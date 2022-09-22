Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe ‘Gets Paid $700 a Day,’ the Formula 1 Champ Claims
Lewis Hamilton is not the only moneymaker in his family. The Formula 1 driver's dog, Roscoe, earns some income as well.
Lewis Hamilton has ‘never recognised Max Verstappen’s ability’, claims Christian Horner
Red Bull boss Christian Horner says he has never heard Lewis Hamilton praise Max Verstappen’s talent in Formula 1. Hamilton and Verstappen went toe-to-toe in a engrossing Championship battle last year, with drama throughout the season concluding with the Dutchman controversially clinching his first world title on the final lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The pair clashed on-track numerous times - most memorably in Silverstone, Monza and Saudi Arabia - as they battled for points throughout a thrilling campaign. Yet Verstappen’s wheel-to-wheel encounters with his closest competitor in 2022, Charles Leclerc, have been more respecful and...
Lewis Hamilton says missing out on world title in Abu Dhabi has only ‘encouraged longer stay’ in F1
Lewis Hamilton says missing out on his eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last year has only motivated him to continue his F1 journey as Mercedes target a return to the top.The seven-time world champion was controversially denied in his thrilling battle with Max Verstappen on the final lap in Abu Dhabi in 2021 while this year, Mercedes have struggled to match the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari and, with six races to go, face their first winless season since 2011. But despite 37-year-old Hamilton lying a lowly sixth in the Drivers Championship, the Brit insists he is...
SkySports
Nicholas Latifi and Williams to part ways at end of 2022 Formula 1 season
Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi have confirmed they will part ways at the end of the 2022 season. Latifi made his Formula 1 debut with Williams Racing at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix and has so far made 55 Grand Prix starts, scoring seven championship points, including his debut points scoring finish at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars
Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
Suits you! Roger Federer poses with old rivals Novak Djokovic and Sir Andy Murray and other top stars in front of Tower Bridge ahead of his FINAL tournament before retiring
Roger Federer has been pictured posing alongside old rivals and current tennis stars at Tower Bridge ahead of his final tournament this week. The retiring tennis star is set to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career in at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London, just down the river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles.
'Once in a lifetime experience': Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray enjoy a practice alongside retiring Roger Federer for the first and final time ahead of the Laver Cup
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray all joined retiring Roger Federer for practice ahead of the Laver Cup. The Big Four are teaming up for the first and last time to represent Team Europe in Federer’s final tournament at the O2 Arena. The 20-time Grand Slam winner...
Roger Federer helps confused Andy Murray identity London landmark
Roger Federer jumped in to help confused British tennis star Andy Murray identify one of London’s landmark buildings.“What building is that?,” Mr Murray can be heard wondering aloud among a group of journalists - later asking “what happened to it.”Swiss-born Mr Federer promptly informs the Scottish athlete that the building was, in fact, The Shard.Both athletes were in London ahead of the Laver Cup, which kicks off on Friday, 23 September.The men’s doubles in the tournament will see Mr Federer’s last match before he enters his recently announced retirement.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Roger Federer says he will ‘grieve’ tennis in his retirementRoger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray saysRoger Federer says he will ‘grieve’ tennis in his retirement
Roger Federer Inspires One-Off Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance
It's little wonder that tennis superstar Roger Federer and Mercedes-Benz have had a relationship that spans 14 years. Like the sleek S-Class that has dismantled the competition for years with a nonchalant, polished effortlessness, Federer has done much the same on tennis courts around the world, underlined by his 20 grand slam titles.
SkySports
Qipco British Champions Day: Cash in race to be fit for Ascot targets after early season injury
Promising three-year-old Cash is in a race against time to be fit for Qipco British Champions Day - and connections fear he may lose that battle. Though entered in both the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Champion Stakes at Ascot, the David Simcock-trained son of Shamardal could be saved for next year after picking up an injury on his second career start.
BBC
Laver Cup: Cameron Norrie loses as Team World level with Team Europe
Britain's Cameron Norrie lost on his Laver Cup debut as Taylor Fritz beat him to pull Team World level with Team Europe after day two's opening session. Norrie lost 6-1 4-6 10-8 to leave the teams tied at 4-4 at the halfway stage. Matteo Berrettini had put Europe into a...
Formula 1: Another seat has opened up for 2023
Williams have confirmed that Nicholas Latifi will not be back with the team for the 2023 Formula 1 season, an announcement that had been expected. Earlier this summer, Williams extended the contract of Alexander Albon for the 2023 Formula 1 season and beyond. But they have opted to part ways with their other driver, Nicholas Latifi, at the end of the year.
Yardbarker
Roger Federer reveals potential post-retirement plan: 'I always said I would never do that...'
Roger Federer has discussed his future plans following retirement, and he says they could lead him into to commentary box. Federer will hang up his racket after the Laver Cup after he finally admitted defeat in his three-year battle to overcome a knee injury. Aside from one brief comeback attempt...
SB Nation
Lewis Hamilton: ‘I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon’
With the 2022 Formula 1 season entering its final stretch, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton addressed both his season, and his future, in a recent sitdown with Formula1.com. In the discussion, the driver outlined what a record-breaking eighth Formula 1 World Championship would mean to him, his future in the sport and his future with the Mercedes racing team.
NFL・
SkySports
Arsenal 4-0 Tottenham talking points: Inspiration from the Women's Euros continues as Gunners beat Spurs
Walking to the stadium from the tube station on Saturday morning, there was a real buzz about this North London derby - more than any other women's game I've been to at the Emirates. The outside of the ground was packed full of people two hours before kick-off, with the usual mix of genders and ages.
Roger Federer set for farewell doubles with long-term rival Rafael Nadal in London... as the two legends team up for Swiss star's swansong in the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena
His voice cracking with emotion, Roger Federer contemplated 15 months of pain and a likely farewell playing alongside Rafael Nadal. The Swiss master, 41, will strike his final shots, with that serene kind of anger, on Friday evening at the Laver Cup in London. It could well be in the company of his oldest rival.
SkySports
Yuki Tsunoda: AlphaTauri retain Japanese driver for third Formula 1 season in 2023
Yuki Tsunoda has been retained by AlphaTauri for next season. The 22-year-old Japanese driver lands a third campaign with Red Bull's sister team after making his Formula 1 debut in 2021. The identity of Tsunoda's team-mate for 2023 remains uncertain, with current driver Pierre Gasly linked to Alpine. Dutchman Nyck...
SkySports
Manchester United announce £115.5m net loss for 2021/22 season | CEO Richard Arnold: Core mission is to entertain fans
Manchester United have announced a net loss of £115.5m for the 2021/22 season even though revenues rose by 18 per cent to £583m. Figures released incorporating the final quarter of their financial year, which ended in June, showed losses rose by £23m on the previous year. The...
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Lewis Hamilton has unfinished business
As Lewis Hamilton is finishing his final answer of this interview, his words are particularly well-timed. “I’ll always be that thorn that hopefully ignites some interesting conversations…” he concludes, speaking about trying to push Formula 1 to be a better, more inclusive sport. But I’ve got to...
NFL・
SkySports
Super League Grand Final: Kruise Leeming hopes to fulfil 'greatest-ever achievement' for Leeds Rhinos
Born in Swaziland - the country now called Eswatini - Leeming has forged a remarkable journey from being a young boy in Halifax to the captaincy of Leeds Rhinos and that story could reach its pinnacle on Saturday when he leads his side out at Old Trafford. After taking over...
