polanco hasn't played in nearly a month due to left knee inflammation. Given that the Twins have endured a late-season collapse and are out of the playoff picture, there's now little reason to rush Polanco back if he's anything short of 100 percent.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Joins 700 Homer Club
Pujols went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two runs and five RBI in an 11-0 win against the Dodgers on Friday. Pujols plated Tommy Edman with homer 699 off Andrew Heaney in the third inning and took reliever Phi Bickford deep to left the very next inning to make history with his 700th career home run. The 42-year-old's .250/.324/.583 September slash line has dipped from the vintage lines of August and July, though Pujols is still raking against left-handers with a .358 average, and his .868 OPS is his highest by far since 2011.
Reds' Jose Barrero: Retreats to bench
Barrero isn't in the lineup Saturday against Milwaukee. Barrero went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday and will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Farmer is starting at shortstop and batting third.
How Albert Pujols regained his old form to reach 700 home runs, and what it means for Cardinals in October
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols became the fourth member of MLB's 700-homer club on Friday night when he launched Nos. 699 and 700 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols can now be mentioned in the same breath as Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron, and Babe Ruth, the most prolific sluggers in Major League Baseball history.
CBS Sports
Baumann will start Saturday's game against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The 27-year-old rejoined the Orioles on Sept. 11 and has made two appearances out of the bullpen, but he'll start Saturday with Tyler Wells (shoulder) on the injured list. Baumann covered two frames in each of those outings and is unlikely to have a full starting workload.
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Remains out of lineup
Diaz (shoulder) isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Diaz recently received a cortisone shot to help in his recovery from left shoulder soreness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Jonathan Aranda will start at the hot corner and lead off.
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steps out of lineup
Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Taylor started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale.
Rays' Dusten Knight: Designated for assignment
Knight was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Knight's contract was selected from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, and he allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three in three innings over two appearances across the last two days. He'll be cast off the 40-man roster as part of a move to make room for Calvin Faucher and Cristofer Ogando on the active roster. It's not yet clear whether Knight will remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Nimmo isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Nimmo returned to the lineup Friday against Oakland and went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run. He'll get a breather while Mark Canha starts in center field and bats second.
White Sox's Tanner Banks: Sent down by White Sox
Banks was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday. Banks spent just under a week in the major-league bullpen, and he allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine in six innings over three appearances. However, he'll head back to the minors after Joe Kelly was reinstated from the family medical leave list Saturday.
Brewers' Luis Perdomo: Done for season
Perdomo was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right calf strain. This will end Perdomo's 2022 campaign. The 29-year-old righty compiled a 3.80 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 23.2 innings over 14 MLB appearances.
