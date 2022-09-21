Read full article on original website
ucasports.com
Sugar Bears fall to Jacksonville State
Jacksonville, Ala. – Central Arkansas got off to a bit of a rocky start in ASUN conference play on Friday night, losing to Jacksonville State in four sets. In the first set, Jacksonville State threw a haymaker, and UCA just couldn't recover, as the Gamecocks got out to a 7-1 lead. Once the Gamecocks took the lead, they wouldn't relent, keeping their foot on the gas the whole way, racing past the Sugar Bears to a 25-11 first set victory.
ucasports.com
Bears Remain on Road for ASUN Match Against Hatters
CONWAY, Ark. – Still on the road for a third-straight game, the Central Arkansas men's soccer team heads to the Sunshine State for an ASUN matchup against Stetson on Saturday. Kickoff against the Hatters is set for 6 p.m. CT in DeLand, Fla. Currently sitting with a 3-3-1 overall...
ucasports.com
UCA ON THE ROAD AGAIN AT SEMO
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears will hit the road for a third consecutive week on Saturday when they take on the Southeast Missouri Redhawks at 2 p.m. at Houck Stadium. The Bears (1-2), fresh off a 31-16 victory over the Idaho State Bengals last Saturday...
ucasports.com
Bears Back at Home to Face Austin Peay
CONWAY, Ark. - Back on campus for their first ASUN home game, the Bears return to the Bill Stephens Complex for a conference bout against Austin Peay Thursday evening. Kickoff against the Governors is set for 7 p.m. Returning home after a two-game road swing, Central Arkansas is looking to...
ucasports.com
Women's Soccer Secures Shutout Win over Austin Peay
CONWAY, Ark. – The Central Arkansas women's soccer team captured a 1-0 victory over Austin Peay Thursday night, claiming the first ASUN win of the season. Behind a gritty defensive effort in the second half, the Bears battled to the final whistle to take down a pesky Governors squad.
The Marching Southerners Will Perform Two Exhibition Shows
Jacksonville, AL – It’s exhibition season! The Marching Southerners will be performing their entire 2022 production “One Giant Leap” at both Albertville High School and Gadsden City High School at 5:30 pm and 9:00 pm, respectively on September 24th. Come out to support the band and to enjoy a great performance.
16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Meet the Black Woman Lawyer to Represent Alabama Pastor Who Was Wrongfully Arrested
Atlanta-based attorney Bethaney Embry Jones is one of the lawyers representing Alabama pastor Michael Jennings after he was wrongfully arrested by Childersburg police. Jones is an exceptional lawyer who specializes in civil rights and personal injury cases. In May 2022, Pastor Jennings was arrested while standing outside next to a...
cityofgadsden.com
Noccalula Falls Park to close temporarily for two weeks
Due to the ongoing construction of new train tracks, Noccalula Falls Park will close for nearly two weeks starting Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The park will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 8, for the Trick or Treat Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which will take place without the trains.
Alabama man charged in grandson’s hot car death returned to truck 3 times, DA says
A Blount County man has been charged after authorities said his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours on Tuesday. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Authorities identified the boy as Ian Wiesman. Blount...
2 arrested for attempted murder in Gadsden
According to GPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 where they discovered a man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for the injury.
These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling
Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Ford elected mayor in landslide vote
Photo: Craig Ford and family members gather for a photo shortly after Ford was elected mayor of the City of Gadsden last Tuesday (Sept. 20). Pictured from left: Ford wife Gwen, daughter Wells, daughter-in-law Erin. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) For the first time in 16 years, a new mayor will inhabit Gadsden...
Man killed in vehicle accident in Oak Grove
The victim has not yet been identified. JCSO officials described him as being a "younger appearing male."
wbrc.com
Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
WATCH: Grandfather facing charges in hot car death of 2-year-old grandson in Oneonta
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The grandfather of a 2-year-old boy who died after being left for hours in a hot car in Oneonta will soon be facing charges in his death. William Wiesman, 56, is facing reckless manslaughter criminally negligent homicide warrants in the death of his grandson, Ian, who was found in a […]
Young male killed in midday wreck in western Jefferson County
A single-vehicle crash in western Jefferson County Wednesday left one person dead. Sheriff’s deputies were called about noon to the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road in Oak Grove. Lt. Joni Money said once they arrived on the scene, they found a pickup truck that had left the...
Stabbing Leads to Murder Charges in Anniston
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department has released information about a deadly argument that occurred on September 21, 2022. At approximately 4:30pm, Anniston Police Officers and Investigators were dispatched to a disturbance in the area of the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Rd. Upon arrival at the residence, officers learned that there was a stabbing victim as a result of the incident, but he had been transported to Stringfellow hospital by a private personal vehicle prior to officers arriving. The victim identified as, James D. Livingston, 54, of Alexandria, was treated by medical staff at Stringfellow and was then Life-Flighted to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death in Anniston
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — An Anniston man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing another man to death. On Wednesday, Anniston Police Department officers responded to disturbance calls in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. Authorities learned a stabbing victim was transported to Stringfellow Hospital by a personal vehicle before […]
