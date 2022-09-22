Interpol has issued a Red Notice against the founder of a cryptocurrency that crashed by more than 99 per cent earlier this year, according to reports.Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon oversaw the collapse of the Terra Luna and UST cryptocurrencies in May, wiping out more than $40 billion in investors’ funds.The Red Notice is considered the closest instrument to an international arrest warrant, serving as a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest the person.Interpol is yet to publicise the Red Notice on its website by Bloomberg reported that the international criminal police organisation had put the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO