‘The Marvels’ director admits she was ‘annoyed’ by polarizing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ scene

As the second highest-grossing film in the history of cinema that drummed up a ton of repeat business, Avengers: Endgame clearly captured the hearts and minds of audiences all around the world. However, one scene in particular continues to generate plenty of divisive discourse, and it turns out that The Marvels director Nia DaCosta isn’t a fan, either.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ magazine cover reveals new look at Namor

Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor is perhaps the biggest character from Marvel comics being introduced in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with a new magazine cover giving us our closest look yet at the Mesoamerican-inspired reimagining of the superhero and frequent antihero. Empire Magazine showed off the new cover of...
MCU fans speculate about what Bruce Banner’s doing off-world during ‘She-Hulk’

Bruce Banner fans got a generous helping of Mark Ruffalo as the Incredible Hulk in the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law while he helped Jen get up to speed with her new powers. However Banner promptly departs from the series in the middle of episode two, and is last seen blasting off into hyperspace aboard a ship.
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix

Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
MCU fans losing their minds after ‘Loki’ season 2 trailer definitely doesn’t leak online

Marvel’s presentation at D23 earlier this month was a bit of a letdown for fans as, while some goodies did make their way online, many remained as event exclusives, including trailers for the likes of The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Loki season two. Well, one of these trailers has now belatedly appeared in the ether, and MCU diehards are going nuts over it.
Self-centered, arrogant billionaire playboy Tony Stark egregiously accused of being a bad best friend

When you describe yourself as a “genius billionaire playboy philanthropist”, one who took over the family business creating weapons of mass destruction that caused untold death and chaos around the world, only to then place the entire world in danger on several occasions because you couldn’t contain your own hubris, is there even a chance you’ll be able to make a good friend?
Leaked ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans seriously concerned for Scott Lang’s well-being

Even though Marvel Studios tries as hard as possible to keep all of its major reveals and exclusive footage under wraps and unavailable for public consumption, it was inevitable that snippets of the various sizzle reels shown at D23 would eventually make their way online. Hot on the heels of the Loki season 2 trailer, footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has now followed suit.
Henry Cavill as an X-Men OG wins the approval of MCU supporters

MCU diehards have been fan-casting the X-Men long before we even got an official whiff of the franchise’s inclusion of the mutants, and after Bruno dropped the hint of the century in the finale of Ms. Marvel, those efforts have only skyrocketed; Taron Egerton as Wolverine almost seems prophesized at this point.
Assassination experts put out a hit on the best contract killing capers

One of the most malleable and reliable storytelling setups is that of the hired killer, assassin, or unwitting target trying to escape to safety. It can be applied to action, romance, comedy, thriller, sci-fi, and pretty much every genre under the cinematic sun, and while the success rate is far from 100 percent, it’s admirable for filmmakers to at least keep trying to upends the conventions.
Will Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso be in ‘Andor?’

One of the more burning questions fans have from the Star Wars spinoff, Andor, is whether Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso will make an appearance. The show is set during the period between the prequels and the original Star Wars trilogy, which is exceptionally fleshed out. That explains why we’re getting so much material from that period.
An all-time comic book great dusts itself off for another round on streaming

The superhero genre has become so all-encompassing that the argument over which comic book adaptation can truly be named as the very best will never reach a definitive or unanimous conclusion, but anyone in their right mind will surely admit that Logan deserves to at least be among the top contenders.
