ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton has ‘never recognised Max Verstappen’s ability’, claims Christian Horner

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says he has never heard Lewis Hamilton praise Max Verstappen’s talent in Formula 1. Hamilton and Verstappen went toe-to-toe in a engrossing Championship battle last year, with drama throughout the season concluding with the Dutchman controversially clinching his first world title on the final lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The pair clashed on-track numerous times - most memorably in Silverstone, Monza and Saudi Arabia - as they battled for points throughout a thrilling campaign. Yet Verstappen’s wheel-to-wheel encounters with his closest competitor in 2022, Charles Leclerc, have been more respecful and...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton says missing out on world title in Abu Dhabi has only ‘encouraged longer stay’ in F1

Lewis Hamilton says missing out on his eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last year has only motivated him to continue his F1 journey as Mercedes target a return to the top.The seven-time world champion was controversially denied in his thrilling battle with Max Verstappen on the final lap in Abu Dhabi in 2021 while this year, Mercedes have struggled to match the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari and, with six races to go, face their first winless season since 2011. But despite 37-year-old Hamilton lying a lowly sixth in the Drivers Championship, the Brit insists he is...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Nicholas Latifi and Williams to part ways at end of 2022 Formula 1 season

Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi have confirmed they will part ways at the end of the 2022 season. Latifi made his Formula 1 debut with Williams Racing at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix and has so far made 55 Grand Prix starts, scoring seven championship points, including his debut points scoring finish at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Oscar Piastri
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Nico Rosberg
Person
Christian Horner
Daily Mail

Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars

Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Suits you! Roger Federer poses with old rivals Novak Djokovic and Sir Andy Murray and other top stars in front of Tower Bridge ahead of his FINAL tournament before retiring

Roger Federer has been pictured posing alongside old rivals and current tennis stars at Tower Bridge ahead of his final tournament this week. The retiring tennis star is set to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career in at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London, just down the river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'Once in a lifetime experience': Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray enjoy a practice alongside retiring Roger Federer for the first and final time ahead of the Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray all joined retiring Roger Federer for practice ahead of the Laver Cup. The Big Four are teaming up for the first and last time to represent Team Europe in Federer’s final tournament at the O2 Arena. The 20-time Grand Slam winner...
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer helps confused Andy Murray identity London landmark

Roger Federer jumped in to help confused British tennis star Andy Murray identify one of London’s landmark buildings.“What building is that?,” Mr Murray can be heard wondering aloud among a group of journalists - later asking “what happened to it.”Swiss-born Mr Federer promptly informs the Scottish athlete that the building was, in fact, The Shard.Both athletes were in London ahead of the Laver Cup, which kicks off on Friday, 23 September.The men’s doubles in the tournament will see Mr Federer’s last match before he enters his recently announced retirement.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Roger Federer says he will ‘grieve’ tennis in his retirementRoger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray saysRoger Federer says he will ‘grieve’ tennis in his retirement
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#Sky Sports F1#British
CarBuzz.com

Roger Federer Inspires One-Off Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

It's little wonder that tennis superstar Roger Federer and Mercedes-Benz have had a relationship that spans 14 years. Like the sleek S-Class that has dismantled the competition for years with a nonchalant, polished effortlessness, Federer has done much the same on tennis courts around the world, underlined by his 20 grand slam titles.
TENNIS
BBC

Laver Cup: Cameron Norrie loses as Team World level with Team Europe

Britain's Cameron Norrie lost on his Laver Cup debut as Taylor Fritz beat him to pull Team World level with Team Europe after day two's opening session. Norrie lost 6-1 4-6 10-8 to leave the teams tied at 4-4 at the halfway stage. Matteo Berrettini had put Europe into a...
TENNIS
FanSided

Formula 1: Another seat has opened up for 2023

Williams have confirmed that Nicholas Latifi will not be back with the team for the 2023 Formula 1 season, an announcement that had been expected. Earlier this summer, Williams extended the contract of Alexander Albon for the 2023 Formula 1 season and beyond. But they have opted to part ways with their other driver, Nicholas Latifi, at the end of the year.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Lewis Hamilton: ‘I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon’

With the 2022 Formula 1 season entering its final stretch, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton addressed both his season, and his future, in a recent sitdown with Formula1.com. In the discussion, the driver outlined what a record-breaking eighth Formula 1 World Championship would mean to him, his future in the sport and his future with the Mercedes racing team.
NFL
Daily Mail

Roger Federer set for farewell doubles with long-term rival Rafael Nadal in London... as the two legends team up for Swiss star's swansong in the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena

His voice cracking with emotion, Roger Federer contemplated 15 months of pain and a likely farewell playing alongside Rafael Nadal. The Swiss master, 41, will strike his final shots, with that serene kind of anger, on Friday evening at the Laver Cup in London. It could well be in the company of his oldest rival.
TENNIS
racer.com

INTERVIEW: Lewis Hamilton has unfinished business

As Lewis Hamilton is finishing his final answer of this interview, his words are particularly well-timed. “I’ll always be that thorn that hopefully ignites some interesting conversations…” he concludes, speaking about trying to push Formula 1 to be a better, more inclusive sport. But I’ve got to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy