Ohio State

State
Ohio State
NBC4 Columbus

Fall foliage byways and sites in central Ohio

Learn more about activities and events at Dawes Arboretum in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio is home to a number of byways and parks for enjoying fall foliage. View local sites for taking in the autumn season below. Chadwick Arboretum at the Ohio State University These gardens are an extensive, urban, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Much Cooler Air as We Welcome Fall

CLEVELAND — A cold front will slide east through the area before midnight tonight. There is s till a threat for a widely scattered strong thunderstorm as the front goes by before midnight. Behind the front, much cooler air begins to spill in with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Weather Alert: Storms this evening, big drop in temps for Columbus area

Rain showers and some storms will form ahead and along a cold front that will approach overnight. The strongest storms will be ahead of the front, with much colder air to follow on Thursday. QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:. Tonight: Showers & storms early, mostly cloudy, low 61. Thursday: Breezy, cool, with...
COLUMBUS, OH
#Ohio Ag Weather##Canadian
visitfairfieldcounty.org

7 Exciting Ohio Events This Fall

Looking for some fun things to do this fall? Luckily, there’s a wide variety of Central Ohio events to fill out your Autumn activities list. If that sounds like you, don’t miss these seven awesome events still to come in Central Ohio this September and early October!. Free...
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC4 Columbus

Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
GALLOWAY, OH
ocj.com

Vineyard Expansion Assistance Program open to Ohio vineyards

The 2022 Vineyard Expansion Assistance Program (VEAP) application period is being reopened to both new and existing Ohio vineyards to replace non-bearing vines or to plant new vines. VEAP allows wineries/vineyards to invest in and plant high-quality, high-value grapes onsite instead of purchasing them from other states. The VEAP is an incentive program created and funded by the Ohio Grape Industries Committee (OGIC).
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

FORECAST: Tracking Severe Storms for Wednesday

CLEVELAND — A brief blast of Summer heat and humidity settle in on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A strong cold front Wednesday evening will bring the threat for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Any storm could produce damaging winds and large hail. Fall begins on...
CLEVELAND, OH

