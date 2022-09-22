Roger Federer jumped in to help confused British tennis star Andy Murray identify one of London’s landmark buildings.“What building is that?,” Mr Murray can be heard wondering aloud among a group of journalists - later asking “what happened to it.”Swiss-born Mr Federer promptly informs the Scottish athlete that the building was, in fact, The Shard.Both athletes were in London ahead of the Laver Cup, which kicks off on Friday, 23 September.The men’s doubles in the tournament will see Mr Federer’s last match before he enters his recently announced retirement.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Roger Federer says he will ‘grieve’ tennis in his retirementRoger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray saysRoger Federer says he will ‘grieve’ tennis in his retirement

