Pahrump, NV: Violent earthquake that shook along the west coast of Mexico during the afternoon last Monday made waves inside Devils Hole.

Flavors of Mexico and Cuba in Las Vegas
13 Action News shows you where to find authentic Mexican and Cuban flavors right here in the Las Vegas valley.
Thrillist
Beautiful Places for Fall Foliage Within 5 Hours of Las Vegas
Fall has arrived, with all of the pumpkin spice-flavored items, cozy sweaters, and signature changing colors that make us eager to leave summer (and its intense heat) behind. While Northern Nevada tends to steal all the fall color thunder, with beautiful destinations like the Ruby Mountains (AKA the Swiss Alps of Nevada) and Lake Tahoe putting on the kind of spectacular displays you’d expect from high-altitude climates, it’s worth noting that there are plenty of leap-peeping opportunities in Southern and Central Nevada, too. High-altitude mountains and wilderness areas abound, as do naturally occurring springs that produce genuine desert oases filled with wetlands and lush vegetation. And these areas are full of trees, grasses, and flowering bushes that put on quite the technicolor display from late summer through late fall, all within just a few hours’ drive from Las Vegas. Here’s where to find them.
If You Think California Is The Best Place To Live For Low Humidity, Think Again
If you're in the market for a new home there are many considerations to take into account wherever you decide to move, including the weather.
Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
Third dolphin dies at Mirage facility since April, Strip property says
For the third time since April, a dolphin at the Mirage's Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat has died, the Strip property said Sunday.
KTNV
Crash on US-95 after Jones Boulevard causes major delays
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Update: All lanes have reopened after Jones Boulevard at 11:55 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. A crash has been reported on northbound US-95 after Jones Boulevard on Saturday morning at 10:20 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. All right lanes are currently...
KOLO TV Reno
Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
963kklz.com
9 Halloween Attractions You Must-Visit In Las Vegas
The last Saturday of October is coming sooner than one might expect. Halloween being only 39 days away sets the tone to start jumping into the festivities of the orange and black holiday. The best part about the end of September and beginning of October in Vegas is that the...
RGJ takes home 6 first-place wins at Nevada Press Association contest
The Reno Gazette Journal took six first-place wins in the annual Nevada Press Association journalism contest, announced at the annual ceremony Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the category of politics/government enterprise reporting, James DeHaven, Jason Hidalgo and Ed Komenda won for a series of stories on Blockchains cryptocurrency tycoon Jeff Berns and his...
Las Vegas remembers 1 October at its fifth year mark
KTNV is sharing special stories that show how the valley became Vegas Strong since the 1 October tragedy.
2news.com
Las Vegas Man Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison for Damaging U.S. Courthouse
A Las Vegas resident was sentenced by to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for trying to burn down the Foley Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in 2020. In June 2022, Marty Clark (32) pleaded guilty to depredation against property of the United States. According...
hppr.org
Where the Colorado River crisis is hitting home
LAS VEGAS — These days it can feel almost cliche to throw around the word Dystopian. But it's hard not to use it while standing on the narrow road crossing the Hoover Dam as tourists gawk at the hulking structure's exposed columns that for decades were underwater. "It's amazing...
Fox5 KVVU
Northern Nevada Railway hosting ‘Haunted Ghost Train’ this Halloween
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Northern Nevada Railway says its hosting a “haunted ghost train” for the upcoming Halloween season. According to a news release, dubbed the “Haunted Ghost Train of Old Ely,” the spooky-themed train ride runs Oct. 21-22 and 28-29 and departs at 7 p.m.
As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼
This week’s Indy Environment looks at the impacts of a Lake Mead intake going offline and what it means for the end users who rely on it. The post As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
insideedition.com
Route 91 Harvest Festival Mass Shooting Survivor Autumn Bignami on Life Since Being Shot in the Face
Five years ago, thousands were having the time of their lives at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a country music event on The Strip in Las Vegas, when suddenly bullets began hailing from the sky. Stephen Paddock had opened fire on the crowd of 22,000 from the Mandalay Bay hotel, killing 60 and injuring hundreds. Autumn Bignami and her husband were there on Oct. 1, 2017. Autumn was shot three times and fought to survive. She is sharing her story with Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall.
news3lv.com
4 killed Friday in traffic related deaths in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were killed in traffic-related fatalities on Friday in the Las Vegas valley. The deadly day ended with two drivers killed on Las Vegas Blvd just north of Craig Rd by Nellis Air Force Base. The deaths are adding to a rise in fatalities on our roadways according to Erin Breen, Director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV.
15 wild horses euthanized through first half of ‘Calico Complex’ roundup
A roundup of more than 1,000 wild horses has passed the halfway point in northwest Humboldt County and 15 horses have been euthanized so far.
8newsnow.com
Nye County fatal: State Police investigating crash on U.S. 95
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S 95 in Nye County was closed in both directions for several hours Saturday as State Police investigated a fatal crash. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command said on its Twitter account at about 10:30 a.m. that because of the crash traffic was being diverted to State Routes 160 and 373.
news3lv.com
2 dead after crash near Nellis Air Force Base
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police investigated near Nellis Air Force Base after two people died from a crash Friday evening. Officers reported to Las Vegas Blvd and Sloane Rd around 4:10 p.m. According to NHP, a car was making a left turn when it collided with a flatbed trailer.
North Las Vegas police strike suspect who appeared to be attempting a break-in
North Las Vegas police said that a suspect in their 20s is now dead after police used their firearms and shot him as he was allegedly attempting to break in a house.
