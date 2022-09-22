Read full article on original website
Grand Canyon National Park relocates 58 bison from the North Rim of park
Wildlife managers say 58 bison have been successfully relocated from the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. They said the bison were transferred to the Intertribal Buffalo Council, who transported the animalsto the Iowa Tribe of Oklahomaand the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe of South Dakota. Since reduction efforts began...
Thrillist
The Best Airbnbs Near Glacier National Park
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. It’s nearly impossible to pick a favorite U.S. national park....
Hey Biden, It’s Time to Designate Some New National Parks
Have you ever gazed out over a breathtaking landscape and wondered to yourself, “Why isn’t this a national park?” Us, too. With a monumental increase in funding heralded by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act back in August, the National Park Service is perhaps more poised than ever to add new public lands to its current roster. The NPS and Bureau of Land Management are slated receive an additional $500 million to address habitat restoration and climate change resiliency over the course of the next ten years, and given the proven impact of unmarred landscapes on carbon sequestration and the safeguarding of biodiversity, we have a humble suggestion for how that money might be best spent: designate a few new national parks.
pewtrusts.org
Eastern Oregon National Forests at Risk From Outdated Management Plans
Across central and northeastern Oregon and stretching into parts of neighboring Idaho and Washington, the Malheur, Ochoco, Umatilla, and Wallowa-Whitman national forests cover more than 6 million acres of public lands. This vast landscape sits in a rain shadow east of the Cascade Mountains and has a complex geological history that includes volcanic eruptions and landslides. The result of these factors is a range of ecosystems from forested slopes—ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, white fir, western larch, Engelmann spruce, lodgepole pine and more—to shrublands with juniper and sagebrush, as well as grasslands. These diverse ecosystems within the national forests provide incredible value to nature and people.
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
Did Mount Rainier Erupt? Webcam Footage Sparks Speculation About Volcano
"It is definitely moving," a man can be heard saying during the video as a white plume shifts over the active volcano in Washington state.
msn.com
Yellowstone ranger makes a strange catch while fishing in steaming geyser
Wearing a hat is always wise when visiting a National Park, particularly in summer, and it seems rangers at Yellowstone will be only too happy to help if you lose it. Yellowstone Teton Tours, which offers private guided tours of the park, has shared a video of one ranger casually fishing for a stray hat in Excelsior Geyser Crater with a rod and line.
Glacier National Park Tourist Arrested After Repeatedly Crashing Car Into Historic Wall
Officials from Glacier National Park have arrested an individual after the man crashed into one of the park’s historic walls, multiple times. The man was reported to be in police custody after officials received several reports regarding the individual’s dangerous driving. The driver was on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning.
WATCH: Grand Teton National Park Tourist Walks Way Too Close to Grizzly Bear
Once again, tourists are getting too close to wild animals, and this time it’s a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park. A video posted on the Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram page featured a family approaching a grizzly bear that’s just minding its own business in a field.
Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds
Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
Yellowstone Wolf Pack Surrounds Grizzly Bear In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage
Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear.
Here Is The Most Popular Conspiracy in Idaho & Surrounding States
Conspiracy theories are easily one of my favorite topics of all time. There’s something about a mystery or a lingering solution that just splinters your mind in the most satisfying way. I want to believe that we all want “the answers” when it comes to our theories but if we knew “the answers”, would we enjoy them as much?
WATCH: Yellowstone Park Ranger Catches Tourist Walking on Old Faithful
Yellowstone National Park is a wonder to behold. It’s full of breathtaking canyons, roaring rivers, majestic wildlife, and, of course, countless gushing geysers. There’s a reason it’s recommended to map out at least three or four days for a trip to Yellowstone. You simply can’t see it all in a single day, or even two.
Wyoming Fourth-Graders Roast Idiot Tourists Of Yellowstone National Park With Hilarious Song
Even the kids around there get it. You want to see a collection of some of the dumbest people on Earth, just set up a camera at Yellowstone National Park. Starting fires, walking near geysers, approaching grizzly bears, trying to pet a bison, hopping barriers, it’s a revolving door of stupid.
This magical cave that produces rainbow light, found in Rainier National Park, may be deadly, officials have warned
Grab screenshot from matt Nichols Instagram handle. Nature photographer Mathew Nichols posted a photo of the icy rainbow cave on his Instagram handle. This cave is situated at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. The cave shows all colors of the rainbow on its icy roof. As Sunlight falls from an opening, the color is seen across the cave’s roof.
Goats Come Out of Nowhere to Surprise Hiker on Mountain Peak in Montana in Wild Video
Recently, one Montana hiker came across a few surprising hiking buddies while scaling a mountain peak. During the thrilling adventure – which was thankfully caught on video – the mountain climber came face to face with some mountain goats high above the Montana plains. Hiker Is Jointed By...
The wonderment of Yellowstone National Park in images
A digital hike through America's National Parks... It’s not always easy to just pack up the camper and head out to the great national parks across the United States. In fact, we don’t own a camper—so we’re relying on some of the beautiful photography over the years to guide us on a little series of e-hikes (if you will) through the national treasures.
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
NPR
With so many undiscovered mushrooms, citizen scientists find new species all the time
It's estimated that fewer than 1% of the world's mushroom species are known to science. So new species are being discovered all the time - and often by citizen scientists, not academics. From member station KUNC in Colorado, Rae Solomon reports. (SOUNDBITE OF FOOTFALL ON TRAIL) RAE SOLOMON, BYLINE: When...
Man Kayaks From California to Hawaii in 91 Days
What would you consider a long trip by kayak? For some, the answer to that question could be measured in hours; for others, it might be measured in days. And then there’s Cyril Derreumaux, who recently became the second person in recorded history to travel between California and Hawaii in a kayak. In his case, you’d probably want months to measure the journey. All told, it took him about three months — or, to be more precise, 91 days.
