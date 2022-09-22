Read full article on original website
Overnight Lower Arrivals Drive closures coming to Sea-Tac Airport this week
SEATAC, Wash. — Lower Arrivals Drive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) will be closed overnight this week so crews can demolish an unused ramp as part of a project to improve transit. Full Lower Arrivals Drive closures will begin every night at midnight, beginning Monday, and will last until...
WB I-90 at Mercer Island reopens after weekend closure for repairs
SEATTLE — Westbound Interstate 90 at Mercer Island is reopening Sunday after being closed on Friday for expansion joint repairs, Washington State Department of Transportation announced Sunday afternoon. The closure allowed WSDOT crews to repair an expansion joint that connects the Homer Hadley Bridge to the west side of...
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire activity picks up
King and Snohomish County officials have announced updated evacuation levels for areas near the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish on Sunday, as fire activity has picked up through the weekend. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, areas east of Skykomish from Beckler River Road to Forest Service Road 66, and north...
I-90 traffic woes continue; many furious over construction planning
Mercer Island, WA. – Traffic has been a nightmare for many in western Washington over the past 48 hours, especially those who attempted to go westbound on Interstate 90. Steve Sogge says his commute from I-405 to the I-90 ramp to Mercer Island took hours upon hours. “And boom...
Tri-City Herald
Why prospects that Pierce, Thurston could be home to new 2-runway airport just improved
Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
Chronicle
Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport
Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
Yakima Herald Republic
King County may offer loans to help people replace old furnaces
Barbara Lux’s view from her Renton Hill home was veiled with dense smoke from the Bolt Creek fire burning 60 miles north. “I think mother nature is crying out,” she said this week. As the summers get hotter, winters get cooler and falls bring wildfire smoke in the...
Emphasis patrols targeting ‘high-risk behaviors’ on SR-7 corridor set to begin Monday
Law enforcement from across the South Sound will be conducting emphasis patrols on State Route 7 beginning Monday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Along with PCSD, the Washington State Patrol and the Lakewood and Puyallup police departments will be participating in the patrols on the Pacific Avenue/Mountain Highway Corridor.
Airlift Northwest prepares to support emergency crews during I-90 closure
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Another major road closure is impacting drivers in western Washington as the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island shut down on Friday so crews could repair expansion joints. The shutdown sent a ripple effect across Lake Washington, with drivers waiting for hours on...
Bolt Creek Fire: US 2 between Index, Skykomish reopens
INDEX, Wash. — A 13-mile stretch of Highway 2 that was closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire reopened Saturday. The highway reopened at 10 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), with a reduced speed of 30 mph while crews continue working in the area.
maritime-executive.com
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
Floatplane wreckage recovery off Whidbey Island begins Monday
SEATTLE — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts to recover the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. The U.S. Navy will use a work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Deep Drone 8,000, a barge and a...
Yakima Herald Republic
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police. As Seattle City Council considers police department funding, calls for defunding by 50% two years ago begin to fade. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log...
Fairfield Sun Times
Faster flights to and from Seattle coming to the Helena Regional Airport
HELENA, Mont. - The Alaska Airlines aircraft being used on the Helena/Seattle route are being upgraded to an Embraer 175 Jet in October. With the new jet, the flight time will be decreased, and now three classes of seating will be available including First Class, Economy Comfort and Economy. The...
Rescue swimmer pulls body from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
SEATTLE — A rescue swimmer pulled a person from Lake Washington near the Interstate 90 bridge early Friday. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the midspan of the eastbound I-90 bridge, east of Rainier Avenue South, for a water rescue. A Washington State Department...
Tacoma Public Utilities proposes new rates for power, water
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Utilities’ (TPU) customers could see its power and water get a little more expensive next year. The utility services provider is set to submit a proposal to the Tacoma City Council that would increase the rates of power and water for its customers.
All I-90 WB lanes through Mercer Island to close this weekend
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Expect delays coming into Seattle from the Eastside this weekend. All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will be closed west of Island Crest Way from 10 a.m. Friday, September 23, to 5 a.m. Monday, September 26. People will need to use Interstate 405 to go around Lake Washington or take State Route 520 to cross the lake.
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
Truck hits I-5 overpass undergoing repairs for previous truck strike in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — Northbound Interstate 5 was closed Thursday morning in Lewis County at the interchange with State Route 506 after a truck struck the overpass that carries the state route over the freeway at some point before 10 a.m. The SR-506 interchange is Exit 60 on I-5,...
cohaitungchi.com
10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si
The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
