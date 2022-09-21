ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Awesome 92.3

What Are The Views Like In This St. Louis Penthouse Loft? [Photos]

We've looked at many swanky mansions around Missouri, but what about a place for the couple that wants to be in the middle of it all? City living, city views, a home for entertaining, rest, and relaxation above the hustle and bustle of St. Louis. If that's your thing you must check out this penthouse loft at Ventana Lofts in downtown St. Louis.
FOX 2

Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning

ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
townandtourist.com

25 Best Brunches in St. Louis (More Than Just Eggs Benedict!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. St. Louis is a great city for brunch if you’re visiting or passing through. The city is home to some pretty unique establishments that serve up tasty brunch selections.
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
5 On Your Side

Woman shot, killed in St. Louis Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday morning from a gunshot wound to the face. According to St. Louis police, the woman was found outside shortly before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Oregon Avenue and Itaska Street in south St. Louis. The woman was pronounced dead at...
KMOV

Man, woman wounded as shots are exchanged near Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded while shots were exchanged outside Ballpark Village early Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 6th and Walnut around 1:30 a.m. Police say a 38-year-old man spotted a man and woman arguing and tried to intervene. The man who was involved in the argument then shot the 38-year-old man in the left arm. The 38-year-old man responded by retrieving his own gun and returning fire.
5 On Your Side

Woman dies after motorcycle crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a passerby called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road next to a crashed motorcycle on southbound I-55 at S. Broadway.
myleaderpaper.com

Three alleged pickpocket artists arrested at Arnold Walmart

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged two men and a woman from Romania in connection with the theft of a man’s wallet at the Walmart store in Arnold. Police believe the three have been pickpocketing throughout Missouri and other states, Arnold Police reported. The three suspects...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

Tower Grove Pride used to be held during pride month in June. But after a pandemic-related rescheduling last year, it was decided that everybody much preferred a Pride party during September when it wasn't so dang hot outside. So this year St. Louis is celebrating community and queer culture in...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Missouri Independent

Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications

A St. Louis ordinance aimed at transforming the way the city investigates allegations of police misconduct went into effect on Sept. 2.  A week later, three police organizations successfully got a preliminary injunction, putting a pause on the city’s expansion of civilian oversight of police work.  In a decision with statewide implications, St. Louis Circuit […] The post Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMOV

Police investigating homicide in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Baden neighborhood of North City Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the 8500 block of Church around 9:30 p.m. Officers found 33-year-old Ryan Thompson in an alley. Thompson suffered an injury to his head from an unknown object and was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
