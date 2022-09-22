Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Mashes grand slam
Escobar went 1-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run in a 9-2 win against the Athletics on Friday. Escobar connected on a two-out grand slam in the fifth inning off Oakland starter Cole Irvin and later tacked on New York's final run in the seventh. The long ball is the seventh of September for the 33-year-old who continues to rake with a .329/.388/.671 slash line, 15 runs and 17 RBI in 21 games this month.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Shifts to 60-day IL
Senzel (toe) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday. The 27-year-old was ruled out for the season with a broken toe earlier this week, so it's not a surprise to see him moved to the 60-day IL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Senzel had a .231/.296/.306 slash line with five home runs, 25 RBI, 45 runs and eight stolen bases in 110 games this season, and he isn't guaranteed to open 2023 in a starting role.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Loses closer job
Kimbrel was removed from the Dodgers' closer role Friday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports. The decision comes after Kimbrel allowed at least one run in three of his last four games. That followed a stretch in which he allowed just one hit across nine scoreless appearances, but his 6:3 K:BB in those outings was far from convincing. The veteran now owns a 4.14 ERA on the season and has struck out a modest 27.2 percent of opposing batters, well below his career mark of 40.0 percent. A committee approach to the ninth inning appears to be the plan for now in Los Angeles, with Chris Martin, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol among the leading candidates.
CBS Sports
Yankees-Red Sox not on TV? Why Aaron Judge's pursuit of history won't have traditional broadcast on Friday
The Yankees head into the weekend with a comfortable lead in the AL East. Their magic number for the division is in single digits, and they just clinched a playoff spot on Thursday night. More significantly, right now for general fan interest, would be superstar outfielder Aaron Judge sitting on the verge of home-run history. Friday, the Yankees continue a series against their biggest rival, the Boston Red Sox. But fans won't be able to find it on a traditional television broadcast.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Remains infielder for now
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Rojas will remain an infielder through the end of the season, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reprots. Rojas has had recent defensive issues and was held out Friday's starting lineup for the third straight game -- two against a lefty and one against a righty. The recent lineup decisions appear to be more about the defensive issues than a lefty-on-lefty matter, but Rojas has not started the last four against lefties. Lovullo said he'll continue to use him as an infielder, but there will be discussions in the offseason about what may be the best fit for Rojas, who has experience in the outfield and at multiple infield positions. Next season's outfield appears well stocked, so he would be unlikely to get 500 plate appearances if limited to outfield. Pending any offseason acquisitions, Rojas could move back to being a super utility player, but that would also cap his opportunities.
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jake Cousins: Sent down Friday
Cousins was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Cousins was called up by the Brewers on Monday and struck out five in 3.1 scoreless innings over three appearances following his promotion. However, he'll head back to the minors after Eric Lauer (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's start against Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Crushes 12th homer
Yepez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run during Friday's 11-0 win against the Dodgers. Yepez doubled in the third inning, scored after reaching on an error in the fifth and took Los Angeles reliever Caleb Ferguson deep in the seventh. The 24-year-old rookie has made three straight starts since being recalled from Triple-A earlier this week and he's slashing .255/.297/.468 with 12 home runs, 26 runs and 28 RBI in 66 games.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Retreats to bench
Barrero isn't in the lineup Saturday against Milwaukee. Barrero went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday and will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Farmer is starting at shortstop and batting third.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Homers, swipes bag
Rutschman went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-0 win over Houston. Rutschman was all over Friday's box score, including his solo home run in the fourth inning to open the game's scoring. He later stole his fourth bag of the year in the sixth before doubling in a run and scoring in the seventh. Rutschman improved his season slash line to .258/.365/.454 with 45 extra-base hits and 64 runs scored through 102 games. Since the All-Star break, he's hitting .287 with an impressive 41:41 BB:K.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Minor: Considering retirement
Minor (shoulder) may retire this winter, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Minor will be 35 years old next season, and while players can certainly play well beyond that age, it would certainly make some sense if he calls it quits. For one, he hasn't recorded an ERA south of 5.00 since 2019. More importantly, pitching in the majors since 2010 has taken a toll on his arm. Shoulder issues cost him two months to start this season and sent him back to the injured list Friday. It may not be worth pushing through the pain next season, in which case the 2009 seventh overall pick would end his career with an 83-90 record and a 4.25 ERA over more than 1,400 big-league innings.
CBS Sports
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Remains out of lineup
Diaz (shoulder) isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Diaz recently received a cortisone shot to help in his recovery from left shoulder soreness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Jonathan Aranda will start at the hot corner and lead off.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jose Altuve: Two knocks in return
Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double Friday against the Orioles. Altuve returned to the lineup after a one-game absence caused by an elbow issue. He showed no ill effects and extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he's collected 10 hits across 17 at-bats with six runs scored. Altuve has had an excellent season with a .297/.384/.515 slash line across 571 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Luis Perdomo: Done for season
Perdomo was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right calf strain. This will end Perdomo's 2022 campaign. The 29-year-old righty compiled a 3.80 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 23.2 innings over 14 MLB appearances.
CBS Sports
Rays' Dusten Knight: Designated for assignment
Knight was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Knight's contract was selected from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, and he allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three in three innings over two appearances across the last two days. He'll be cast off the 40-man roster as part of a move to make room for Calvin Faucher and Cristofer Ogando on the active roster. It's not yet clear whether Knight will remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tyler Naquin: On bench Saturday
Naquin isn't in the lineup Saturday against Oakland, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Naquin is on the bench for a second consecutive game since left-hander Ken Waldichuk is starting for the Athletics. Darin Ruf will take over in right field and bat sixth.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Riding pine Friday
Bellinger isn't starting Friday against the Cardinals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Bellinger will get a day off Friday with lefty Jose Quintana starting the game for St. Louis. Trayce Thompson will take his spot in center field and bat seventh.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jose Azocar: Retreats to bench Saturday
Azocar isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies. Azocar is on the bench for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout Friday. He's recorded hits in each of his last eight games, but Trent Grisham will start in center field and bat eighth Saturday.
CBS Sports
Mets' Starling Marte: CT scan brings positive news
Marte underwent a CT scan Sunday which show improved healing in the non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger, and he'll continue to participate in baseball activities "as tolerated." The veteran outfielder recently said he expects to return in time for New York's three-game series in Atlanta that begins Friday,...
