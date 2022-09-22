Read full article on original website
Our Lives: The importance of kids' mental health
News 12 Connecticut's Gwen Edwards speaks with a medical professional on the importance of kids' mental health.
Narcissistic often use "hoovering" tactics to stay in contact
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “GM, just checking on you,” the text read.
Number of patients stuck in beds but fit to leave hospital on rise – NHS data
The number of people stuck in hospital beds who are fit to be discharged is on the rise and currently higher than last winter, NHS England figures show.NHS data analysed by the PA news agency shows increasing numbers of people in England are well enough to leave hospital but are taking up beds due to a lack of social care, support or accommodation in the community.August data for England saw the highest average number of delayed discharges since the current data began to be collected last December.In August, an average of 13,388 people per day were in beds but were...
Over 3m people in north of England ‘face social exclusion due to poor transport’
Fifth of region’s population prevented from taking part in opportunities and communities around them, research finds
Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records
An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
New train strike announced for next month as 40,000 rail workers to walk out
Another rail strike has been announced for next month, continuing the wave of industrial action sweeping the country.More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will strike on 8 October in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the Rail, Marititime and Transport (RMT) union has announced.Rail strikes are already planned on 1 and 5 October, threatening fresh travel chaos for passengers.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was encouraging the new transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP had met with the union – but that the industrial action would continue “for as long as it...
NHS crisis: Therese Coffey announces £500m adult social care discharge fund
Therese Coffey announced a £500 million adult social care discharge fund for the coming winter on Thursday, 22 September.Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the funding will improve ambulance response times and free up beds in hospitals across the UK.The Health Secretary also noted a “shortage of carers across the country,” and said that £15m will go toward international recruitment campaigns this year to fill the empty positions.Ms Coffee said the new plans will act as a “downpayment” in the “rebalancing of funding” across health and social care.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More BBC says Queen Elizabeth’s funeral watched by 28 million people in UKProtesters rush towards police car in Amol as Iran demonstrations continueFox News cuts away from press conference announcing lawsuit against Trump family
Somerset County Council children's services now rated good
Vulnerable children in Somerset are now receiving a good service from the county council following improvements, the watchdog says. Ofsted has published its latest report, following an inspection in June. Children and families received good quality services in Somerset, it found, and council bosses were praised for their work during...
Medically fit patients waiting months to be discharged from England’s hospitals
Charities say social care crisis is ‘crippling patient flow’ in hospitals and has created a ‘miserable situation’
STDs Are Increasing. Stay Calm.
STDs are on the rise in the US, with syphilis infection rates alone rising 26% last year, hitting the highest number of cases since 1991. The executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, David Harvey, said that the current situation is “out of control.“. It’s not just...
More families becoming homeless or threatened with homelessness
The number of families with children in England assessed as needing help to prevent them becoming homeless or to relieve their homelessness has risen by almost a quarter in a year, figures show.Some 56,340 households with children needed help to stop them becoming homeless in 2021-22, according to annual data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).This is up 23.6% from the previous year.A total of 36,960 households with children needed help to relieve their homelessness – up 22.9% from 2020-21 and 9.7% from 2019-20.There have been significant rises in households facing homelessness due to fleeing domestic...
'Widespread and serious failures' at Herefordshire Children's Services
'Widespread and serious failures' are leaving children and young people in Herefordshire "not protected from harm". The council's children's services have been judged "inadequate" across the board, the lowest possible rating. Ofsted inspector Lisa Summers found services "fragmented and chaotic" with poor practices and high staff turnover. Council chief executive...
Service supporting vulnerable Somerset adults could be split
A vital support service could be split in a bid to improve the lives of adults with autism or learning disabilities. The Crisis Support Service in Somerset runs outreach services and helps to provide short-term accommodation. As the only specialist provision of its kind in the county, the service has...
Muckamore inquiry: Mother 'has no trust' in hospital care
The mother of a 23-year-old man has told the public inquiry into abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital that she has "no confidence or trust" in the care her son receives. She was speaking on Wednesday during the first full public session of the inquiry since the summer recess. In other...
EXCLUSIVE: Royal College of GPs is advertising £316,000-a-year jobs in Canada... despite complaining about Therese Coffey's failure to address crippling staffing shortage
Britain's biggest GP body is advertising lucrative jobs abroad which pay up to three times more than the NHS, MailOnline can reveal. The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) — which represents 50,000-plus members — posts hundreds of roles on its vacancies site. One job in British Columbia,...
How an addicted brain works
Addiction is now understood to be a brain disease. Whether it's alcohol, prescription pain pills, nicotine, gambling, or something else, overcoming an addiction isn't as simple as just stopping or exercising greater control over impulses. That's because addiction develops when the pleasure circuits in the brain get overwhelmed, in a...
Backlash over NHS rescue plan: Ex-Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt says service needs more staff NOT targets - as Therese Coffey promises to meet four-hour A&E target, introduce two-week maximum wait for GP appointment and free-up 7,000 more beds this winter
Therese Coffey's NHS rescue plan was today accused of being too focused on targets and ignoring the staffing crisis. The new Health Secretary announced an 'ABCD' strategy in the Commons to fix the crises plaguing ambulances, backlogs, care homes, doctors and dentists. It includes an 'expectation' for every patient to...
Instead of helping desperate NHS doctors like me, Thérèse Coffey is sticking in the boot
Thérèse Coffey has unveiled her plans to tackle the NHS crisis by vowing to direct a “laser-like focus” on the needs of patients. It’s a pledge that might have had more credibility had she not revealed herself last week to be the first health secretary in NHS history to care more about commas than comas.
Witney Community Primary School rated inadequate over safeguarding issues
A "friendly and welcoming" school has been rated inadequate after inspectors found weaknesses in the way it manages safeguarding procedures. Witney Community Primary School in Oxfordshire was rated good in four areas but its leadership and management was given the lowest grade. Inspectors found pupils behaved well together and met...
People turning to DIY dentistry as they struggle to access care – poll
Almost a quarter of people have been unable to access care from an NHS dentist in the last year, with a number turning to “DIY dentistry” as a result, a new poll suggests.Research, conducted on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, found that 23% of people said they have tried to access NHS dental care in the last 12 months but have been unable to get an appointment.Just over a third (36%) said they got an appointment and 40% said they hadn’t tried, according to the survey of 2,234 UK adults.Among the 533 people who could not get an appointment, 21%...
