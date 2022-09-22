Read full article on original website
What “Lord of the Rings” Character Would Be from Iowa?
A lot of strange surveys come across my desk on a weekly basis. But I knew that someone, if only one person, would want to know the answer to this question. What Lord of the Rings character would be from Iowa, if not Middle Earth?. In lieu of the release...
Iowa DOT in Dubuque to Display Tribute to a Local Liver Donor Recipient
Have you ever considered being an organ donor? I can't think of a better way to "pay it forward" than to provide a life-saving organ to someone. You may already have friends and neighbors that are organ donors. Here's your chance to hear a great story about a recipient. Mike...
Two Hour Drive Through Eastern Iowa Shows The State’s Beautiful Fall Foliage
Fall is here, and it's a matter of time before the trees start changing. Only in Your State shared a 2-Hour Iowa Fall Foliage Day Trip, and it'll not only show you some great views of the Mississippi, but some of the state's best leaves. Add our map to your...
An Iowa State Park Was Named America’s 8th Favorite Landmark
Aqua Expeditions, a travel company, recently surveyed over 2,000 Americans asking them their favorite natural landmarks. One of Iowa's very own managed to crack the top 10. Indeed, Iowa's Pikes Peak State Park came in at #8 on this survey, joining the likes of New York's Niagara Falls, Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park, and Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains as one of America's most beloved landmarks. Such company is quite esteemed. We beat out the other, more-famous Pikes Peak in Colorado!
Research For The Kids & The 14th Annual Poker Run This Saturday (9/17)
It’s time to get out and ride for a good cause at the 14th Annual Poke Run (Ride/Drive) this Saturday (9/17) through Iowa and into Wisconsin all to raise money for Research For The Kids directly benefitting Pediatric Brain Tumor and Heart Defects Research programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
Pain Eases at Pump, But Inflation Remains High for Most Goods
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will soon report updated numbers related to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). But, of course, this will be followed by a Wall Street reaction and the typical politician and media frenzy to spin the numbers for political advantage for a few days following the CPI update.
Wisconsin Crossbow Deer Season Starts Saturday, September 17
As Fall Hunting gets underway, reviewing the latest safety information provided by the Department of Natural Resources is always helpful. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue a buck this fall is fast approaching. The DNR reminds all outdoor and hunting...
