Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: First weekend of fall features showers, storms
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see more clouds than sun today as highs peak in the mid to upper 60s. Expect some rain before daybreak Sunday as lows bottom out in the upper 50s. Showers and thunder will be featured on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. More...
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
Rain, cool weather bring in early steelhead trout: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Walleye and yellow perch fishermen aren’t going to be very happy with the big winds and cool temperatures along the Lake Erie shoreline Friday and Saturday, but steelhead trout anglers are smiling. That’s because surprising numbers of trophy trout from Lake Erie’s world class steelhead...
cleveland19.com
Pattern flip brings much cooler air, risk of lake effect showers across northern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front rolled through last night. The coolest air we have seen so far this fall has entered our area. The wind will be strong today out of the northwest and north with gusts up to 40 mph at times. High temperatures in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall foliage byways and sites in central Ohio
Learn more about activities and events at Dawes Arboretum in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio is home to a number of byways and parks for enjoying fall foliage. View local sites for taking in the autumn season below. Chadwick Arboretum at the Ohio State University These gardens are an extensive, urban, […]
Slight risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon
Be prepared to grab an umbrella. There's a small chance Wednesday that severe thunderstorms could roll across Northern Ohio.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Much Cooler Air as We Welcome Fall
CLEVELAND — A cold front will slide east through the area before midnight tonight. There is s till a threat for a widely scattered strong thunderstorm as the front goes by before midnight. Behind the front, much cooler air begins to spill in with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
NBC4 Columbus
Weather Alert: Storms this evening, big drop in temps for Columbus area
Rain showers and some storms will form ahead and along a cold front that will approach overnight. The strongest storms will be ahead of the front, with much colder air to follow on Thursday. QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:. Tonight: Showers & storms early, mostly cloudy, low 61. Thursday: Breezy, cool, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Severe Weather Risk in Northeast Ohio: Damaging Winds With Heavy Rain
weather reports are calling for some potentially damaging weather. With temperatures possibly climbing into the low 90s, widespread storms with extremely high winds could develop.
Ohio and West Virginia might experience severe weather Wednesday afternoon/evening
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined portions of Ohio and West Virginia in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Areas along and south of I 70 are outlined in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out […]
Deer archery hunting season kicking off in Ohio
Ohio's archery hunting season for white-tailed dear is just around the corner. The season kicks off statewide on Saturday, Sept. 24 and will continue through Feb. 5.
visitfairfieldcounty.org
7 Exciting Ohio Events This Fall
Looking for some fun things to do this fall? Luckily, there’s a wide variety of Central Ohio events to fill out your Autumn activities list. If that sounds like you, don’t miss these seven awesome events still to come in Central Ohio this September and early October!. Free...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
ocj.com
Vineyard Expansion Assistance Program open to Ohio vineyards
The 2022 Vineyard Expansion Assistance Program (VEAP) application period is being reopened to both new and existing Ohio vineyards to replace non-bearing vines or to plant new vines. VEAP allows wineries/vineyards to invest in and plant high-quality, high-value grapes onsite instead of purchasing them from other states. The VEAP is an incentive program created and funded by the Ohio Grape Industries Committee (OGIC).
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Ohio
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Tracking Severe Storms for Wednesday
CLEVELAND — A brief blast of Summer heat and humidity settle in on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A strong cold front Wednesday evening will bring the threat for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Any storm could produce damaging winds and large hail. Fall begins on...
cleveland19.com
Helicopters to patrol Illuminating Company transmission lines throughout Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you see a blue helicopter flying close to transmission lines in Northeast Ohio, don’t be alarmed - it’s conducting routine patrols for the Illuminating Company. These patrols will be conducted on or around Sept. 23, weather permitting, and are anticipated to take three...
2 must-visit fall festivals in Ohio.
In Ohio, there are many activities to enjoy throughout the months of September and October, including crisp fall air, apple and pumpkin farms, crunching leaves, and the best fall festivals.
Comments / 0