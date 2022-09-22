Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Marvels’ director admits she was ‘annoyed’ by polarizing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ scene
As the second highest-grossing film in the history of cinema that drummed up a ton of repeat business, Avengers: Endgame clearly captured the hearts and minds of audiences all around the world. However, one scene in particular continues to generate plenty of divisive discourse, and it turns out that The Marvels director Nia DaCosta isn’t a fan, either.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ magazine cover reveals new look at Namor
Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor is perhaps the biggest character from Marvel comics being introduced in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with a new magazine cover giving us our closest look yet at the Mesoamerican-inspired reimagining of the superhero and frequent antihero. Empire Magazine showed off the new cover of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Having spiraled out of control at Fox, is back to basics best for the MCU’s X-Men?
One of the trickiest tasks Kevin Feige will ever have to accomplish is high up on his to-do list, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe architect attempting to find a way to reinvent, rehabilitate, reboot, and breathe new life into the X-Men franchise. After all, during the merry band of mutants’...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Coogler addresses the biggest burning question behind ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
In a cruel twist of fate, the biggest burning question behind the narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also one that’s dogged the production since the tragic passing of leading man Chadwick Boseman. As revealed by director Ryan Coogler in the latest issue...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans speculate about what Bruce Banner’s doing off-world during ‘She-Hulk’
Bruce Banner fans got a generous helping of Mark Ruffalo as the Incredible Hulk in the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law while he helped Jen get up to speed with her new powers. However Banner promptly departs from the series in the middle of episode two, and is last seen blasting off into hyperspace aboard a ship.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans growing convinced the Stranger will be revealed as a familiar face
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still wants to keep the identity of the comet man a mystery, but fans are more and more convinced every day that the Stranger is none other than Gandalf himself when he first set foot in Middle-earth. That might give the...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans losing their minds after ‘Loki’ season 2 trailer definitely doesn’t leak online
Marvel’s presentation at D23 earlier this month was a bit of a letdown for fans as, while some goodies did make their way online, many remained as event exclusives, including trailers for the likes of The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Loki season two. Well, one of these trailers has now belatedly appeared in the ether, and MCU diehards are going nuts over it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans shocked by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ concept art showing Nebula doing the sacrifice
The ending of Avengers: Endgame was the poignant climax to over a decade of filmmaking and story-telling, but new concept art has revealed that the final moments could have gone down very differently. Early drawing boards show that Marvel Studios hadn’t confirmed that Iron Man’s sacrifice would save the universe,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Self-centered, arrogant billionaire playboy Tony Stark egregiously accused of being a bad best friend
When you describe yourself as a “genius billionaire playboy philanthropist”, one who took over the family business creating weapons of mass destruction that caused untold death and chaos around the world, only to then place the entire world in danger on several occasions because you couldn’t contain your own hubris, is there even a chance you’ll be able to make a good friend?
wegotthiscovered.com
DC diehards happy to see Warner Bros. go bankrupt for the sake of one project
It would be fair to say the relationship between Warner Bros. and the DCEU fandom has proven to be fractious at the best of times, but are bridges finally beginning to mend between the two warring parties?. In the wake of the Batgirl fiasco, you’d be inclined to say no,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Leaked ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans seriously concerned for Scott Lang’s well-being
Even though Marvel Studios tries as hard as possible to keep all of its major reveals and exclusive footage under wraps and unavailable for public consumption, it was inevitable that snippets of the various sizzle reels shown at D23 would eventually make their way online. Hot on the heels of the Loki season 2 trailer, footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has now followed suit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Doctor Strange defenders wonder if the Illuminati were right about him, or terribly wrong
One of the biggest talking points to emerge from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the appearance of the Illuminati, but the conversation hasn’t been of an entirely positive nature. While plenty of fans loved seeing the group make their official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill as an X-Men OG wins the approval of MCU supporters
MCU diehards have been fan-casting the X-Men long before we even got an official whiff of the franchise’s inclusion of the mutants, and after Bruno dropped the hint of the century in the finale of Ms. Marvel, those efforts have only skyrocketed; Taron Egerton as Wolverine almost seems prophesized at this point.
wegotthiscovered.com
It’s official: These ‘High School Musical’ cast members are joining ‘HSMTMTS’ for season 4
Is season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical The Series going to be the best one yet? You can bet on it. Disney shared details on the upcoming fourth season today, and fans are getting episodes full of star power and some extra-special characters. East High is welcoming beloved...
wegotthiscovered.com
Assassination experts put out a hit on the best contract killing capers
One of the most malleable and reliable storytelling setups is that of the hired killer, assassin, or unwitting target trying to escape to safety. It can be applied to action, romance, comedy, thriller, sci-fi, and pretty much every genre under the cinematic sun, and while the success rate is far from 100 percent, it’s admirable for filmmakers to at least keep trying to upends the conventions.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso be in ‘Andor?’
One of the more burning questions fans have from the Star Wars spinoff, Andor, is whether Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso will make an appearance. The show is set during the period between the prequels and the original Star Wars trilogy, which is exceptionally fleshed out. That explains why we’re getting so much material from that period.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf By Night’ reviews howl high praises for the MCU’s Halloween special
The hotly anticipated direct to TV Marvel special Werewolf By Night made a surprise debut a week early at Fantastic Fest, and the first reviews have started to roll in. Good news — people seem to have nothing but nice things to say about it. The screening at Alamo...
wegotthiscovered.com
An all-time comic book great dusts itself off for another round on streaming
The superhero genre has become so all-encompassing that the argument over which comic book adaptation can truly be named as the very best will never reach a definitive or unanimous conclusion, but anyone in their right mind will surely admit that Logan deserves to at least be among the top contenders.
Comments / 0