ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enumclaw, WA

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
City
Snohomish, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Enumclaw, WA
Government
City
Enumclaw, WA
Chronicle

Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport

Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

King County may offer loans to help people replace old furnaces

Barbara Lux’s view from her Renton Hill home was veiled with dense smoke from the Bolt Creek fire burning 60 miles north. “I think mother nature is crying out,” she said this week. As the summers get hotter, winters get cooler and falls bring wildfire smoke in the...
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Aviation#Long Lines#Legislature#Community Association#King Pierce
KING 5

Bolt Creek Fire: US 2 between Index, Skykomish reopens

INDEX, Wash. — A 13-mile stretch of Highway 2 that was closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire reopened Saturday. The highway reopened at 10 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), with a reduced speed of 30 mph while crews continue working in the area.
INDEX, WA
maritime-executive.com

Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma

On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Fairfield Sun Times

Faster flights to and from Seattle coming to the Helena Regional Airport

HELENA, Mont. - The Alaska Airlines aircraft being used on the Helena/Seattle route are being upgraded to an Embraer 175 Jet in October. With the new jet, the flight time will be decreased, and now three classes of seating will be available including First Class, Economy Comfort and Economy. The...
HELENA, MT
KING 5

Tacoma Public Utilities proposes new rates for power, water

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Utilities’ (TPU) customers could see its power and water get a little more expensive next year. The utility services provider is set to submit a proposal to the Tacoma City Council that would increase the rates of power and water for its customers.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

All I-90 WB lanes through Mercer Island to close this weekend

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Expect delays coming into Seattle from the Eastside this weekend. All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will be closed west of Island Crest Way from 10 a.m. Friday, September 23, to 5 a.m. Monday, September 26. People will need to use Interstate 405 to go around Lake Washington or take State Route 520 to cross the lake.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si

The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
NORTH BEND, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy