Fox News
Ukrainian forces push into Donetsk, fighting Russia for territory it considers 'essential' to win: UK intel
Ukrainian forces have pushed into Russian-occupied areas in northern Donetsk in a move the U.K. defense ministry on Friday said is "putting pressure on territory Russia considers essential to its war aims." Fighting in northern Donestk has been described as "ongoing," as Ukrainian forces launch a counteroffensive on the town...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Ukraine identifies Russian colonel who ordered troops to ‘torture civilians for WEEKS & loot homes’ in occupied Kherson
UKRAINE has identified the Russian colonel who is alleged to have ordered troops to torture civilians for weeks and loot homes in occupied Kherson. Ukraine's security service, the SBU, named Oleksandr Naumenko of the Rostov Guards Department as the alleged culprit. The publication of the SBU report today uncovered that...
A year after Biden falsely accused Border Patrol agents of whipping migrants, there's still no apology
It has been a year since President Biden lashed out at Border Patrol agents, falsely accusing them of having "strapped" migrants in a clash at the border in Del Rio and promising they would "pay" –— statements that Biden has still neither corrected nor apologized for. On Sept....
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Putin is on the ropes and US, NATO must call his bluff with these 3 lines of support
Russian President Vladimir Putin knows that the abject failure of his "special military operation" in Ukraine now represents the greatest threat he has ever faced to his own regime security. The Department of Defense estimates that over 80,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in a war, which Putin...
Border officials in Arizona seize 72K fentanyl pills, 44 pounds of meth hidden in gas tank
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents seized more than 72,000 fentanyl pills and more than 44 pounds of methamphetamine being smuggled into the U.S. on Thursday. The officers at the Port of Nogales, Arizona, also found 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder and 2.9 pounds of cocaine hidden in a vehicle's gas tank.
The pact with Putin's been broken
It’s not that the fear has gone, according to Maria Kuznetsova of OVD-info, a Russian human rights group that tracks arrests and detentions. But the unwritten deal with the devil has been breached. That explains why after months of inscrutable behavior by the Russian masses, visibly angry people took to the streets on Wednesday in dozens of cities across the country, chanting, essentially, "down with war."
Ukrainian geeks turned guerrillas make frontline drones
For young Ukrainian geeks, making drones -- for reconnaissance or destruction -- in a house basement near the Donbas frontline is "new generation" guerrilla warfare. For him, these technologies can make a difference in the conflict in Ukraine "because the current war ... is a new generation war".
Texas Republican who represents border communities issues warning on migrant surge: 'There's no end in sight'
AUSTIN, Texas – Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents a district in Texas that spans more than 800 miles along the border, warned that the surge of migrants crossing into the US illegally won't stop until Congress takes action. "Today it's Del Rio and Eagle Pass and El...
Interpol issues red notice for crypto boss after Terra Luna collapse
Interpol has issued a Red Notice against the founder of a cryptocurrency that crashed by more than 99 per cent earlier this year, according to reports.Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon oversaw the collapse of the Terra Luna and UST cryptocurrencies in May, wiping out more than $40 billion in investors’ funds.The Red Notice is considered the closest instrument to an international arrest warrant, serving as a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest the person.Interpol is yet to publicise the Red Notice on its website by Bloomberg reported that the international criminal police organisation had put the...
Border Patrol agents rescue 13 illegal immigrants locked in U-Haul truck without oxygen
Border Patrol agents rescued 13 illegal immigrants locked in a U-Haul truck without oxygen, Customs and Border Protection announced Friday. It was one of a number of rescues made by the men and women in green. CBP said the agents in the El Paso Sector located the migrants, all from...
New Mexico gubernatorial candidate blasts Democrats' policies for creating a 'lawless state'
New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti discussed Friday how crime, the open border and education are some of the biggest concerns facing his state. The Republican joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss what it would take to fix the "lawlessness" in New Mexico. "We have a governor that unfortunately has turned...
Hillary Clinton calls Trump's handling of documents 'deeply disturbing,' says she never had classified info
AUSTIN, Texas — Hillary Clinton chimed in on the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago on Friday, calling former President Trump's handling of documents "deeply disturbing" while denying that she ever had classified information on a private email server at her home. "He's gone from nothing was there, FBI planted it,...
Russia school shooting leaves 13 dead, including children
The death toll has risen to 13 people, including seven children, after a man opened fire Monday at his former school in central Russia, authorities said. Authorities previously announced a death toll of nine people but did not specify if that included the suspected shooter.
VP Kamala Harris visits Japan to discuss Taiwanese security situation: official
Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Japan on Monday on her way to discuss Taiwan's security issues amid increased aggression from China. A senior administration official confirmed that Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will discuss a partnership approach to Taiwan's security situation. The official also said that Japan's...
Protests erupt in Russia's Dagestan region as minorities say they are being targeted by Putin's mobilization orders
Heated protests have broken out in some ethnic minority regions in Russia against Vladimir Putin's mobilization orders, with activist groups and Ukrainian officials saying these minorities are being disproportionately targeted for conscription in the war.
