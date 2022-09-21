ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Sugar Bears fall to Jacksonville State

Jacksonville, Ala. – Central Arkansas got off to a bit of a rocky start in ASUN conference play on Friday night, losing to Jacksonville State in four sets. In the first set, Jacksonville State threw a haymaker, and UCA just couldn't recover, as the Gamecocks got out to a 7-1 lead. Once the Gamecocks took the lead, they wouldn't relent, keeping their foot on the gas the whole way, racing past the Sugar Bears to a 25-11 first set victory.
Bears Remain on Road for ASUN Match Against Hatters

CONWAY, Ark. – Still on the road for a third-straight game, the Central Arkansas men's soccer team heads to the Sunshine State for an ASUN matchup against Stetson on Saturday. Kickoff against the Hatters is set for 6 p.m. CT in DeLand, Fla. Currently sitting with a 3-3-1 overall...
UCA ON THE ROAD AGAIN AT SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears will hit the road for a third consecutive week on Saturday when they take on the Southeast Missouri Redhawks at 2 p.m. at Houck Stadium. The Bears (1-2), fresh off a 31-16 victory over the Idaho State Bengals last Saturday...
Bears Back at Home to Face Austin Peay

CONWAY, Ark. - Back on campus for their first ASUN home game, the Bears return to the Bill Stephens Complex for a conference bout against Austin Peay Thursday evening. Kickoff against the Governors is set for 7 p.m. Returning home after a two-game road swing, Central Arkansas is looking to...
Women's Soccer Secures Shutout Win over Austin Peay

CONWAY, Ark. – The Central Arkansas women's soccer team captured a 1-0 victory over Austin Peay Thursday night, claiming the first ASUN win of the season. Behind a gritty defensive effort in the second half, the Bears battled to the final whistle to take down a pesky Governors squad.
The Trussville Tribune

16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Noccalula Falls Park to close temporarily for two weeks

Due to the ongoing construction of new train tracks, Noccalula Falls Park will close for nearly two weeks starting Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The park will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 8, for the Trick or Treat Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which will take place without the trains.
2 arrested for attempted murder in Gadsden

According to GPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 where they discovered a man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for the injury.
These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling

Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
Ford elected mayor in landslide vote

Photo: Craig Ford and family members gather for a photo shortly after Ford was elected mayor of the City of Gadsden last Tuesday (Sept. 20). Pictured from left: Ford wife Gwen, daughter Wells, daughter-in-law Erin. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) For the first time in 16 years, a new mayor will inhabit Gadsden...
Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
Stabbing Leads to Murder Charges in Anniston

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department has released information about a deadly argument that occurred on September 21, 2022. At approximately 4:30pm, Anniston Police Officers and Investigators were dispatched to a disturbance in the area of the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Rd. Upon arrival at the residence, officers learned that there was a stabbing victim as a result of the incident, but he had been transported to Stringfellow hospital by a private personal vehicle prior to officers arriving. The victim identified as, James D. Livingston, 54, of Alexandria, was treated by medical staff at Stringfellow and was then Life-Flighted to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — An Anniston man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing another man to death. On Wednesday, Anniston Police Department officers responded to disturbance calls in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. Authorities learned a stabbing victim was transported to Stringfellow Hospital by a personal vehicle before […]
