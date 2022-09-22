ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
Fox News

The pact with Putin's been broken

It’s not that the fear has gone, according to Maria Kuznetsova of OVD-info, a Russian human rights group that tracks arrests and detentions. But the unwritten deal with the devil has been breached. That explains why after months of inscrutable behavior by the Russian masses, visibly angry people took to the streets on Wednesday in dozens of cities across the country, chanting, essentially, "down with war."
POLITICS
AFP

Ukrainian geeks turned guerrillas make frontline drones

For young Ukrainian geeks, making drones -- for reconnaissance or destruction -- in a house basement near the Donbas frontline is "new generation" guerrilla warfare. For him, these technologies can make a difference in the conflict in Ukraine "because the current war ... is a new generation war".
MILITARY
The Independent

Interpol issues red notice for crypto boss after Terra Luna collapse

Interpol has issued a Red Notice against the founder of a cryptocurrency that crashed by more than 99 per cent earlier this year, according to reports.Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon oversaw the collapse of the Terra Luna and UST cryptocurrencies in May, wiping out more than $40 billion in investors’ funds.The Red Notice is considered the closest instrument to an international arrest warrant, serving as a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest the person.Interpol is yet to publicise the Red Notice on its website by Bloomberg reported that the international criminal police organisation had put the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Russia school shooting leaves 13 dead, including children

The death toll has risen to 13 people, including seven children, after a man opened fire Monday at his former school in central Russia, authorities said. Authorities previously announced a death toll of nine people but did not specify if that included the suspected shooter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Fox News

